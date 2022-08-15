Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Look: Lions and Colts Fight During Joint Practice
Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts get a little testy during their joint practice.
ESPN
Owner Jim Irsay makes clear his expectations for Indianapolis Colts: 'It's about Tennessee, it's about winning the division'
WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was so irate following his team's season-ending loss last season that he summoned his head coach and general manager to his office for a tongue-lashing mere hours later. That's why Irsay's adamant statements Wednesday about the importance of winning the AFC South...
Colts' Rookie Tight End Leaves Practice with Non-Contact Knee Injury
Colts' rookie tight end Drew Ogletree appears to have suffered a major knee injury in today's practice against the Detroit Lions.
Yardbarker
Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense
One of the bright spots from the Houston Texans' 17-13 preseason-opening win over the New Orleans Saints was much-hyped rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick from Florida displayed his hard-nosed style in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade for the week (90.6).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns QB Deshaun Watson agrees to 11-Game Suspension, $5M fine ahead of joint practices vs. Eagles
The Eagles are in Berea, Ohio, for joint practices with the Browns, and it’ll be a media frenzy after news broke that Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine. With Browns officials now knowing Watson’s exact fate, Philadelphia will likely see more of...
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Reveals Tough Colts Injury News
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to bounce back to the playoffs after missing it last season. They had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but missed it. Moving forward, they hope that the pieces in place will be enough to get them over the hump. However, it’s possible that...
Colts’ Owner Jim Irsay Reveals Thoughts On Current State of Team
As the season draws near, Irsay believes his team has all the pieces in place to make a deep playoff run.
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts First Join Practice: The First Opportunity to Match-up Ones vs. Ones
The Indianapolis Colts will see how they match-up ones vs. ones with the Detroit Lions. The intensity is gonna ramp up, big time. The Colts have to be the ones to initiate the intensity and set the tone for a competitive practice. Other wise Dan Campbell and the Lions will bite their knee caps, or whatever that man said.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘It didn’t look good’: Colts rookie suffers season-ending knee injury
The Indianapolis Colts took a punch to the gut Wednesday when it was confirmed that rookie tight end Drew Ogletree has gone down with a serious knee injury that likely wipes out his availability in just his first season in the NFL. A dejected Frank Reich spoke to the media...
The biggest threat to the Titans atop the AFC South in 2022
With the 2022 NFL regular season quickly approaching, the Tennessee Titans will need to establish their 53-man roster soon. As they get to face members of the AFC South division a total of six times this season, it will be essential that they take care of business against the likes of the Houston Texans, Indianapolis […] The post The biggest threat to the Titans atop the AFC South in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0