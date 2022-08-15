Read full article on original website
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Found Guilty in Murder Trial
The jury deliberated for less than two hours before unanimously finding 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday. Fishler was convicted in the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. A conviction on the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Williamson was found dead on July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive in Dubuque. Authorities indicated that Fishler was the last known person to see Williamson alive. After discharging the jury, the Iowa District Court Judge told prosecutors and the defense attorneys that she would set hearings at a later date.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Assault At Her Residence
Dubuque Police arrested 39 year old Robyn Powers of Dubuque Tuesday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. According to reports, Powers assaulted her boyfriend, 34 year old Justin Beckstead at their residence in the presence of their child.
KCRG.com
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Dubuque university social media threats incident
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department has released the criminal complaint, revealing new details in an incident that caused the lockdown of Clarke University earlier this month. The university said it was over threats of violence made on social media. Police later arrested Rashaud Colbert, 23, in a...
KCRG.com
Independence man arrested on warrants for 12 counts of child endangerment
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, August 15th, 2022, Independence Police located and arrested a 32-year-old at the Buchanan County Court House for warrants regarding child endangerment. Adam Nichols was arrested on 12 counts of child endangerment in total, seven of which resulted in bodily injury. Nichols has also been...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Repeatedly Punching His Son
A Dubuque man is accused of repeatedly punching his teenage son. 38 year old Randy McDaniel was arrested Wednesday at his residence on charges of child endangerment with injury and child endangerment. Reports say that McDaniel punched his 14-year-old son. According to a witness, McDaniel punched his son at least six times.
superhits106.com
Case Dismissed For Woman Involved In Large Fight
The case has been dismissed against one of the individuals accused of being involved a large fight in Dubuque last year. 39 year old Kevetta McPhan of Dubuque, was previously charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with participation in a riot. The charge was dismissed on a motion by the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office because of insufficient evidence. According to a report, McPhan was accused of being involved in a large fight September 28, 2021 in the area of Merz Street and Windsor Avenue. Police say the others involved were 33 year old Desiree Hollis of Dubuque; 33 year old Denita Dixon of Dubuque; 36 year old Camisha Dixon of Dubuque, and seven juveniles. Fight participants used a stick and a wrench and caused minor damage to a nearby vehicle.
x1071.com
Minnesota Man Arrested In Lancaster, Tries To Punch Witness
A man from Minnesota as arrested in Lancaster last week after police said he crashed his car and then attempted to punch a witness. 25 year old Benjamin Blanchette of Fulda, Minnesota was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-second offense, two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts of disorderly conduct. Blanchette also was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and unreasonable and imprudent speed. According to the Lancaster Police Department, Blanchette was driving north on Madison Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday when he failed to complete a turn, left the road and struck a utility pole. He was uninjured in the crash. An officer who arrived at the scene saw Blanchette attempting to punch a witness, who was not identified. The officer attempted to detain Blanchette with the help of a local resident, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department arrived shortly thereafter to assist with the arrest. Police say Blanchette was resistant and that authorities deployed a taser to detain him. Blanchette showed signs of impairment and was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for a blood draw.
x1071.com
Details Revealed Of Social Media Threat and Lockdown
Additional details have been revealed regarding a social media threat that triggered a lockdown of Clarke University last week. 23 year old Rashaud Colbert is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with the threat of terrorism, a felony. He was booked into Dubuque County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. A former Clarke student, Colbert had been arrested by police in Darien, Illinois on August 8th, after he posted a threat of violence against Clarke University and university President Thomas Chesney. Dubuque police were alerted to a threat posted on an Instagram account at about 10:35 p.m. on August 7th. The post on Colbert’s Instagram account included a picture of a gun and stated, “Clarke do you want to play a game and which building should we air out first,” with a list of buildings on the Clarke campus. The incident caused a several-hour lockdown of Clarke’s campus on August 8th. Officials lifted the lockdown after Colbert was arrested in Illinois.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
x1071.com
Police Arrest Dubuque Woman For Assault and Public Intoxication
Dubuque Police arrested 22 year old Brittany Bromley of Dubuque Monday night at her residence on charges of assault causing injury, child endangerment and public intoxication. According to reports, Bromley assaulted 39 year old Nicolle Hoppmann of Dubuque outside of Hoppmann’s residence Monday in the presence of a 1-year-old child.
Eldridge man pled guilty to 2nd degree murder
An Eldridge man pled guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in 2021. Shane R. Bostrom, 35, pled guilty on August 11 to Murder Second Degree after shooting and killing his wife, Jessica Bostrom, at their family home in Eldridge on June 10, 2021. He faced charges of Murder First […]
KCCI.com
Derecho contractor in Iowa pleads guilty to theft after original charges dismissed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — After a technicality led to theft charges being dismissed, the Linn County Attorney’s Office found a way to secure a conviction against a Burlington-based contractor, KCRG reports. According to court documents, Ryan Standard will plead guilty to theft in the first degree as...
KCCI.com
Man charged in Iowa nightclub shooting now facing second murder charge
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One of the men charged in the deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids is now facing a second murder charge, KCRG reports. The shooting happened early in the morning on April 10. Two people died, and nine others were injured. A third person, Marvin Cox, died months later because of injuries suffered in the shooting.
kwayradio.com
Oelwin Man Arrested for Tattooing Without License
An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly tattooing without a license, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Skylar Buhr was charged with Operating a Tattoo Parlor Without a Permit and an unrelated charge of Failure to Pay Child Support. A report was filed against him after one of his clients was unable to get a refund from him over a dispute about the ink he used. Authorities say Buhr did not have a tattoo permit from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
x1071.com
Woman Arrested For Domestic Assault With Injury
An arrest was made Sunday by Dubuque Police. 25 year old Tamia Hewitt of Dubuque was arrested at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. A report says Hewitt assaulted 27 year old Katlyn Quandee at their residence while a child was present Sunday.
KCRG.com
Palo couple plead not guilty to murder charges.
The competition level is higher than ever in the battle to replace Breece Hall at Iowa State. Matt Campbell says with patience, he knows any number of Cyclone running backs can see the field, with success. Our Town: Peosta college campus expands with the growing city. Updated: 9 hours ago.
x1071.com
Man Arrested For Incident At Q Casino
Dubuque Police arrested 32 Shawn Davis of Dubuque Sunday around 12:30am at Q Casino and Hotel on charges of assault, two counts of second-degree harassment, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Reports say Davis assaulted 48 year old Christopher Schultz, a Q Casino security officer.
x1071.com
ATV Accident In Belmont Township
Belmont Fire and Belmont EMS responded to County Highway G in Belmont Township for an ATV accident around 11pm Wednesday. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Belmont Police, Southwest Health EMS, UW MedFlight, and te Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene of the accident. No other information has been made available.
KWQC
1 man dead following fatal crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 310th Ave & 160th St. area around 5:30 p.m. Monday about a single-vehicle accident. Preliminary investigations revealed a...
