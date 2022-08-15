ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 101.7

UWS In Superior Plans Development Projects On Both Ends Of Campus

The north and the south entrances to the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Superior could look a lot different in the next few years. Officials with the university have shared their plans for two seperate redevelopment projects - one at the north end of campus near Belknap Street and one at the south end of campus near Catlin Avenue and North 28th Street.
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

Fairlawn + SS Meteor In Superior Added To Local Historic Register

Two popular museums in Superior are about to get their historic due. The Superior Historic Preservation Commission has recommended the placement of Fairlawn Mansion and the SS Meteor to the Local Registry of Historic Places. Both of the museums are already listed on both state and national historic registries. This...
SUPERIOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrison, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Hammond, WI
Superior, WI
Government
City
Superior, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Wisconsin, Mellen, Hayward

Wisconsin- Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins August 17 and runs through Labor Day. State Patrol and law enforcement agencies across the state will work together to keep drivers safe. Law enforcement will step up their efforts to crack down on impaired driving. An impaired driving crash injures or kills someone every two hours in Wisconsin, and the campaign aims to educate the public of the risks that come with impaired driving.
MELLEN, WI
MIX 108

Relax On A Private Lake At This Unique VRBO Rental Just North Of Duluth

If you are looking for a quick quiet getaway not far from Duluth, this Vrbo rental might be just what you are looking for. A perfect private getaway any time of the year. Located just 30 minutes from Duluth near the Fredenburg area the loft-style apartment is perfect for two people. The property is on a small, private lake surrounded by woods and trails.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Fond du Lac Band reclaims land on Wisconsin Point after more than a century.

FOND DU LAC RESERVATION -- Thursday, tribal leaders from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and government officials from across Minnesota and Wisconsin celebrated the return of Wisconsin Point to tribal land. Representatives from the US Department of the Interior, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor...
SUPERIOR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Urban Construction
KOOL 101.7

A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth

The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
perfectduluthday.com

Northland Larder serving up cured meats on Duluth’s waterfront

New among Duluth’s food trucks and trailers this summer is Northland Larder. The “immobile mobile food trailer” is parked near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center between the Vista Fleet and the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Minnesota Slip into Canal Park. It features a shaded dining area, synthetic turf and Loll furniture.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth

Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages. The strike authorization, which required a two-thirds vote, allows the Minnesota Nurses Association to call some 15,000 nurses away […] The post Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

North Shore Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ To Connect With Nature

We recently made a trip up the North Shore to golf at Lake Superior National at Lutsen. It's always a beautiful ride along the North Shore Scenic Highway. I noticed on the side of the road on the way up a sign that said "Yoga & Forest Bathing" with a number. It was a quick glance and I didn't catch all the details. Did that really say forest bathing? What the heck is that?
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Flash Flood Warnings cover parts of the Northland Wednesday night

Heavy rain from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon has led to flood troubles from Grand Rapids to Cloquet to Duluth and even along Highway One in northern Minnesota. A line of at least two more lows from the west will keep rain chances going from Tuesday night to Saturday. Rain totals have run towards two inches for towns that faced flooding while the rest of us got much less than that. Tuesday night totals could go near a quarter inch. Finally by Sunday, it should clear up towards the sunny side again. The normal high is 76 this week and we will be close or a little below that.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy