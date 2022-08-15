Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Wildfires in Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest grow to 943 acres, closures and evacuations issued
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. – The White River and Irving Peak fires, which sparked on Aug. 12 from lightning strikes, have grown to affect nearly 950 acres, prompting continued evacuation orders and closure of the area. The fires are only 1% contained. Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) provided updates on...
kpq.com
Okanogan Wenatchee Forest Personnel Concerned About Illegal Campfires
There's concern about continued illegal campfires taking place in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest. The ban has been in place since August 11 because of the hot, dry weather and increasingly dangerous conditions for fires. Robin DeMario with the National Forest says department personnel are out every day and late...
ifiberone.com
Fire officials holding community meeting for White River, Irving Peak fires
PLAIN — The incident command team on the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee are holding a public meeting Thursday night. The meeting is available both in-person and on Facebook Live. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting is being held at the Plain Community Church located at 12565 Chapel Drive. The virtual meeting will be available here: https://fb.me/e/2cpPULApB.
kpq.com
Cashmere Accepts Their Six-Year Transportation Plan
Cashmere city council accepted their six-year transportation plan, a $16,325,000 street improvement project list for 2023-2028. The first priority on this list is to reconstruct Sunset Highway, starting from the east city limits to the Crunchpack facility. Transportation goals the city included are the following:. Preserving Norman, South Douglas, and...
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Moving Forward With Lake Chelan Substation
Chelan County PUD is moving forward with construction of a new power substation on the North Shore of Lake Chelan. PUD commissioners are considering the final contracting step for the project, as well as a boost to its overall budget. Project Manager Gary Rice says more money is needed because...
kpq.com
Leavenworth Provides Additional Funding for Bavarian Village Apartments
The City of Leavenworth awarded Chelan County Housing Authority (CCWHA) an additional $33,006.30 for relocation costs incurred during the Bavarian Village Apartment renovation project. The Housing Authority and the City of Wenatchee bought the Bavarian Village Apartments back in February of 2022. Later in June, the Housing Authority received a...
kpq.com
White River Fire May Burn into Late October
Both the White River and Irving Peak fires are 1% contained, with roughly 950 acres burned. Both fires were started by lightning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest August 11th. Forest Ranger Elisabeth Dare said the fires, burning about 14 miles northwest of Plain, won't likely be fully contained until late...
kpq.com
Valley Mall Parkway to Close Thursday
Valley Mall Parkway will be closing again later on this week. According to Selland Construction, who is acting as a contractor for the City of East Wenatchee, the closure will run from 7:00pm Thursday night to 7:00am Friday morning. During that time, Valley Mall Parkway will be shut down from...
kpq.com
Confluence Introduces New Radiation Treatment Center for Moses Lake
Confluence Health recently approved plans for a new radiation treatment center for Moses Lake. In 2018, the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation and Confluence Health partnered to raise over $3.5 million for the project. Plans for the new treatment center were put on hold due to construction costs and lack of...
ifiberone.com
Containment slow, difficult for firefighters on White River, Irving Peak fires
PLAIN — Containment on two wildfires burning in the Lake Wenatchee area has been slow has fire crews deal with extremely steep and inaccessible terrain. The White River and Irving Peak fires, both started Aug. 12 about 15 miles northwest of Plain, are now at 1-percent containment, according to incident command.
kpq.com
Record Returns Equal Great Fishing for Local Anglers
It's been a great season for fishing on the region's lakes and rivers, with plentiful returns of many varieties of salmon and other fish. Local fishing guide, Dave Graybill - "The Fishing Magician" - says one popular spot in the Upper Valley has been especially hot for anglers in recent weeks.
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: County approves $20 million purchase of bridge-housing units
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 17, 2022 – After approximately 2 hours of public testimony, the Snohomish County Council with a vote of 3-2 today, will move forward with the agreement to purchase two hotels to significantly boost bridge housing with access to behavioral health services within the County. “The...
kpq.com
Fire Damages East Wenatchee Apartment Unit
Fire damaged an apartment unit in East Wenatchee late Wednesday morning. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the 800 block of North Baker Avenue just before noon. Chelan 1 deputy chief, Andy Davidson, says firefighters were able to knock...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Confirms New Community Development Director
East Wenatchee is getting a new Community Development Director for the first time in almost a quarter century. Curtis Lillquist was unanimously confirmed to the position this week, and will take over the job on September 1. Lilliquist has actually been with the city for about a year, after filling...
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
kpq.com
Four People Rescued On Wenatchee River Saturday
Four people who were inner tubing the Wenatchee River over the weekend had to be rescued after becoming stranded. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were sent to an area of the river near the Warm Springs Inn on Saturday night around 10:30.
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Looking to Fill Late Councilmember’s Seat
The City of Leavenworth is accepting applications for their City Council Position #4 seat, previously held by the late Carolyn Wilson. Carolyn Wilson’s seat was vacated after she passed away in her home on July 24. According to Wash. state law, the city has 90 days to fill her...
kpq.com
Man’s Body Recovered After Fall Near Snoqualmie Pass
Deputies say a man is dead from an apparent fall in what they call steep, rugged, mountainous terrain in Kittitas County. The body of 24-year-old Nicolas Gomiero of Seattle was spotted by helicopter Wednesday morning, and was then hoisted out of the area because of rugged terrain. Gomiero's body was...
kpq.com
Moses Lake Apartment Fire Displaces Thirteen
More than a dozen people are displaced after a Wednesday morning fire at a Moses Lake apartment complex. Grant County Fire District 5 Captain Travis Svilar said that when crews arrived at the Five Star Apartments in the Larsen subdivision, flames could be seen coming out of three separate windows on the building's second floor.
kpq.com
Leavenworth’s Community Block Party Returns
The City of Leavenworth is bringing back their Community Block Party to discuss some of the city’s upcoming projects. Their last block party was back in 2019. Communications Analyst Christie Voos said there will be brats and burgers, lawn games, a bounce house, along with a mini touch the truck event at the event.
