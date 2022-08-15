ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense

One of the bright spots from the Houston Texans' 17-13 preseason-opening win over the New Orleans Saints was much-hyped rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick from Florida displayed his hard-nosed style in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade for the week (90.6).
NFL Insider Reveals Tough Colts Injury News

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to bounce back to the playoffs after missing it last season. They had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but missed it. Moving forward, they hope that the pieces in place will be enough to get them over the hump. However, it’s possible that...
The biggest threat to the Titans atop the AFC South in 2022

With the 2022 NFL regular season quickly approaching, the Tennessee Titans will need to establish their 53-man roster soon. As they get to face members of the AFC South division a total of six times this season, it will be essential that they take care of business against the likes of the Houston Texans, Indianapolis […] The post The biggest threat to the Titans atop the AFC South in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
