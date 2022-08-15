Chargers trim roster to 85 players

The Chargers have trimmed their roster down to 85 players to meet the mandatory cut deadline, which was set for 1 pm PT on Tuesday.

To get it to 85, Los Angeles waived wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, quarterback Brandon Peters, safety Skyler Thomas, and defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and offensive lineman Isaac Weaver with injury designations.

This is the first of three roster cuts L.A. is required to make.