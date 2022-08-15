ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas

Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Tracey Rejects Reading ​“Crisis” Framing

“When I hear those numbers, it makes me cringe,” Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker-Myers told Schools Superintendent Iline Tracey. Speaking at a public hearing, she was referring to New Haven Public Schools’ test scores from the past year, which officials have referred to as a reading and math ​“crisis.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Society
New Haven, CT
Business
Scribe

739 whitney ave #2

Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bath apartment on the entire 2nd floor of the house in the highly coveted East Rock area of New Haven. Newly remodeled, freshly painted, and ready for moving-in. There's a loft/sunroom too. This bright and sunny apartment is on the Yale as well as city bus line. Great location for students as well as families.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

How big employers shedding office space in Harford is impacting the city

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Big employers in Hartford are planning to shed office space. It’s a trend being seen in cities nationwide as the economy emerges from the pandemic. Prudential Financial along with United HealthCare are shrinking office spaces, which is a move driven by the company’s shift to hybrid models and employees working more […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Racism
Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

What to expect from this year’s Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Puerto Rican Parade and festival following in Bushnell Park will be back invigorating the streets of Hartford. Connecticut Institute for Community Development President Sammy Vega says it will be bigger than ever. “We have confirmed so far that more than 20 floats, so it’s going to be colorful. Music, culture, […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More

Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Voice

'We Will Be Back': West Hartford Restaurant Closes Months After Opening

A Connecticut restaurant is shutting its doors just months after opening. The owner of Phatty Wagon Kitchen in West Hartford announced the closure on Wednesday, Aug. 17. "We are sad to announce we have to close our kitchen at WeHa Brewery due to times being very tough in this industry," the announcement reads. "Though our journey was short, we are very proud of the product we provided and full of joy with the support we received. We will be back, make no mistake about that."
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Winning $2M Ticket Sold At Guilford Store

A winning Powerball ticket valued at $2 million was sold at a Connecticut store. An unnamed New Haven County resident from Guilford claimed a $2,000,012 prize from a ticket purchased at Krauszer's, Connecticut Lottery reported on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The store is located at 350 Stepstone Hill Road in Guilford,...
GUILFORD, CT
wshu.org

New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection

CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
NEW HAVEN, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Caribbean Jerk Fest Returns To McLevy Green On Saturday

The 14th Annual Caribbean Jerk Fest will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at McLevy Green Park from 12 noon to 8 p.m. The day will consist of reggae and steel drum bands performing live. The Klein Dancers and District 4 Dancers will perform also. Music will be provided by DJ King Ruler Tone.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show

WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
WINDSOR, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy