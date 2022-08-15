ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coco Jones Dazzles In A Marcell Von Berlin Ensemble At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Singer Coco Jones turned heads on the red carpet at Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood event. The star-studded awards ceremony honored some of the most talented young stars in acting, music, and content creation.

The “Caliber” hitmaker attended the event in style, wearing a gorgeous Marcell Von Berlin bodysuit with a matching blazer. The talented actress dazzled up the look with matching kitten heels from the designer. Jones wore her hair in a gorgeous half up-half down ponytail and topped the ensemble off with natural makeup and a glossy lip.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

On Instagram, the 24-year-old star gave fans a closer look at her fashionable attire, writing in the caption: “Look at her. Thank you @variety for a great event.”
From releasing new music to starring as Hillary Banks in Peacock’s reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Jones has had one a heck of a year. When news broke about the highly anticipated reprise of the 90s sitcom, diehard fans raised a questionable brow about the show’s dramatic storyline. But somehow, Jones managed to wow the skeptics with her refreshing spin on her modern-day version of Banks.

In an interview with W Magazine, the South Carolina native went into detail about playing Banks’ iconic character. For Jones, there’s something about Hillary’s courage and tenacity that she can relate to in her own life.

“Being in an industry that’s not necessarily catered to you, having opportunities that require you to tone down your Blackness, I relate to those things so much because I’m in an industry where colorism is definitely in effect,” the multihyphenate explained. “It’s getting better for sure, but it’s rough out here. Hilary refuses to alter what she brings to the table; she just continues to believe that she is enough and the right people and the right opportunities will get that…I relate to that a lot with my journey,” she added.

In June, Jones dropped the music video for her lusty single “Caliber,” that’s all about self-love and setting standards.

“I wanted to talk about something different than just sex. I wanted to talk about the cat and mouse that is before that thought for me,” Jones told the publication. “I like a guy that’s showing me effort, that’s showing me that energy, who makes it clear with his actions that he sees me as a prize to attain, may the best man win. I was like, let me talk that talk, like if you wanna win the game, you gotta follow these rules and get on my level.”

We love Jones’ massive main character energy on this single!

Comments / 0

