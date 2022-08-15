Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
What will the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas look like exactly?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Las Vegas, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Silverado High School football team will have a game with Centennial High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in Henderson
A football champion was crowned on Saturday. It wasn't at football's highest levels, but it was still exciting and fun to watch. The Northern Arizona Wranglers won the 2022 IFL Championship in a 47–45 thriller over the Quad City Steamwheelers.
vegas24seven.com
ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH A ONE-OF-A-KIND MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE
ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH A ONE-OF-A-KIND MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE. Tickets are now on sale for immersive game-watching events at the cinematic entertainment destination for the upcoming pro football season. This football season, Illuminarium Las Vegas at AREA15 will bring sports-lovers to the sidelines with their all-new 21+...
Possible landspout reported in south Henderson
The storm clouds rolled into south Henderson on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it quite the sight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update: Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council will discuss demolishing the former home of German-American entertainers Siegfried and Roy.
multihousingnews.com
Hamilton Zanze Sells Las Vegas Asset
After a series of renovations, the firm sold the community for more than double what it paid. Hamilton Zanze has sold Alicante Apartments, a community in Las Vegas. According to Yardi Matrix data, the property was sold to Sares Regis Group for $86.8 million. The firm purchased Alicante Apartments in February 2017 for $35.5 million.
Fox5 KVVU
Semi-private jet service JSX launches daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Semi-private jet service JSX has announced it will soon launch daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas, Texas. According to a news release, the new daily service will begin starting Sept. 29. with flights operating once daily between private terminals. The company says introductory fares...
thisis50.com
Upcoming Emcee TwoCeez Is Putting North Vegas On The Map
Breathtaking emcee TwoCeez is putting on for North Las Vegas all across the map with his authentic rap style. His consistency as an artist and a motivator has made him a voice in his city, and this year he plans to expand that influence beyond. On his newest single “Scale” with Icewear Vezzo, TwoCeez gives a stellar performance showing why he’s one of the hottest on the west coast.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5sandiego.com
Get “lucky” with these gambling tips!
Ashley takes you to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for a lesson in craps! They offer free lessons through Mohegan Sun Casion and General Manager Joe Hasson shares a few tips with LOCAList SD viewers. You can save 30% on your next stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas by booking online and using the following code: CALI.
knpr
With water cuts on the way in the West, what will happen in Las Vegas?
States that use the Colorado River were told they had to cut their water use by 15 to 20%. They had two months to come up with that plan. On Tuesday, we found out they didn’t do that. Only two states will face cuts —Nevada, 8% and Arizona 21%....
963kklz.com
Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless
Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
Fox5 KVVU
UNLV officially becomes smoke and vape-free campus
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As of Aug. 15, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) is officially a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus. UNLV says that with its new policy, the school joins approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented this policy. According to UNLV, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman buys $594K Nevada home – mistake adds 84 lots to deal
A woman who bought a home valued at $594,481 got more than she bargained for when the sale included about $50 million in additional lots -- no charge.
Map shows Las Vegas’ population growth, Lake Mead’s decline over decades
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada’s population is expected to continue booming, growing by a rate of 1.8% in 2022, according to UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research. An annual report from CBER stated that the population is already expected to jump past 3 million by 2040. Southern Nevada’s population is currently sitting at […]
963kklz.com
Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking
With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Brand New Technology
Las Vegas has quietly become a hotbed for innovation. Some of that has been driven by the major casino operators -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , Resorts World Las Vegas, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- trying to outdo each other to win over customers. Some innovations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
FOX5 investigates $26M price tag for Eldorado High School, other campuses
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
‘Too stunned to speak,’ 14-year-old girl’s rollerskate skills go viral
Can you remember the first time you laced up some roller stakes and flailed and thrashed around, but then slowly learned to make your way back and forth on the driveway without falling?
wanderwisdom.com
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
businesspress.vegas
Las Vegas area home prices dip for second straight month
A report released Tuesday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices dipping for the second straight month, with fewer homes selling and more available for sale. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during July was $465,000. That’s down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May and down 3.1 percent from June. The median home price is still up 14.8 percent from $405,000 one year ago.
Comments / 0