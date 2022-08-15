The Ohio State community is invited to join Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa Gilliam and featured faculty speaker Winston C. Thompson at the inaugural Education for Citizenship Address on Monday, Aug. 29. An internationally recognized philosopher of education concerned with social, political and ethical issues related to justice and education, Dr. Thompson will help us reflect on the importance of civil discourse and our Shared Values in a diverse world.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO