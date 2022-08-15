ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox13news.com

New Florida initiatives amid teacher shortage

Governor DeSantis is asking retired first responders to help with a different kid of emergency. He wants them to help with the state's school staffing crisis by taking on those jobs as teachers.
fox13news.com

‘Blindsided’ county commissioners pump the brakes on proposed round-the-clock incinerators in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. - Hillsborough County Commissioners decided Thursday to put a stop to a company's plan to build yard waste incinerators in a Lutz community. The Environmental Protection Commission, which includes several county commissioners, unanimously voted to stop all work on an application process to build a pair of 40-foot-long incinerators on Crystal Lake Road. If passed, the machines would be able to burn trees and yard debris seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
fox13news.com

Why are car wash businesses booming across the Bay Area?

TAMPA, Fla. - It's one of the ways to protect one of your biggest investments and car washes are big business in Florida. Whether it's a drive-thru, hand-detail or both, car washes are how we keep our rides spic-and-span. "With this kind of climate, it's really important for consumers to...
fox13news.com

Toddler mauled by family dog in Manatee County, officials say

ELLENTON, Fla. - A toddler is recovering after being mauled by her family pet in Manatee County. Her mother was also injured in the incident, which happened just before 10 a.m. in their apartment at the Oaks at Ellenton complex. Manatee County officials said the girl was on her sofa...
fox13news.com

USF Bulls name starting quarterback ahead of 2022 season

TAMPA, Fla. - The University of South Florida Bulls have named their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Gerry Bohanon, a junior transfer who helped lead Baylor to a Big 12 and Sugar Bowl title last season, will now try to turn around a program at USF that has won just three games in the last two seasons.
fox13news.com

Lakeland Regional Health expanding

Lakeland Regional Health has expanded to introduce a new $46 million facility to help better serve behavioral health patients. This comes on the heels of a new facility that was just built in North Lakeland and a new emergency room on the south side.
LAKELAND, FL

