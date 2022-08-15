Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
‘I am tough’: Meet the newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney replacing ousted Andrew Warren
TAMPA, Fla. - Newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez, says her life has been a whirlwind since she got the epic call on August 1 from Governor Ron DeSantis appointing her as the new Hillsborough County State Attorney. "I'm enjoying it, I’m enjoying the challenge," said Lopez with a...
fox13news.com
Florida taxpayers spent nearly $6 million on protection for Gov. DeSantis and his family last year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The costs of protecting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his family, the governor’s mansion and visiting dignitaries were up more than 25 percent during the past year, according to a new state report. Florida taxpayers spent more than $6.097 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year on protective...
fox13news.com
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren has 15 days to request Florida Senate hearing
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Senate has given suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday, stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug. 4 to suspend Warren....
fox13news.com
Prosecutor's group text accidentally included judge, causes 2nd mistrial in Florida murder case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A prosecutor in a Florida murder case complained about a judge's ruling in a group text message that included the judge, resulting in a second mistrial for a man charged with killing his girlfriend's young son. Now the defense wants the case dismissed altogether. Broward County...
fox13news.com
Andrew Warren described Cameron Herrin's 24-year sentence as 'excessively harsh,' documents say
TAMPA, Fla. - Soon after Cameron Herrin was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 2021, State Attorney Andrew Warren – more than a year before he was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis – left a voicemail for the 22-year-old's attorney. "Hey, John. It's Andrew Warren. It's about...
fox13news.com
New Florida initiatives amid teacher shortage
Governor DeSantis is asking retired first responders to help with a different kid of emergency. He wants them to help with the state's school staffing crisis by taking on those jobs as teachers.
fox13news.com
City of Tampa hopes to save millions with new federal tax credits to go green
TAMPA, Fla. - Democrats say the new Inflation Reduction Act puts the U.S. on pace to cut carbon emissions by 40% by 2030, and it does so by offering significant tax rebates and discounts for those who make the switch to green energy. The savings for individuals purchasing big-ticket green...
fox13news.com
U.S. Gymnastics Championship in Tampa is first Florida competition in nearly four decades
TAMPA, Fla. - The best of the best will be showcasing their skills this weekend at Amalie Arena as gymnasts from across the country will be in Tampa to compete at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship. This year's competition marks the first time the U.S. Gymnastics Championship has been held in...
fox13news.com
‘Blindsided’ county commissioners pump the brakes on proposed round-the-clock incinerators in Lutz
LUTZ, Fla. - Hillsborough County Commissioners decided Thursday to put a stop to a company's plan to build yard waste incinerators in a Lutz community. The Environmental Protection Commission, which includes several county commissioners, unanimously voted to stop all work on an application process to build a pair of 40-foot-long incinerators on Crystal Lake Road. If passed, the machines would be able to burn trees and yard debris seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
fox13news.com
Lightning safety tips while indoors, outdoors during a Florida storm
TAMPA, Fla. - With more newcomers in Florida, the state that ranks first in the country for lightning strikes, it doesn’t hurt to once again provide some safety tips during the summer storms here. The odds of being struck by a bolt in a given year are less than...
fox13news.com
State Attorney: Pinellas deputies justified in shooting, killing armed carjacking suspect
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Four Pinellas County deputies who fatally shot an armed carjacking suspect back in June were justified in the deadly shooting, a state attorney determined. State Attorney Bruce Bartlett announced Thursday the conclusion of the investigation, saying the deputies "shot and killed Robert Hubbard while in the...
fox13news.com
Why are car wash businesses booming across the Bay Area?
TAMPA, Fla. - It's one of the ways to protect one of your biggest investments and car washes are big business in Florida. Whether it's a drive-thru, hand-detail or both, car washes are how we keep our rides spic-and-span. "With this kind of climate, it's really important for consumers to...
fox13news.com
10-year-old boy bitten in Florida shark attack has part of leg amputated, family says
MIAMI - A 10-year-old boy had to have part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a shark while snorkeling on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys, according to his family. Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling with his parents and three siblings along a shallow reef...
fox13news.com
Toddler mauled by family dog in Manatee County, officials say
ELLENTON, Fla. - A toddler is recovering after being mauled by her family pet in Manatee County. Her mother was also injured in the incident, which happened just before 10 a.m. in their apartment at the Oaks at Ellenton complex. Manatee County officials said the girl was on her sofa...
fox13news.com
USF Bulls name starting quarterback ahead of 2022 season
TAMPA, Fla. - The University of South Florida Bulls have named their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Gerry Bohanon, a junior transfer who helped lead Baylor to a Big 12 and Sugar Bowl title last season, will now try to turn around a program at USF that has won just three games in the last two seasons.
fox13news.com
Florida Wendy's customer complained about order, then returned with sweet thank you note for employees
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - If you need proof that kindness still exists in this world, keep reading. Carolyn Bravo Diaz took to social media Saturday to share how a kind stranger gifted her son, who works at a Central Florida Wendy's restaurant, with a thank you card containing cash and a sweet message.
fox13news.com
'These are real people': Traffic deaths hit 20-year high in first quarter of 2022
TAMPA, Fla. - In just the first three months of the year, there were more than 9,500 traffic deaths nationwide. That's the highest first quarter in two decades. While the causes are nothing new, speed being a major factor, road safety advocates are calling for dramatic changes to get numbers down.
fox13news.com
Lakeland Regional Health expanding
Lakeland Regional Health has expanded to introduce a new $46 million facility to help better serve behavioral health patients. This comes on the heels of a new facility that was just built in North Lakeland and a new emergency room on the south side.
fox13news.com
‘Whacked’ suspect armed with machete crawls into bed with victim, slices Sarasota deputy before being killed
SARASOTA, Fla. - Two Sarasota County deputies shot and killed a burglary suspect who investigators say cut another deputy with a machete after breaking into a home Thursday morning. The sheriff's office said the deputies responded to the home in the area of Richardson Way and Fruitville Road around 9:30...
