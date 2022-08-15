ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 26, dead after jump from ‘Jaws’ bridge; search for younger brother suspended

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — The body of a 26-year-old man was recovered, and the search for his missing 21-year-old brother was suspended Monday after the pair jumped from the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night and never resurfaced, officials confirmed to WFXT-TV.

According to Massachusetts State Police, four people, including the two brothers, jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge in Edgartown at around 11:20 p.m. The other two jumpers swam successfully to shore, the TV station reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed via social media that the 26-year-old man was pulled from the water at around 9 a.m., but the aerial and marine search for his brother was suspended at around 3 p.m. “pending further developments.”

“The males did not surface after jumping,” Massachusetts State Police confirmed in a prepared statement.

The brothers have not yet been identified publicly, but state police said investigators believe that the siblings were seasonal restaurant workers on the island renting an Oak Bluffs residence, WFXT reported.

The bridge, known for its appearance in the iconic 1975 seaside thriller directed by Steven Spielberg, connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.

QueSeraSera
3d ago

I hate these kind of stories. I don’t know where this is or how high the bridge is or if it’s rocky. 4 jumped, 2 brothers die. I’m sure they were all trying to have a good time. My heart goes out to their family.

Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother

