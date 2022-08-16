ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Lively kicks off birthday celebrations at Disneyland with sister Robyn Lively

 2 days ago

Blake Lively is getting her birthday started a week early.

Over the weekend, the actress shared a carousel of Instagram photos of herself and her sister Robyn Lively, a fellow actress, at Disneyland.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Blake Lively and Robyn Lively attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show in New York, Feb. 15, 2022.
MORE: Blake Lively says she tries to make her daughters 'proud' with everything she does

"Find me a happier place on Earth to start my birthday celebrations early," Lively wrote in the caption. "I'll wait…"

The photos show a selfie of the sisters in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle and at Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park. Lively is also seen taking photos with Princess Jasmine and Jessie from "Toy Story 2."

MORE: Ryan Reynolds gushes about wife Blake Lively, calls their romance a 'fairy tale'

Lively, who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds , officially celebrates her 35th birthday on Aug. 25.

She and Reynolds have three children together, James, Betty and Inez.

