ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Maverick City Music, CeCe Winans Among 2022 Dove Award Nominees

By Get Up!
Praise 102.5
Praise 102.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgFQw_0hIEc8SJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSPWI_0hIEc8SJ00

Source: TRIBL / TRIBL


Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

The big year for Maverick City Music continues. A major tour, the first Gospel act to perform on the televised portion of the Grammy in over 20 years and now the Gospel supergroup are among the top nominees at the 2022 Dove Awards. Maverick City Music racked in seven nominations including Artist of the Year, Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year and Worship Recorded Song of the Year. CeCe Winans and Chandler Moore received five nominations with Winans vying to win her first Artist of the Year award .

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Watch Award Announcement Below:

Check out the nominees below:

Artist of the Year

CeCe Winans

for KING + COUNTRY

Maverick City Music

We The Kingdom

Zach Williams

Song of the Year

“Be Alright” – Sean Cook, Evan Craft, Willy Gonzalez

“Believe for It” – Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans, Mitch Wong

“Come What May” – Darren Mulligan, Jeff Pardo

“Good God Almighty” – David Crowder, Ben Glover, Jeff Sojka

“Hold on to Me” – Lauren Daigle, Paul Duncan, Paul Mabury

“House of the Lord” – Jonathan Smith, Phil Wickham

“Jireh” – Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine

“Look What You’ve Done” – Tasha Layton, AJ Pruis, Keith Everette Smith, Matthew West

“My Jesus” – Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Anne Wilson

“Promises” – Keila Alvarado, Joe L. Barnes, Dante Bowe, Phillip Carrington Gaines, Lemuel Marin, Aaron Moses

“Rattle!” – Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake

New Artist of the Year

Anne Wilson

Blessing Offor

DOE

Jordan St. Cyr

Ryan Ellis

Rap/hip hop Album of the Year

No Church In A While – Lecrae, 1K Phew

The End. – Trip Lee

TWO UP TWO DOWN – Aaron Cole

Unstoppable (United We Can) – Angie Rose

UPPERHAND – indie tribe

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

“House of the Lord” – Phil Wickham

“In Jesus Name (God Of Possible)” – Katy Nichole

“My Jesus” – Anne Wilson

“RELATE” – for KING + COUNTRY

“Scars In Heaven” – Casting Crowns

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year

Healer – Casting Crowns

Milk & Honey – Crowder

My Jesus – Anne Wilson

Rise Up – CAIN

What Are We Waiting For? – for KING + COUNTRY

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year

“All Is Well” – Carrie Underwood

“God Is Real” – The Sound

“Grace And Goodness” – Sunday Drive

“In The Sweet By And By” – Dolly Parton, ft. Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Jerry Salley, Bradley Walker

“Mamas” – Anne Wilson, ft. Hillary Scott

Southern Gospel Album of the Year

2:22 – Karen Peck & New River

Just Sing! – The Collingsworth Family

Keeping On – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

More to the Story – The Kingsmen

Something New – Legacy Five

Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“Adulting – Live” – Jonathan McReynolds, Mali Music

“Believe for It” – CeCe Winans, ft. Lauren Daigle

“Gotta Believe” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Sunday” – Koryn Hawthorne

“When I Pray” – DOE

Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year

Clarity – DOE

Jonny X Mail: Live in LA (Stereo) – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition – Maverick City Music

Oil + Water – Travis Greene

One Touch – Jabari Johnson

Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year

“Breathe” – Maverick City Music, ft. DOE, Jonathan McReynolds, Chandler Moore

“Goodness of God – Live” – CeCe Winans

“Jesus “ – Phil Thompson

“Lazarus” – Maranda Curtis

“Love Song” – Travis Greene, ft. Madison Binion

Worship Recorded Song of the Year

“God, Turn It Around” – Jon Reddick

“Hymn of Heaven” – Phil Wickham

“I Speak Jesus” – Charity Gayle

“Jireh (Radio Version)” – Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine

