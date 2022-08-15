Ride the painted zebras (at top) this weekend at the Carousel at Pottstown to benefit Steel River Playhouse. The weekend weather will be just fine, forcasters claim, for the returning Philadelphia Folk Festival in Upper Salford, a country fair in Spring City, and a butterfly festival as well as the new fire station dedication and parade, both in Phoenixville. Get served pancakes in Lower Frederick, and ice cream in Boyertown. Ride the carousel in Pottstown, or the train in Boyertown.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO