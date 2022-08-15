ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

City announces Statehood Day holiday schedule

Honolulu, Hawaii
 5 days ago

HONOLULU – City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Friday, August 19 to observe the Statehood Day holiday.

The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:

  • Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.
  • TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Visit thebus.org for route and schedule information as well as guidelines for riders.
  • Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Visit honolulu.gov/opala for information.
  • Parks and botanical gardens are open. Visit honolulu.gov/parks for guidelines on using parks.
  • Municipal golf courses are open. Visit honolulu.gov/des/golf for revised play information.
  • The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Visit honolulu.gov/zoo for more information.
  • The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Visit blaisdellcenter.com/ for more information.
  • People’s Open Markets will not be held.
  • The COVID-19 Response Line (808-768-CITY) will be closed.
  • All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

  • Motorists are cautioned that parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.
  • Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

—PAU—

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
