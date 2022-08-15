Read full article on original website
Bura Claiborne Stringer
Bura Claiborne Stringer, 74 of Bay Springs, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 20, 202,2 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 371 Hwy. 18 Bay Springs, with funeral services immediately following the visitation. Burial will follow in New Home Baptist Cemetery in Bay Springs.
Timothy Joseph Williams
Timothy Joseph Williams, 63 of Stringer, MS passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, in Stringer, MS. He was born Wednesday, February 4, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 9:00AM until 11:00AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel, Mississippi. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11:00AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel, Mississippi. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery in Stringer, MS. Father Ignacio Jimenez-Morales will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Hester Windham
Mrs. Linda Hester Windham of Laurel passed away at home on August 15, 2022. Linda was born in Laurel, MS on July 31, 1946 to James Hester and Anna Lois Hester Gaskin. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, John R. Gaskin; brothers-in-law, Maurice and Torrence Windham; sisters-in-law, Jennell, Bethany and Linda (Billy) Gaskin.
SIDELINE VIEW: Less than three weeks until college football season kicks off
We have less than three weeks until the college football season kicks off on September 3. So as we look forward to that date, let's scope out the quarterback position battles at our three Division 1 schools. There is definitely a quarterback fight in Oxford, while in Hattiesburg and Starkville the battles are for the No. 2 spot. Southern Mississippi second-year head coach Will Hall is probably going to ride the arm of Taylorsville native Ty Keyes, while Mississippi State coach Mike Leach will go with the proven experience of Brandon’s Will Rogers. Keyes, a redshirt freshman, will have junior Trey Lowe and Hernando’s freshman Zack Wilcher behind him. Rogers will have Sawyer Robertson right behind him at MSU. Does Ole Miss have a two-way battle between USC transfer Jaxson Dart and Starkville native Luke Altmyer? Head coach Lane Kiffin might not agree that there is. He told the media that junior Kinkead Dent looked the best of the three at Saturday’s scrimmage. The Rebel leader could wait until after a couple of games are played or maybe even as late as the first SEC game on October 1 to determine his top quarterback. The Rebels came in at.
City of Laurel unveils its FY 2023 Budget
The City of Laurel unveiled its budget for the next fiscal year during a public hearing at Laurel City Hall this week. The public hearing was for Laurel’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget and tax millage rates. The required public hearing for the upcoming budget was held on Monday, August 15, in the Council Room at Laurel City Hall.
Ellisville holds public hearing regarding property matters within city limits
ELLISVILLE _ Ellisville officials conducted a public hearing this week concerning property matters within the City Limits of Ellisville. The Ellisville Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to move forward with the cleanup of private property on Highway 11 North that has been deemed unsafe. City officials said they have been...
