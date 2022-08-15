ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews commits to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ef06_0hIERjVg00

2023 cornerback prospect Jordan Matthews announced his commitment to Tennessee Monday.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Matthews is from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Tennessee offered Matthews on May 3, 2021.

Tennessee has 21 commitments for its 2023 football recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith, linebacker Will Stallings Jr., safety John Slaughter, linebacker Jeremiah Telander, defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, cornerback Cristian Conyer, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, edge rusher Chandavian Bradley, linebacker Jalen Smith, wide receiver Nathan Leacock, cornerback Rickey Gibson and Matthews.

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Announcement from Tennessee Vols will undoubtedly divide the fan base

The Tennessee Vols football program made an announcement on Thursday that will undoubtedly divide the fan base. Tennessee revealed that the program will bring back its smokey grey uniforms that were last used in 2017. According to a release from Tennessee, the Vols will wear smokey gray uniforms for a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols see freshman edge duo becoming ‘incredible players,’ but patience needed

Joshua Josephs and James Pearce Jr. were arguably the headliners of Tennessee’s 2022 recruiting class, but their Top247 ratings coming out of high school are essentially irrelevant now that they are well into their first training camp with the Vols – save for the expectations those lofty rankings create. The Vols remain bullish on the futures of both edge rushers with outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler saying Wednesday they are destined to become “incredible players,” but neither be Day 1 difference-maker for Tennessee’s defense. However, Ekeler hinted their roles could grow over the course of the upcoming season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Smith
The Current Media

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income

Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Woodlawn High School
wvlt.tv

Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)

Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies after East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after an East Knoxville shooting on Tuesday. Around 1:50 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WAFB

Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Party endorsements cause upset for candidates ahead of midterms

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Midterm elections are just a few months away and a Southern University political science professor gave a look at national trends and some insight into party politics that caused an upset over the weekend. Dr. Albert Samuels chairs the Political Science Department at Southern...
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy