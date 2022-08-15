Read full article on original website
UWS In Superior Plans Development Projects On Both Ends Of Campus
The north and the south entrances to the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Superior could look a lot different in the next few years. Officials with the university have shared their plans for two seperate redevelopment projects - one at the north end of campus near Belknap Street and one at the south end of campus near Catlin Avenue and North 28th Street.
Fairlawn + SS Meteor In Superior Added To Local Historic Register
Two popular museums in Superior are about to get their historic due. The Superior Historic Preservation Commission has recommended the placement of Fairlawn Mansion and the SS Meteor to the Local Registry of Historic Places. Both of the museums are already listed on both state and national historic registries. This...
Highway 33 In Cloquet To Get A Fresh New Look With MNDOT Long-Range Plans
One of the main arterial roadways in Cloquet might look a whole lot different in the future. And as local and state agencies take a look at the future of Highway 33, they want your input and feedback. The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation...
Inside The Abandoned Building In Lake Superior Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Duluth has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it the...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Wisconsin, Mellen, Hayward
Wisconsin- Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins August 17 and runs through Labor Day. State Patrol and law enforcement agencies across the state will work together to keep drivers safe. Law enforcement will step up their efforts to crack down on impaired driving. An impaired driving crash injures or kills someone every two hours in Wisconsin, and the campaign aims to educate the public of the risks that come with impaired driving.
Relax On A Private Lake At This Unique VRBO Rental Just North Of Duluth
If you are looking for a quick quiet getaway not far from Duluth, this Vrbo rental might be just what you are looking for. A perfect private getaway any time of the year. Located just 30 minutes from Duluth near the Fredenburg area the loft-style apartment is perfect for two people. The property is on a small, private lake surrounded by woods and trails.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth superintendent calls for special session as local schools face teacher shortage
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Across the country, schools are getting ready for class to start, but there aren’t enough teachers to fill vacancies in the classroom, leaving district leaders scrambling. Just a few weeks away from the start of the academic year, the Duluth School District is...
cbs3duluth.com
Fond du Lac Band reclaims land on Wisconsin Point after more than a century.
FOND DU LAC RESERVATION -- Thursday, tribal leaders from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and government officials from across Minnesota and Wisconsin celebrated the return of Wisconsin Point to tribal land. Representatives from the US Department of the Interior, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor...
cbs3duluth.com
Moving Out: Deadline to leave for Douglas County mobile home park residents
PARKLAND, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - August 15, 2022 marks the move-out deadline for residents of a Douglas County mobile home park. As CBS 3 Duluth reported two weeks ago, people living at the Country Acres Mobile Home Park had until August 15 to move off the property and take their trailers with them.
Family Fun! ‘Kids, Cops & Cars’ is Thursday in Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park
On Thursday, August 18, the Duluth Police Department is once again hosting their fun, family-friendly event at Bayfront Festival Park. 'Kids, Cops, & Cars' is a Northland favorite that once again promises a lot of fun activities for all. The Duluth Police Department shared the details of the event through...
A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth
The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
Duluth + Superior Drivers Need To Relearn This Driving Rule That I See Broken All The Time
Maybe it's time for Duluth and Superior drivers to go back to relearn how to drive!. For most people, drivers instruction happens during their high school years - usually around their 16th birthday. Too often once that drivers license is obtained, people start to pick up bad habits that are not only unsafe but also illegal.
$889.5 Million In Federal Funds Sought For Duluth + Superior Blatnik Bridge Replacement Project
Double the cost of the Twin Ports Interchange work - and the work is still a few years off. As local and state transportation officials start to put the pieces together on the work to replace the aging Blatnik Bridge, funding is key. And, it's become a joint-effort. The Blatnik...
Superior Schools Sue Over Fire That Delayed Cooper Building Construction
A fire and successive explosions burned and damaged the Cooper School Building during its construction in 2018, resulting in a delayed finish and opening for the elementary school building. Now the Superior School District is suing the general contractor and a sub-contractor for damages. According to details shared in an...
perfectduluthday.com
Northland Larder serving up cured meats on Duluth’s waterfront
New among Duluth’s food trucks and trailers this summer is Northland Larder. The “immobile mobile food trailer” is parked near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center between the Vista Fleet and the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Minnesota Slip into Canal Park. It features a shaded dining area, synthetic turf and Loll furniture.
Marijuana Legalization On November Ballot For Superior Voters
Superior voters will give a "yes" or "no" vote towards marijuana legalization when they head to the polls during the upcoming November general election. The question is being placed on the ballot, following a vote by the Superior City Council to do so at their August 16 meeting. In many...
Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth
Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages. The strike authorization, which required a two-thirds vote, allows the Minnesota Nurses Association to call some 15,000 nurses away […] The post Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CBD & THC Sparkling Water Hits The Market In Duluth At Bent Paddle Brewing
Bent Paddle Brewing Company has teamed up with regional hemp growers to bring CBD sparkling water to their taproom beginning today. The first run of non-alcoholic CBD sparkling water available is the Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava CBD+ beverage. The CBD+ Full Spectrum Sparkling Water features approximately 22mg of CBD +...
North Shore Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ To Connect With Nature
We recently made a trip up the North Shore to golf at Lake Superior National at Lutsen. It's always a beautiful ride along the North Shore Scenic Highway. I noticed on the side of the road on the way up a sign that said "Yoga & Forest Bathing" with a number. It was a quick glance and I didn't catch all the details. Did that really say forest bathing? What the heck is that?
cbs3duluth.com
Flash Flood Warnings cover parts of the Northland Wednesday night
Heavy rain from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon has led to flood troubles from Grand Rapids to Cloquet to Duluth and even along Highway One in northern Minnesota. A line of at least two more lows from the west will keep rain chances going from Tuesday night to Saturday. Rain totals have run towards two inches for towns that faced flooding while the rest of us got much less than that. Tuesday night totals could go near a quarter inch. Finally by Sunday, it should clear up towards the sunny side again. The normal high is 76 this week and we will be close or a little below that.
