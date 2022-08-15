ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of youth football coach turns himself in to police: Attorney

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
 4 days ago
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

LANCASTER, Texas — The suspect wanted in connection with the killing of a man at a youth football game near Dallas turned himself in to authorities on Monday, his lawyer told ABC News.

Police had identified Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, as a suspect in the fatal shooting. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

"Mr. Talib is sorry for the terrible loss of life. He turned himself in to authorities today so he can start telling his side of the story," his attorney, Clark Birdsall, told ABC News.

The man was killed during a game in Lancaster, Texas, Saturday night after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police.

Witnesses told Lancaster police that the coaching staff and officials had gotten into a disagreement that became physical, leading to the shooting.

"Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew," the Lancaster Police Department said in a press release. "During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male."

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to Lancaster police.

The victim was identified Sunday as Michael "Mike" Hickmon, a youth football coach, according to the family, who has released a statement.

"On behalf of the Hickmon family we would like to thank everyone for the onslaught of [love] we've received," the family said in a statement. "This is a very difficult time for our family and community. Michael was our everything. He was incredibly kind and generous. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He could also be sarcastic and drive you crazy. But we loved him, because all of those things made him, him."

"Mike loved his family," the statement continued. "He adored his wife. He loved being a dad and grandpa. He was a great provider. The best brother you could ask for. He loved football and boxing, he went to as many fights as he could. He loved boxing so much, he also worked boxing matches. He loved to travel. Our family is grieving. Hard. Right now we don't see an end to our grief. But what I know for sure is... We will find a way to move forward. We don't have a choice. We miss him immensely. We always will. We will love him forever."

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim.

The shooting happened at around 8:50 p.m. at the Lancaster Community Park, Lancaster police officials said in the press release. An investigation is ongoing.

Lancaster is located in Dallas County.

ABC News' Nic Uff, Marcus Moore, Susan Schwartz and Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

