ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Construction worker hospitalized for electrical shock in Fort Myers

By Madelyn Werder
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUU2B_0hIElCeV00

A construction worker is suffering serious injuries after suffering an electrical shock at a construction site in San Carlos Park Monday afternoon.

San Carlos Park Fire Department responded to the location of the 10,000 Block of Meridian Center Pkwy after dispatch received a call around 2:02 PM.

According to San Carlos Park Fire, the man is around 25 years old and was sent to Gulf Coast Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Moped driver killed in Ortiz Avenue crash in Fort Myers

On Wednesday night, a deadly crash occurred between a truck and a moped on Ortiz Avenue at Dean Street in Fort Myers. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a moped driven by a 36-year-old Fort Myers man failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the path of a pickup truck around 6:45 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Carlos Park, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
San Carlos Park, FL
Crime & Safety
Fort Myers, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
San Carlos Park, FL
Accidents
WINKNEWS.com

Details released in North Fort Myers animal facility under investigation

Wildlife investigators cited a North Fort Myers wildlife facility and seized animals after they found feces festering in animal enclosures and standing water with apparent mosquito infestations. In one case, an investigator with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said four dead rats were decomposing over a bird enclosure...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County considers major new development in North Fort Myers

On Wednesday, Lee County will consider the future of a development in North Fort Myers encompassing new houses, senior living facilities and townhomes as it looks at zoning to deal with the housing crisis. A developer is looking to add more single-family units and senior housing along Pritchett Parkway and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Worker#Electrical Shock#Construction Site#Accident#Gulf Coast Hospital
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend

An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 suspects wanted, accused of stealing a wallet at Publix in Bonita Springs

Deputies are looking for three suspects accused of stealing a wallet from a woman’s purse at Publix on South Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. On Aug. 6, the male suspect removed the victim’s wallet from her purse. The female suspect in the pink pants used the victim’s debit card shortly after at the Office Depot and Best Buy at the Coconut Point Mall in Estero. The female pushing the shopping cart was with the male when he stole the wallet and appeared to act as a lookout.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Driver, teen dead in I-75 Charlotte County crash

A 39-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County on Wednesday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling on I-75 at a high rate of speed near mile marker 155 when the 39-year-old driver lost control, entered the grass shoulder, rotated, collided with a tree and then caught fire.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect wanted for burglary at North Fort Myers restaurant

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for tips about a burglary at a North Fort Myers restaurant on Friday. Crime Stoppers says the suspect in the photo above broke into Tortillería y Taquería La Bamba on Friday through the ductwork. They say the suspect caused damage while entering the business and took cash when inside.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents upset with rising utility bills

A community is outraged over their rising utility bills, and one man is petitioning against a local electric company. So far, the petition has more than 1,000 signatures and continues to grow. Families all across Cape Coral are struggling, and the petition proves that many can’t handle the increase.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers’ rental vacancy rate was highest in U.S. in Q2

Fort Myers posted a 21.2% rental vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022, leading all U.S. cities by a stark margin, according to a study from HelpAdvisor based on August’s U.S. Census Bureau Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey. With a 6.7% jump from 2021, Fort Myers’ rental vacancy is more than twice the rate in all but three other U.S. cities. Toledo, Ohio, was next with a 13.6% rental vacancy rate and Birmingham, Alabama, followed with 12%.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy