We have less than three weeks until the college football season kicks off on September 3. So as we look forward to that date, let's scope out the quarterback position battles at our three Division 1 schools. There is definitely a quarterback fight in Oxford, while in Hattiesburg and Starkville the battles are for the No. 2 spot. Southern Mississippi second-year head coach Will Hall is probably going to ride the arm of Taylorsville native Ty Keyes, while Mississippi State coach Mike Leach will go with the proven experience of Brandon’s Will Rogers. Keyes, a redshirt freshman, will have junior Trey Lowe and Hernando’s freshman Zack Wilcher behind him. Rogers will have Sawyer Robertson right behind him at MSU. Does Ole Miss have a two-way battle between USC transfer Jaxson Dart and Starkville native Luke Altmyer? Head coach Lane Kiffin might not agree that there is. He told the media that junior Kinkead Dent looked the best of the three at Saturday’s scrimmage. The Rebel leader could wait until after a couple of games are played or maybe even as late as the first SEC game on October 1 to determine his top quarterback. The Rebels came in at.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO