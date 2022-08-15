ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
multihousingnews.com

Hamilton Zanze Sells Las Vegas Asset

After a series of renovations, the firm sold the community for more than double what it paid. Hamilton Zanze has sold Alicante Apartments, a community in Las Vegas. According to Yardi Matrix data, the property was sold to Sares Regis Group for $86.8 million. The firm purchased Alicante Apartments in February 2017 for $35.5 million.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thisis50.com

Upcoming Emcee TwoCeez Is Putting North Vegas On The Map

Breathtaking emcee TwoCeez is putting on for North Las Vegas all across the map with his authentic rap style. His consistency as an artist and a motivator has made him a voice in his city, and this year he plans to expand that influence beyond. On his newest single “Scale” with Icewear Vezzo, TwoCeez gives a stellar performance showing why he’s one of the hottest on the west coast.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
fox5sandiego.com

Get “lucky” with these gambling tips!

Ashley takes you to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for a lesson in craps! They offer free lessons through Mohegan Sun Casion and General Manager Joe Hasson shares a few tips with LOCAList SD viewers. You can save 30% on your next stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas by booking online and using the following code: CALI.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless

Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

UNLV officially becomes smoke and vape-free campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As of Aug. 15, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) is officially a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus. UNLV says that with its new policy, the school joins approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented this policy. According to UNLV, the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking

With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Gets a Brand New Technology

Las Vegas has quietly become a hotbed for innovation. Some of that has been driven by the major casino operators -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , Resorts World Las Vegas, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- trying to outdo each other to win over customers. Some innovations...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

FOX5 investigates $26M price tag for Eldorado High School, other campuses

City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wanderwisdom.com

Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable

Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Las Vegas area home prices dip for second straight month

A report released Tuesday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices dipping for the second straight month, with fewer homes selling and more available for sale. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during July was $465,000. That’s down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May and down 3.1 percent from June. The median home price is still up 14.8 percent from $405,000 one year ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV

