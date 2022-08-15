ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

Come volunteer and be a part of Spooky Fest!

The Center for Science Teaching and Learning Needs You!. Come volunteer and be a part of Spooky Fest! This is their annual fund raiser-our organization is a non-profit. The Center for Science Teaching and Learning (CSTL) celebrates Halloween with SpookyFest each year. How much do you love Halloween? Be a part of our SpookyFest family and sign up to help.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
macaronikid.com

REGISTER FOR FALL CLASSES AT THE PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL AT BERGENPAC

Give your children real-world experience and enhance academic achievement through the arts and register now for The Performing Arts School (PAS) at bergenPAC Fall classes, the premier arts school in northern New Jersey!. Children will have the opportunity to perform on bergenPAC’s main stage and throughout Bergen County. With...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of August 20, 2022 - August 27, 2022

Every week, Macaroni KID Five Towns - Valley Stream - The Rockaways shares five things to do with your kids in the Five Towns and surrounding area over the coming week. Here is Macaroni KID Five Towns - Valley Stream - The Rockaways picks for the five things to do in the Five Towns and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 20, 2022 - Saturday, August 27, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
WOODMERE, NY
macaronikid.com

Join Bnai Keshet for School Open House and High Holy Day Services

Rosh Hashanah begins Sunday, Sept 25 evening thru Tuesday, Sept 27. Bnai Keshet’s doors are open, welcoming guests of all ages to BK High Holy Day services, held in person as well as livestreamed. Children’s services and some adult services are outdoors. All adults must register: https://www.bnaikeshet.org/hhd2022. The...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy