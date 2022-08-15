Read full article on original website
Jerry Randel Overton
Jerry Randel Overton, age 77, a resident of Jackson, TN, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Alamo Nursing Home in Crockett County. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery with burial to follow.
Bell tolling rings in FHU’s 153rd school year
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A bell ringing in Lloyd Auditorium means one thing for students at Freed-Hardeman University: the start of classes. Tolling of the bell signifies the beginning of the 153rd school year for the university. Retired Brig. Gen. Billy B. Morgan of the US Air Force from Benton, Kentucky served as Master of the Bell.
Details emerge on arrest of Madison Co. Judge Harvey, court date set
JACKSON, Tenn. — A court date has been set for a local judge. Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, and the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. According to...
City of Jackson marks 200th birthday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A year-long celebration is official concluding. The Bicentennial’s year-long celebration started with Madison County’s Bicentennial anniversary in November of 2021 and concluded with the City of Jackson’s Bicentennial anniversary. The City of Jackson was formed on Aug. 17, 1822. The Bicentennial Commission celebrated...
Group marks David Crockett’s 236th birthday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group took time to honor an American folk hero known as the “King of the Wild Frontier.”. Wednesday, the Jackson Rotary Club celebrated David Crockett’s 236th birthday during their weekly meeting. Scott Williams, the CEO of Discovery Park and a special guest,...
David Cook, LOLO headline local concert
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two powerful music talents team up to entertain fans at local concert. Jackson native artist, songwriter, actress, composer and activist LOLO was the opening performer for the Thursday night’s concert held at Hub City Brewing in downtown Jackson. The featured performer was David Cook, who...
Vickey Lynn Brock Pittman
Vickey Lynn Brock Pittman, age 53, resident of Humboldt, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday evening, August 11, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Vickey was born February 10, 1969 in Russellville, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Burnie William Brock and Alfreda Staton Brock. She was an outgoing lady who loved and cherished her family and pets. She enjoyed listening to music.
US Marshals says man wanted in Dyersburg found in Florida
JACKSON, Tenn. — A man charged with four counts of rape of a child out of Dyersburg was found in Florida. The US Marshals Service says that a warrant was issued for 50-year-old Robert Galler earlier in the month of August. After taking over the case, Marshals say that...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held in Jackson on October 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on October 1. Ashley Hennessey, coordinator of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jackson, led the efforts for a grab-and-go lunch held at the Jackson Chamber on Wednesday. It included food and information on the importance...
2022 Circles of Hope Telethon to be held Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. “The 39th annual Circles of Hope Telethon to benefit the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. It is such an important organization for our community, and we need this fundraiser to go off without a hitch. It is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Telethon Co-Chair Trey Cleek.
Suspects sought after burglary of Jackson convenience store
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after the burglary of a convenience store in Jackson. According to Crime Stoppers, the BP located on East Chester Street was broken into around 1 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived to find the front door broken...
Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris reflects on 15 years of service as term ends
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local mayor is reaching the end of his term. Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris says he has always had an interest and been involved in politics. He grew up in Henderson County where he served two terms on the City Board in Lexington. He then moved to Jackson and started building the Republican Party in 1990.
Henderson police create new line of communication with community
HENDERSON, Tenn.– Local law enforcement created a new line of communication where crime tips can stay anonymous. “Success to crime fighting and solving crime, you have got to have community support. That is paramount to have the backing of the community,” said Henderson Police Assistant Chief Tim Crowe.
Memphis hospital locks down after nearby shooting of 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Six people were wounded in a shooting that led to a lockdown of a hospital early Tuesday in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said. Memphis police said the six were shot in a vehicle shortly after midnight near Methodist North Hospital. Two teens were taken to Le...
Lexington Utilities issues 24-hour boil water notice for customers
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities is issuing a boil water notice. All customers are advised to boil any water before drinking for approximately 24 hours. The utility company announced the issue around 8 a.m. on Thursday, citing a water main break near West Church Street. Customers may experience lower...
Jackson police investigate theft in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirmed over Facebook around 3:40 p.m. that a suspect was identified and contact was made by the department. Jackson police say the incident is classified as a theft and is under investigation. EARLIER STORY:. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is...
United Way marks 80 years with annual Unitas
JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee celebrated 80 years of service at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Thursday. “We call this event Unitas. Unitas is Latin for unity, and that’s our goal here in West Tennessee: to create a unified community for everyone. And we do that primarily through supporting work in the areas of health, education and financial stability,” said United Way of West Tennessee CEO and President Matt Marshall.
Lane College officials receives award
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Lane College representative has been award for his service. According to a news release, Atty. Richard Donnell, who has served as the Senior Advisor to the President at Lane College, was awarded the Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award. The award was given by the...
Madison County General Sessions judge arrested on DUI, firearm charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, with the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. Harvey was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol and booked into the Madison...
Fidelity conducts study on caregivers concerns
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new study shows planning ahead when becoming a caregiver helps put those in the role at ease. Fidelity Investments conducted a recent study asking caregivers about the concerns they have. Stacey Watson says in the study, the main concern was who would take care of...
