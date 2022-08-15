Read full article on original website
Fakhri Reviews Considerations for Second-Line Therapy in DLBCL
Nearly 5 years after approval of the first CAR T-cell therapy, treatment is moving into second line, and patients have more options than ever for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. How do physicians choose? Bita Fakhri, MD, MPH, hematologist-oncologist at the University of California San Francisco, discusses the process. Bita Fakhri,...
Skin Cancer Knowledge Suboptimal Among Patients
Adult patients from dermatology clinics affiliated with 2 Midwest universities were evaluated for their ability to differentiate skin cancer by sight and for their skin cancer knowledge. Early detection and treatment of skin cancer are known to reduce morbidity and mortality from the disease, as is a history of melanoma...
Validation of the FINE-CKD Model for Future Health Technology Assessments for Finerenone in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease And Type 2 Diabetes
Supplements and Featured Publications, Variations in Managing Chronic Kidney Disease Associated With Type 2 Diabetes Across the United States and Validation of the FINE-CKD Model for Future Health Technology Assessments of Finerenone, Volume 28,. BACKGROUND: The FINE-CKD model was developed to estimate the cost-effectiveness of finerenone in patients with chronic...
Biomarker Testing Increasingly Important, But Still Challenging, in iCCA
A new report offers insights from a multidisciplinary team of experts on intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA). Biomarker testing is becoming a prevalent component of treatment for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), but a new report by interdisciplinary experts shows several hurdles to be cleared before its use can be fully optimized.
Populations That Develop CKD
Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: I’d like to pivot a little bit and talk about the populations that are most at risk for developing CKD because it builds off the great information we’ve had this far. As we focus on education, targeting unique patient populations, it’s important to understand who has the most risk. Dr. Feldman, you have a lot of expertise here, and you hit on it earlier, but do you mind reminding us and the viewers what the populations are that are most at risk for developing CKD?
HER2-Low Lung Cancer an “Exciting Area of Active Investigation,” Says Dr Ticiana Leal
Results from DESTINY-Lung01 have shown promising progression-free survival and overall survival with ongoing research that may lead to a future FDA approval, said Ticiana Leal, MD, associate professor, director of the Thoracic Medical Oncology Program, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine. Results from DESTINY-Lung01 have...
Kidney Function Linked With Parkinson Disease Risk in Patients With T2D
Korean patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who had reduced levels of estimated glomerular filtration rate and/or proteinuria, 2 hallmarks of diabetic kidney disease, had a greater risk of developing Parkinson disease. Reduced kidney function in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may increase the risk of developing Parkinson disease...
COVID-19 Is at Peak Infectiousness for 5 Days After Symptom Onset
A recent cohort study found that two-thirds of patients could transmit SARS-CoV-2 at 5 days since their symptoms began; the median infectiousness duration in the sample was 5 days. A study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine found that up to two-thirds of patients with COVID-19 could transmit the virus...
Adherence to INC Treatment for Nasal Polyposis Remains Low
Despite intranasal corticosteroid (INCs) being a treatment mainstay for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, there are ongoing high rates of nonadherence, which can affect treatment efficacy, according to this study’s authors. Investigators are calling for new research that focuses on the nonclinical reasons behind the high rates of treatment...
Getting to Know CKD
Jeffrey Feldman, MD, and Rajiv Agarwal, MD, MS, provide an overview of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and its prevalence. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Hello, and welcome to this AJMC® Peer Exchange® Program titled, Population Health Management of Chronic Kidney Disease. I am Dr. Ryan Haumschild, director of pharmacy at Emory Healthcare, and the Winship Cancer Institute. Joining me today for this virtual discussion are my colleagues: Dr. Jeffrey Feldman, nephrologist in the Atlantic Health System; Dr. Rajiv Agarwald, Professor of Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine; Dr. Bertram Pitt, cardiologist and professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan; and Paul Sapia, population health strategy principle at Humana. This panel discussion adds to the conversation from our previous AJMC® Peer Exchange® discussing the implications of chronic kidney disease in type 2 diabetes. Today, our panel of experts will discuss the population health burden of chronic kidney disease, explore the relationship between chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, and lastly review unmet needs and additional considerations in the treatment of chronic kidney disease. Thank you, and let’s begin.
Shifting Landscape of Care Delivery Is Impacting Value-Based Cancer Care
The Institute for Value-Based Medicine series visits Texas Oncology in Austin. Discussions of value in cancer care should also include the protection of community oncology, which allows patients to receive care where they live. The future of cancer therapy means not only people living with cancer as a chronic disease, but people living at home and being with their families because they are able to get care in their own community, explained Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, executive vice president, policy and strategic initiatives, Texas Oncology.
Dr Anchalee Avihingsanon Addresses Trial Diversity Recruitment Difficulties
Anchalee Avihingsanon, MD, PhD, HIV-NAT, Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Centre, Bangkok, Thailand, is principal investigator of the ALLIANCE trial. The ALLIANCE trial, from Gilead, is investigating the triplet regimen of bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir vs dolutegravir plus emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate among treatment-naïve persons living with comorbid HIV/hepatitis B virus. In findings presented at AIDS 2022, the patient population was shown to be primarily of Asian ethnicity and male at birth, with 7% and 2% of the B/F/TAF and DTG/F/TDF groups, respectively, being female at birth.
Confused about how long to isolate with COVID? The most ethical, scientifically sound timeline looks a lot like what Joe Biden did, London researchers say
It’s quite similar to the regimen President Joe Biden followed, going above and beyond the CDC’s recommendations, which some say are too lax.
New Report Highlights Rare Cases of SLE Onset After HPV Vaccination
A new case report highlights the potential benefits of risk assessment for women with a family history of autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), who are considering the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is more common among people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) than the...
Sacubitril/Valsartan Adherence Drop Linked to Lower Household Income
Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) is approved for use in adult and pediatric heart failure, and previous research shows it to be cost-effective in the long term. Two forms of adherence to Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan), claim and medication, were hindered by lower overall household income, report the authors of a new study published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. Previous research shows the combination medication is effective at reducing heart failure (HF)–related hospitalization, improving cardiac function, and decreasing mortality, they emphasized.
