NFL

Yardbarker

RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'

Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?

Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

ESPN Analyst Shares A Bold Trey Lance Prediction

Over the last three seasons, the San Francisco 49ers, when healthy, have been one of the NFL’s elite teams. With Jimmy Garoppolo starting at quarterback, they have reached the NFC Championship Game twice and the Super Bowl once. In that Super Bowl matchup, they held a late lead over...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown goes after Tom Brady in latest social media tirade

Antonio Brown's social media persona is a bit like a toddler: You should be worried if he's quiet for too long, because that usually means that trouble is brewing. Sure enough, the embattled wide receiver has unleashed his fury on social media this week and targeted one of the biggest names in football, Tom Brady.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh

A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
NFL
NFL
Minnesota Vikings
Football
Sports
Yardbarker

Steve Young: Lamar Jackson can be 'the greatest player in the history of the game,' but he's being 'held back' by Ravens

Former San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young knows a thing or two about being one of the NFL's all-time greats, especially when it comes to mobile quarterbacks. The 60-year-old player-turned-analyst ranks fifth on the all-time rushing list for signal-callers and the person who's currently ranked seventh is on pace to shatter the top spot on the list, which is occupied by Michael Vick.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season

It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens

Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: 'I know exactly when' Tom Brady is coming back

Despite the emergence of a wacky theory involving "The Masked Singer" television show, all that's really publicly known regarding quarterback Tom Brady taking an alleged 10-day break away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is that he's expected back at some point after Saturday's preseason game at the Tennessee Titans. It's also known that head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht have assured everyone that Brady's absence was preplanned and cleared by the team.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

'Theory' that Tom Brady's absence is due to 'The Masked Singer' goes viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have provided little information about why Tom Brady had to leave training camp, but one internet sleuth believes fans of a popular reality television show are eventually going to see what the absence was really about. A Reddit user with the username “CANN0NFIRE” went down a...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Eagles Analyst Shares A Bold Claim About A WR Duo

The Philadelphia Eagles have built upon their playoff experience last season by building up their roster. On defense, they brought in playmakers like James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. They also brought in the likes of Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis via the 2022 NFL Draft. But they did not stop...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones responds to Antonio Brown's interest in Cowboys

Jerry Jones heard the noise that Antonio Brown was making. TMZ Sports spoke this week with the Dallas Cowboys owner, who offered a response to the message that Brown had for him. The notorious former NFL receiver Brown mentioned Jones by name in a recent interview, saying that Jones and...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Justin Fields Is Going To Need Much More Help

Justin Fields is the latest quarterback that the Chicago Bears will try out. The team’s loyal fans hope that he will end their long-term struggles at the position which dates back to the late 1980s. They are banking on his versatility to find success in the NFL. Last season,...
CHICAGO, IL

