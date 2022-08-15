Read full article on original website
Ninth Street Waterline Replacement
The City of Durango and its contractor will be replacing and upsizing a waterline on 9th street in Durango. The waterline replacement will take place from August 1, 2022 and be completed October 7, 2022. The City is replacing a 4-inch waterline that is in poor repair with a new...
Bulk pickup to stop temporarily
The city’s bulk pickup service for things like furniture, brush or tree trimmings, and large appliances will cease from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2. Bulk pickup services will resume beginning the week of Sept. 5. City of Durango residents can request a bulk trash pickup for a fee of...
Durango Recreation Center Annual Maintenance
The Durango Community Recreation Center entire facility will be CLOSED for their annual maintenance October 16th through the 22nd, and will reopen on October 23rd. The Aquatics Area will be CLOSED for an extended period, from October 9th through the 31st and reopen on November 1st. Thank you for your...
Schedule of meetings for the week of August 22, 2022
The schedule of meetings for the city of Durango for the week of August 22, 2022, is listed below. Find meeting agendas and minutes at DurangoGov.org/Meetings. Sign up to receive meeting schedules automatically at DurangoGov.org/NotifyMe (click on News Flash). August 22, 2022. 5:00 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting. Virtual Meeting –...
