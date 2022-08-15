Read full article on original website
COCA Executive Director to retire after 35 years with the organization
Berks County’s Council on Chemical Abuse Executive Director Stanley J. Papademetriou has announced his decision to retire in December. The COCA Board of Directors accepted his retirement at their August board meeting. Papademetriou has worked with the organization since 1985, and served as the Executive Director for the past five years.
Alvernia and RACC expand dual admission transfer agreement
Alvernia University and Reading Area Community College have introduced an expanded dual admissions transfer agreement to facilitate the transfer of RACC students to Alvernia’s Baccalaureate Degree Programs. “RACC is committed to creating academic partnerships, especially in Berks County, that encourage students to complete their associate degree before transferring to...
sanatogapost.com
Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar
Ride the painted zebras (at top) this weekend at the Carousel at Pottstown to benefit Steel River Playhouse. The weekend weather will be just fine, forcasters claim, for the returning Philadelphia Folk Festival in Upper Salford, a country fair in Spring City, and a butterfly festival as well as the new fire station dedication and parade, both in Phoenixville. Get served pancakes in Lower Frederick, and ice cream in Boyertown. Ride the carousel in Pottstown, or the train in Boyertown.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
Critics worry Pennridge School Board policy proposals would stifle free speech, advocacy
The first issue deals with posting outside materials in the school district. The second policy would prohibit staff members from sharing their personal viewpoints.
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
Reading Theater Project and JCWK Dance Lab return to In Nature’s Studio
The Reading Theater Project and JCWK Dance Lab have announced the return of In Nature’s Studio: THE OCCULT, an outdoor performance event at the Reading Public Museum Arboretum. The landscape and walkways throughout the Arboretum will become micro-stages where actors, dancers, and musicians simultaneously perform, some spanning the 90...
Musikfest announces record-breaking attendance mark for 2022, reveals 2023 dates
ArtsQuest announced on Tuesday that 2022′s Musikfest set a new attendance record of 1,240,000 fest-goers, more than 16 times Bethlehem’s population of nearly 76,000 people. The 11-day festival broke the previous Musikfest attendance record, according to a release from ArtsQuest. The previous record came in 2019 when 1,226,000...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
wdiy.org
U.S. Army Orders Additional 144 Mack Heavy Dump Trucks, to Be Built in Allentown | WDIY Local News
The U.S. Army has ordered over 100 new Mack dump trucks that are being manufactured at the company’s Allentown production line. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Mack Defense announced Tuesday that the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve have ordered an additional 144 of its M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks, which will be used by the U.S. Army Reserve and the Army National Guard.
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
Girls on the Run of Berks County warms up for Fall
Girls on the Run of Berks County is gearing up for another season with Fall 2022 program registration now open at GOTR Berks Fall 2022 Program Registration. Offering both Girls on the Run for girls in 3rd-5th grades and Heart & Sole for girls in 6th-8th grades, the Fall season starts the week of September 11 and runs through Saturday, November 19 with the Fall 5K celebration at Penn State Berks.
morethanthecurve.com
Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property
Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture
Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the Daily Local News.
bctv.org
Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Contemporary Designer Farmhouse in Sellersville
Elle Decor called interior designer Ghislaine Viñas’s redo of this 1930 farmhouse “the ultimate fun house.” You should have fun living here, too. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Have you dreamed of having an...
Enjoy magical shows at Longwood Gardens' 'Light: Installations' and 'Festival of Fountains'
When the sun sets over Longwood Gardens, Light: Installations by Bruce Munro puts on an incredible show.
Chester County Home to 11 of the State’s 100 Safest Places to Live; Three Municipalities Report Zero Violent Crimes
Chester County communities were noted for safety in a 2022-released assessment of local crime statistics. Chester County is home to 11 of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance.com. To determine which places are safest, the website extracted the latest available data...
Humane PA offering free adoptions of Cats due to critical shelter numbers
Due to the critically high number of cats in Humane Pennsylvania’s Berks Shelter, the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving, cats of all ages are free to a good home beginning immediately through Sunday, August 21, 2022. This fee-waived adoption event allows families to welcome a new feline friend into...
