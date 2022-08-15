Jeffrey Feldman, MD, and Rajiv Agarwal, MD, MS, provide an overview of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and its prevalence. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Hello, and welcome to this AJMC® Peer Exchange® Program titled, Population Health Management of Chronic Kidney Disease. I am Dr. Ryan Haumschild, director of pharmacy at Emory Healthcare, and the Winship Cancer Institute. Joining me today for this virtual discussion are my colleagues: Dr. Jeffrey Feldman, nephrologist in the Atlantic Health System; Dr. Rajiv Agarwald, Professor of Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine; Dr. Bertram Pitt, cardiologist and professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan; and Paul Sapia, population health strategy principle at Humana. This panel discussion adds to the conversation from our previous AJMC® Peer Exchange® discussing the implications of chronic kidney disease in type 2 diabetes. Today, our panel of experts will discuss the population health burden of chronic kidney disease, explore the relationship between chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, and lastly review unmet needs and additional considerations in the treatment of chronic kidney disease. Thank you, and let’s begin.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO