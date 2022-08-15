Read full article on original website
Related
Beard Papa’s is Bringing Its Cream Puff Back to Las Vegas
This time around, the brand is getting off the Strip and focusing on Las Vegas locals
Slim Chickens Announces Franchise Deal for Las Vegas
The next big thing in Las Vegas chicken is Slim
Half Bird Chicken and Beer Takes Flight
The long-awaited Half Bird Chicken and Beer opened Monday, August 8, supported by a large...
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas’ Xiao Long Dumplings does its namesake justice on Spring Mountain Road
Xiao long bao—Shanghai-style steamed soup dumplings—are a thing in Las Vegas, which is sort of fascinating, because they’re not necessarily a big deal in other great American food cities. Thanks to brilliant local restaurants like China Mama and Shanghai Taste and Strip spots like Din Tai Fung and Mott 32, our community has developed an affinity for these ultra-savory, soup-filled bites, now available at loads of different Chinese and Asian restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vegas24seven.com
Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare
Neighborhood Bar Brings Fun, Food and Beverages Around the Valley. Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare. From Summerlin to Henderson to Southern Highlands to Centennial Hills, Distill and Remedy’s Tavern is Vegas locals’ “homes away from home.” All locations feature fun and casual good times in beautiful and eclectic atmospheres with state-of-the-art gaming, hand-crafted cocktails, house-made tavern fare, friendly staff, fun events, two daily happy hours and the ultimate home for sports action.
vegas24seven.com
Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas Invites Guests To Simmer Down Sunday, Aug. 21
L to R: Promotional Graphic for Simmer Down Sundays; Image of the interior of Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas. (Photos Courtesy of Emporium Arcade Bar) EMPORIUM ARCADE BAR LAS VEGAS INVITES GUESTS TO SIMMER DOWN SUNDAY, AUG. 21. Reggae Event to Feature Special Guest Performers. WHAT:. Emporium Arcade Bar Las...
vegas24seven.com
Smash Magazine Presents Jonny Craig at Rockstar Bar
Smash Magazine Presents Jonny Craig at Rockstar Bar. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Singer and songwriter Jonny Craig is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Rockstar Bar (6730 Las Vegas Blvd) in Las Vegas. Presented by Smash Magazine, Craig will perform Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, alongside special guests KeepMySecrets and Foreign. Tickets start at $20 plus applicable fees and are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase at www.smashmagazine.com or www.eventbrite.com. Guests must be 18 years or older and doors are at 6:30 p.m.
After Incubating at Vegas Test Kitchen, Bodega Bagel is Opening a Brick-and-Mortar in Henderson
Bodega Bagel is the product of years of bagel-making by bagel legend Sonia El-Nawal
vegas24seven.com
$20 million Ocean Prime Las Vegas Scheduled to Open Spring 2023
OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Invests Nearly $20 Million in First Ocean Prime in Las Vegas and 18th Location Nationwide. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
vegas24seven.com
Football F&B Specials, 2 for 1 Buffet Dining Deals on Labor Day, and Pool Access Extended at JW Marriott and Rampart Casino
Football Season Brings Food & Beverage Specials, 2 for 1 Buffet Dining Deals on Labor Day, and Pool Access Gets Extended During September at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers,...
Fox5 KVVU
Tech entrepreneur, recent Henderson transplant launching new venture
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada, looking to diversify the tourist-reliant economy, hopes to become a tech hub, a place where entrepreneurs and tech start-ups can come and build their businesses. At the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas launched a campaign aimed at attracting those who could work remotely.
vegas24seven.com
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR RISING STARS STAGE AT 2022 FESTIVAL
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR RISING STARS STAGE AT 2022 FESTIVAL. 15 new and emerging artists to perform on special stage dedicated to music discovery. Life is Beautiful has announced the 2022 lineup for their popular Rising Stars Stage, returning to the premier 3-day music and arts festival from Sept 16-18. Featuring a roster of new and emerging artists and offering a space for music fans to discover their next favorite performer, the festival teamed up with Sessions Live to curate a music lineup that spans genres and generations. As part of the Road to Life is Beautiful online competition, 15 winners were chosen by a panel of judges to showcase their talents on the coveted stage.
vegas24seven.com
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES “WEEK OF BEAUTIFUL” PARTIES AND PERFORMANCES
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES “WEEK OF BEAUTIFUL” PARTIES AND PERFORMANCES. Pre-festival celebrations and high-energy after parties to take over Las Vegas ahead of and during 2022 festival. Life is Beautiful has announced their Week of Beautiful programming, which includes pre-festival performances and after party celebrations hosted across Las...
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2022
The Weeknd and Silk Sonic will perform this week for lovers of music in Las Vegas. Those interested free fun can check out Festivus and Simple Plan at the Fremont Street Experience this week.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts sells out for first time in 70 years after opening Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Randy’s Donuts has been forced to change its operating hours after the eatery continues to sell out its first-ever Las Vegas location. Initially, Randy’s Donuts said the Las Vegas spot would be open 24 hours. However, in social media posts, Randy’s Donuts says it will now operate from 5:30 a.m. until it sells out.
1st look at Martha Stewart's menu at her 1st ever Las Vegas restaurant
Martha Stewart has officially unveiled her namesake martini and the locally sourced menu at her new Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford.
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-owner of Las Vegas dog grooming facility faces judge, banned from contact with animals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former owner of a pet boarding and grooming facility in Las Vegas was ordered to stay away from all animals, take a class on humane and proper treatment of animals, and sentenced to 11 days in jail. The now-former owner of Pawzazz, Victor Garcia-Herrera,...
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS FREE CONCERT SERIES WELCOMES SIMPLE PLAN, SATURDAY, AUGUST 20
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS FREE CONCERT SERIES WELCOMES SIMPLE PLAN, SATURDAY, AUGUST 20. This Saturday, August 20, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks is excited to host hit rock band, Simple Plan. Beginning at 9:00pm on the 3rd street stage fans, can rock out to all their favorite hits such as “I’m Just a Kid” and “Perfect”.
vegasmagazine.com
The Most Expensive Dinners On The Las Vegas Strip Are Fit For Royalty
Wagyu dinner with black truffle potato whip and wine. Wynn Las Vegas launches a series of extravagant wine pairing and dining experiences this fall in partnership with the famed Napa Valley Domain H. William Harlan this fall. $10,000 seats at these super exclusive events are available to only 20 guests at a time.
Comments / 1