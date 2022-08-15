ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale Earnhardt Once Taught Michael Waltrip a Lesson That He Still Remembers Nearly 40 Year Later

Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Jr. may be happily retired from the full-time NASCAR life these days, but don’t think that just because they’re not hitting the track every weekend that they’re chilling on some beach in Florida, sipping fancy umbrella drinks. Among other business ventures, both ex-racers are NASCAR broadcasters, with Waltrip working for FOX Sports and Junior for NBC Sports.
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 drivers who are the future faces of the sport

The 2022 NASCAR season has seen 15 different winners and new faces in the spotlight. Here are three names to watch as future faces of the sport. The Gen 7 car has proven to produce the parity NASCAR was searching for when the sport planned its return to stock. The 2022 Cup Series season has seen 15 drivers win at least one race thus far, creating a scenario that could result in the first regular season with more than 16 different winners.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Rule Change News

NASCAR announced on Wednesday afternoon some updated rule changes for the remainder of the 2022 Cup Series season. FOX reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted out the updated official rule changes for the Cup Series championship push. "NASCAR updated rules for the wrap, quarter windows and the windshield tearoffs as part of...
Racing News

NASCAR Rules Update: Wraps and Windshields (August 2022)

New NASCAR rules regarding the race car wrap and windows. In late July, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified after Pocono Raceway. Hamlin won the event while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate finished 2nd. Details were released shortly after noting that a piece of tape was the reason for...
Autoweek.com

Son Remembers the Tragic Death of NASCAR Great Butch Lindley

Butch Lindley suffered a head injury in a racing crash at Bradenton, Fla., and remained in a coma for five years and two months before dying of pneumonia June 6, 1990. Lindley was a two-time NASCAR Late Models champion. Son Mardy has gone on to become a fine racer and...
FanSided

NASCAR: How Chase Elliott can clinch the regular season title

Just two races remain until the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin. But Chase Elliott could clinch the regular season championship a week early. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been one of unrivaled parity, producing 15 different winners through 24 races. But amid the parity and chaos, Chase Elliott...
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch announcement seals four playoff spots

The announcement that Kurt Busch won’t be competing in the final two races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season locked up four playoff berths. During the few days off between this past Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway and the upcoming race weekend at Watkins Glen International, four more drivers have clinched playoff berths simply because of an announcement.
The Associated Press

Kurt Busch to miss final 2 races of NASCAR's regular season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch said Thursday he’ll miss the final two races of NASCAR’s regular season, bringing it to six races the 2004 champion has been sidelined with concussion-like symptoms. Busch wrote on Twitter he’ll miss Sunday’s race on the road course at Watkins Glen International and then the Aug. 27 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Busch crashed July 23rd during qualifying at Pocono and has not driven the No. 45 Toyota since. “As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right,” Busch said on Twitter. ”This decision was not an easy one, but the right one.” Ty Gibbs will continue to drive for Busch. The 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs has been competitive in the launch of his Cup career as Busch’s replacement. He was 16th at Pocono, 17th at Indianapolis and 10th at Michigan before engine problems led to a 36th-place finish last Sunday at Richmond Raceway.
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule at Watkins Glen International

On a weekend in which the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture remains unsettled, there will be a second focus at Watkins Glen International. And “international” is the appropriate word. For the first time in Cup history, seven countries will be represented on the starting grid. The biggest name...
Racing News

Watkins Glen Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International. This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in Watkins Glen, New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International below. The metric for the...
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, August 17

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
NBC Sports

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is the next-to-last event on the regular season schedule. The 220-mile race will offer one of the last two opportunities for drivers to win and earn a spot on the playoff grid. Fifteen drivers have won races, leaving one position open.
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Richmond Raceway)

Over the weekend, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Richmond Raceway below. On Saturday, 521,000 tuned in on average to watch the NASCAR Truck Series. That brought a 0.30 ratings for FS1. On...
