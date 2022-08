North Alabama coaches and players share how they're getting ready for the 2022 season. For these 23 teams, that season begins Friday. WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Grissom Tigers. Updated 7 hrs ago. WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Hartselle Tigers.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO