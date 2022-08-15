Read full article on original website
Smash Magazine Presents Jonny Craig at Rockstar Bar
Smash Magazine Presents Jonny Craig at Rockstar Bar. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Singer and songwriter Jonny Craig is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Rockstar Bar (6730 Las Vegas Blvd) in Las Vegas. Presented by Smash Magazine, Craig will perform Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, alongside special guests KeepMySecrets and Foreign. Tickets start at $20 plus applicable fees and are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase at www.smashmagazine.com or www.eventbrite.com. Guests must be 18 years or older and doors are at 6:30 p.m.
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS FREE CONCERT SERIES WELCOMES SIMPLE PLAN, SATURDAY, AUGUST 20
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS FREE CONCERT SERIES WELCOMES SIMPLE PLAN, SATURDAY, AUGUST 20. This Saturday, August 20, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks is excited to host hit rock band, Simple Plan. Beginning at 9:00pm on the 3rd street stage fans, can rock out to all their favorite hits such as “I’m Just a Kid” and “Perfect”.
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR RISING STARS STAGE AT 2022 FESTIVAL
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR RISING STARS STAGE AT 2022 FESTIVAL. 15 new and emerging artists to perform on special stage dedicated to music discovery. Life is Beautiful has announced the 2022 lineup for their popular Rising Stars Stage, returning to the premier 3-day music and arts festival from Sept 16-18. Featuring a roster of new and emerging artists and offering a space for music fans to discover their next favorite performer, the festival teamed up with Sessions Live to curate a music lineup that spans genres and generations. As part of the Road to Life is Beautiful online competition, 15 winners were chosen by a panel of judges to showcase their talents on the coveted stage.
Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas Invites Guests To Simmer Down Sunday, Aug. 21
L to R: Promotional Graphic for Simmer Down Sundays; Image of the interior of Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas. (Photos Courtesy of Emporium Arcade Bar) EMPORIUM ARCADE BAR LAS VEGAS INVITES GUESTS TO SIMMER DOWN SUNDAY, AUG. 21. Reggae Event to Feature Special Guest Performers. WHAT:. Emporium Arcade Bar Las...
13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2022
The Weeknd and Silk Sonic will perform this week for lovers of music in Las Vegas. Those interested free fun can check out Festivus and Simple Plan at the Fremont Street Experience this week.
Randy’s Donuts sells out for first time in 70 years after opening Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Randy’s Donuts has been forced to change its operating hours after the eatery continues to sell out its first-ever Las Vegas location. Initially, Randy’s Donuts said the Las Vegas spot would be open 24 hours. However, in social media posts, Randy’s Donuts says it will now operate from 5:30 a.m. until it sells out.
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES “WEEK OF BEAUTIFUL” PARTIES AND PERFORMANCES
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES “WEEK OF BEAUTIFUL” PARTIES AND PERFORMANCES. Pre-festival celebrations and high-energy after parties to take over Las Vegas ahead of and during 2022 festival. Life is Beautiful has announced their Week of Beautiful programming, which includes pre-festival performances and after party celebrations hosted across Las...
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH A ONE-OF-A-KIND MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE
ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH A ONE-OF-A-KIND MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE. Tickets are now on sale for immersive game-watching events at the cinematic entertainment destination for the upcoming pro football season. This football season, Illuminarium Las Vegas at AREA15 will bring sports-lovers to the sidelines with their all-new 21+...
Scale model of Durango resort goes on display at Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new model attraction on display in Las Vegas. Station Casinos has set up a scale model of the forthcoming Durango Casino & Resort at Red Rock Casino. Durango is being built near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, but...
$20 million Ocean Prime Las Vegas Scheduled to Open Spring 2023
OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Invests Nearly $20 Million in First Ocean Prime in Las Vegas and 18th Location Nationwide. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare
Neighborhood Bar Brings Fun, Food and Beverages Around the Valley. Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare. From Summerlin to Henderson to Southern Highlands to Centennial Hills, Distill and Remedy’s Tavern is Vegas locals’ “homes away from home.” All locations feature fun and casual good times in beautiful and eclectic atmospheres with state-of-the-art gaming, hand-crafted cocktails, house-made tavern fare, friendly staff, fun events, two daily happy hours and the ultimate home for sports action.
Giant Las Vegas showgirls almost ready to welcome people downtown
Showgirls and Las Vegas go hand-in-hand, and soon they will stand side-by-side to welcome locals and visitors downtown along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main.
YESCO Announces New Exhibit “Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks A Glittering Century” To Move To East Las Vegas Library Beginning Sept. 15
L to R: Boulder Club/Photo 5947, Aladdin/Photo 19038-7, Stardust/Photo 7232-3 (Photos Courtesy of the LVCVA’s Las Vegas News Bureau Archive) YESCO ANNOUNCES NEW EXHIBIT “LIGHTING UP LAS VEGAS:. YESCO MARKS A GLITTERING CENTURY” TO MOVE TO EAST LAS VEGAS LIBRARY BEGINNING SEPT. 15. WHAT:. YESCO, the 102-year-old...
Half Bird Chicken and Beer Takes Flight
The long-awaited Half Bird Chicken and Beer opened Monday, August 8, supported by a large...
Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip to feature 90,000-square-foot shopping district
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of the long-planned Fontainebleau project on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip said the property will feature a shopping district that will span two levels. According to a news release, Fontainebleau is targeting a winter of 2023 opening. The property notes that...
Downtown Las Vegas rollover crash closes road
A rollover crash in downtown Las Vegas as resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes of Casino Center before Charleston Boulevard.
Football F&B Specials, 2 for 1 Buffet Dining Deals on Labor Day, and Pool Access Extended at JW Marriott and Rampart Casino
Football Season Brings Food & Beverage Specials, 2 for 1 Buffet Dining Deals on Labor Day, and Pool Access Gets Extended During September at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers,...
$3.3 million bid wins contract to replace artificial turf in Las Vegas
Las Vegas will spend $3.3 million to replace artificial turf at several athletic fields over the next year, starting with two fields at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex at Washington Avenue and Buffalo Drive.