“Know You Will” – Hillsong UNITED

Worship Album of the Year

Are We There Yet? – Hillsong UNITED

Homecoming (Live) – Bethel Music

Hymn of Heaven – Phil Wickham

LION – Elevation Worship

SEVEN (Live) – Brooke Ligertwood

Inspirational Film/Series of the Year

American Underdog

Blue Miracle

Redeeming Love

The Chosen

The Jesus Music

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM :


HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Duets With Ronald Isley in Reimagining of ‘Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2’

Beyoncé and Ronald Isley have teamed up for a duet, giving a new spin to the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The new version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers’ upcoming album, which is scheduled for release later this year. The original track — composed by Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O’Kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, Rudolph Isley and Chris Jasper — appeared on 1975’s The Heat Is On, which hit Number One on Billboard‘s Pop Albums and Black Albums charts. On their “Make Me Say It Again Girl” rendition, Beyoncé and Isley trade...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Mcreynolds
Person
Cece Winans
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Carl Jackson
Person
Ben Glover
Person
Jeff Pardo
Person
Phil Wickham
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Koryn Hawthorne
Person
Larry Cordle
Person
Lauren Daigle
Person
Maranda Curtis
Person
Lecrae
Person
Matthew West
Deadline

Lamont Dozier Dies: Hit-Making Motown Mastermind Was 81

Click here to read the full article. Lamont Dozier, who along with his songwriting and producing partners Brian and Eddie Holland was a pioneer and driving force of Detroit’s beloved “Motown Sound” of the 1960s and ’70s, died Monday in Arizona. He was 81. His death was announced on Instagram today by his son Lamont Dozier Jr. No cause or additional details were given, with Lamont Jr. writing only, “Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!” The famous Holland-Dozier-Holland team was the force behind such iconic Motown hits as “Heatwave” by Martha and The Vandellas; numerous hits by The Supremes, including chart-toppers “Where Did...
DETROIT, MI
Variety

L.A. Reid’s HitCo, Label Home to Jennifer Lopez and Saint Jhn, Sold to Concord (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. HitCo Entertainment, the music company launched by Antonio L.A. Reid (pictured at left) and Charles Goldstuck (at right) in 2017, has been sold to Concord, Variety has learned through multiple sources. Home to such artists as Jennifer Lopez, Saint Jhn, Outkast’s Big Boi, Yella Beezy and Dixie D’Amelio, HitCo had been distributed through ADA. Concord, a private company funded by long-term institutional capital, in addition to equity holders from Concord’s senior management team, represents close to 900,000 songs and trades in recorded music, music publishing, theatrical and original productions. Headquartered in Nashville, it has...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#City Music#Bethel Music#Jesus Music#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ne Maverick#Tribl Tribl Want
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Blues Star Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram Launches Fender Telecaster Guitar Collab

Grammy-winning blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram has teamed up with Fender on a new, custom guitar release of the Kingfish Telecaster Deluxe, which fans can now pick up online. Born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, regional birthplace of the blues (and home to the Delta Blues Museum), Ingram has quickly become the face of the next generation of his genre at just 23 years old, already recording with living legends like Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, and Keb Mo. Fender Buy:Fender Kingfish Telecaster Deluxeat$1,999.99 Christone’s live performances have caught the attention of younger fans and artists alike, and led him to performances with icons including Rakim and...
CLARKSDALE, MS
Deadline

MTV VMAs Reveals DJs & Performers For 2022 Trophy Show – Update

2ND UPDATE, 7:30 AM: MTV said today that a pair of Video Vanguard recipients — LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj — and current seven-time VMA nominee Jack Harlow are set to emcee the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards next week. See below for the lineup of VMAs performers announced so far. UPDATED, August 15: Blackpink, Jack Harlow, Lizzo and Måneskin have joined the performer lineup for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. PREVIOUSLY, August 5: The first batch of performers is set for 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Coming to the stage later this month will be Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at...
NEWARK, NJ
Praise 102.5

Praise 102.5

100
Followers
691
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's inspiration station!

 https://mypraiseatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy