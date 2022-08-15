Construction worker hospitalized for electrical shock in Fort Myers
A construction worker is suffering serious injuries after suffering an electrical shock at a construction site in San Carlos Park Monday afternoon.
San Carlos Park Fire Department responded to the location of the 10,000 Block of Meridian Center Pkwy after dispatch received a call around 2:02 PM.
According to San Carlos Park Fire, the man is around 25 years old and was sent to Gulf Coast Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Comments / 0