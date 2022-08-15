Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
SNAP for Seniors: How Rhode Island Is Making Strides Against Food Insecurity Among Elderly
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee -- joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and other elected leaders and advocates -- recently passed legislative and budget initiatives to...
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Diana Garlington, Candidate for State Representative in District 5
Diana Garlington is a Democratic candidate for State Representative in District 5. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The biggest political issue this season is still Covid-19. The ongoing pandemic has only exasperated...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 19, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Block Island's declining reputation, a return to Fox Point, and Foulkes' opioid legacy. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
independentri.com
After 44 years of care for local children, Dr. David Chronley prepares for a new adventure: retirement.
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Dr. David Chronley, a local pediatrician for more than 44 years, has long been an outlier who has challenged care in the health system as well as colleagues in ways not always appreciated, but he survived the test of time. An independent thinker with a sometimes...
GoLocalProv
We Need to Change The Strategy to Win The War - Joe Almeida
I served on the Providence police force for 16 years. In that time, I saw many bad things. I watched my beloved city slowly and steadily has become awash in guns. I watched crime in neighborhoods get more rampant and random, and I had a front-row seat to our war on drugs. Its tactics the same. Find drug addled addicts, lock them up, send them either back to the streets or to prison and stigmatize them for life; whether in their pursuit to recovery, employment, housing, credit or a seat at the family Thanksgiving table.
Turnto10.com
Providence School Board members allege 'graduation inflation'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Did some Providence high school graduates get diplomas they didn't really earn? That's the allegation from three School Board members, who claim some students may not have earned all the credits that appeared on their transcripts. The controversy began when School Board member Ty'Relle Stephens...
iheart.com
Providence Continues Guaranteed Payment Program Six More Months
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is extending the guaranteed payments that 100 city residents are getting under a pilot program. And he is going to use city money to get it done. The program was created back in 2021 when 110 individuals were provided to payments out of a pool of more than four thousand who applied for the 500 dollar a month payment, made with no questions asked.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island Nurse Surrenders License for Submitting Falsified COVID Vaccine Card
A Rhode Island nurse has surrendered her license — due to admitting to obtaining, and submitting to her employer, a falsified COVID vaccine card. Rhode Island Department of Health records show that registered nurse Athena Fidas was working as a Nurse Care Manager at Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Group, when she presented her employer with what she said was her vaccination card — and later admitted it was fake.
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
GoLocalProv
The Nature Conservancy Acquires 52 Acres of High-Priority Forest in Richmond
The Nature Conservancy (TNC), in partnership with the Richmond Rural Preservation Land Trust, announced on Thursday the permanent conservation of 52 acres of undeveloped oak, maple and pine forest along the Beaver River in Richmond, Rhode Island. The parcel has been added to TNC’s Beaver River Preserve. With more...
Valley Breeze
History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes
LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
newportthisweek.com
Voters Will Decide Fate of Recreational Pot Sales
In November, a ballot question will ask Newporters to decide if recreational marijuana should be sold in the city. But for many residents, its use, which was approved by state legislation in May, still bears potential penalties. That’s because about 2,500 Newporters, approximately 10 percent of the city’s population, live...
Uprise RI
Pawtucket moves to eliminate remaining green space in an environmental justice community
Over the last 18-24 months, the City of Pawtucket has approved a new truck distribution hub to be located at the former Microfibers Facility on 1 Moshassuck Street, on the border of Providence where Smithfield Avenue turns into North Main Street. Each stage of the plan was unanimously approved by the Pawtucket City Council and mostly flew under the radar of residents in Pawtucket and Providence. Organized resistance in Providence geared up too late to impact the planned distribution facility, which will increase traffic on North Main Street just as plans were taking shape to revitalize that part of Providence with new housing and commerce.
ABC6.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters Rhode Island headquarters opens up in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Founder of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its Providence headquarters. Dr. Dorothy Piendiadz, 98, was accompanied by organization members and other local officials at the new headquarters in Olneyville’s Rising Sun Mills. “I am...
WPRI
Eye on RI: Washington County Fair
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Washington County Fair- The Fair is RI’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets & games separate), agricultural events/shows, exhibits/displays, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! At the Main Stage pine grove you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts…one of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars! Bring the entire family for five full days of FUN!
GoLocalProv
Former Senator Catherine E. (Hawkins) Graziano, RN, PhD Dies at 90
Former Senator Catherine E. (Hawkins) Graziano, RN, PhD, of Providence passed away on August 15, 2022 at Briarcliffe Gardens. She was the wife of the late Louis W. Graziano. She is survived by her five children, Mary L Pontarelli (Michael) of Greenville, William F. Graziano (Jodee) of Scotsdale, AZ, Catherine E Graziano (John Ryan) of Charlestown, Paul J. Graziano (Sara) of Burrillville, and Carol A. MacLean (Gavin) of Providence. She was also predeceased by her sons, Louis Graziano and Joseph Graziano.
independentri.com
All hands on deck as Ferry owner looks to hire additional employees
Charlie Donadio, the president and owner of Rhode Island Fast Ferry, is making a “Mayday” call for help, but his vessels need employees, not a rescue. “We have immediate openings,” Donadio said. “We are looking for anybody with experience in boating, sailing, offshore fishing, or any type of maritime experience. This is a great opportunity for retirees, or for anybody who just likes working on the water.”
GoLocalProv
Woman Fired While on Maternity Leave From RI Town Receives $800,000 Judgment 8 Years Later
One of Rhode Island’s most financially beleaguered towns has been hit with an $800,000 judgment for firing an employee who was on maternity leave. The battle between plaintiff Ashley Hahn, who was the Town Planner in the Town of West Warwick, and her former employer played out over eight years, after she went on maternity leave in 2014.
2 more Coast Guard ships now based in Newport
The Famous-class vessels are 270 feet in length and each hold a crew of 100.
Valley Breeze
Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination
CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
