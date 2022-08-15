ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attend the Education for Citizenship address

The Ohio State community is invited to join Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa Gilliam and featured faculty speaker Winston C. Thompson at the inaugural Education for Citizenship Address on Monday, Aug. 29. An internationally recognized philosopher of education concerned with social, political and ethical issues related to justice and education, Dr. Thompson will help us reflect on the importance of civil discourse and our Shared Values in a diverse world.
Cooking, diabetes self-management education, intervention improves quality of life

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine partnered with Local Matters on a study that tested whether a cooking intervention that provided food – along with diabetes self-management education to encourage healthy eating and physical activity – would improve A1C hemoglobin levels and diabetes management.
