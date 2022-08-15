Read full article on original website
KUOW
Washington nurses call for better pay as more colleagues turn to traveling work
Hospital staffing shortages across Washington state have some nurses wondering if they should trade staff positions for traveling work. While travel contracts don't guarantee better hours or fewer patients, they do often come with higher pay. And that comes at a steep cost to hospitals, as well as the professionals...
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
gigharbornow.org
Southworth fast ferry offers alternative to driving to downtown Seattle
Despite the building of a second Narrows Bridge, new Nalley Valley viaduct and lanes through Tacoma, the drive between Gig Harbor and Seattle can still be onerous. There are alternatives. They won’t work for everybody, or even most people, but could be just right for some. One is the...
The Stranger
Slog PM: More 90 Degree Days to Come, Cops Catch Lots of HOV Violators, Add This Tick-Bourne Disease to Your List of Worries
From Whatcom County comes the report of something new for insomniacs to worry about on one of those record-breaking warm nights: "[T]he tick-borne disease anaplasmosis." It was found in an 80-year-old man, who probably had his blood sucked by a tick. The Washington State Department of Health: "Human cases of anaplasmosis have been identified in Washington before, though all previous cases involved travel outside of the state. Until now, only dogs have been diagnosed with locally acquired anaplasmosis in Washington." The symptoms for this disease include "fever, headache, muscle aches, and nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite." These symptoms usually appear one to two days after the tick's blood-thirsty bite. The good news is that the timely application of antibiotics can undo anaplasmosis.
KUOW
Crisis in our 'health care continuum': Today So Far
Harborview Medical Center is at 130% capacity. Why?. A new energy source for this Snohomish County PUD. Get ready for some more high temps coming our way. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 18, 2022. Am I the only one who thinks it's a...
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
KUOW
Sound it Out: The stories that grabbed your attention this week
If you've heard the show before, you know we often ask for your thoughts about our stories — where they've succeeded and where they can improve. That's because at its core, Soundside is about connecting with our listeners and bringing you stories you care about and journalism that impacts those of us living here in the Pacific Northwest.
KUOW
What Washington's SoS candidates think of ranked-choice voting
The two candidates vying to become Washington's next secretary of state are sharing their views on rank-choice voting, and they don't agree. Democrat Steve Hobbes and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson (running as an independent) will be on the November ballot for the job. They squared off in a debate Wednesday, hosted by the Association of Washington Business.
KUOW
Displacement is a big problem in Seattle. Subsidized apartments help, but only somewhat
Seattle must, by state law, make room for newcomers to live. But that growth is pushing people out, especially Black and immigrant families. Some people are trying to help ease displacement in Seattle by organizing communities and chasing grants, in order to build subsidized affordable apartments. But critics warn that...
KOMO News
Washington AG launches civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms
SEATTLE — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside, accused of discrimination and retaliation. The AG was joined by workers, both former and currently employed at the farm. “The company systematically fired almost 80 percent of its U.S. workforce...
KUOW
Washington community college system ranks 4th in USA: Did you know?
When it comes to community colleges, Washington state ranks among the top of the list. But you'll probably find a few better colleges in Oregon. That is, according to WalletHub's latest assessment, which says Washington state has the fourth best community college system in the United States. We don't have any community colleges on the list of best schools, however. Oregon has four colleges listed among the nation's top 20. That's the thing about numbers — you can play around with them so much that they sometimes don't make sense.
idesignarch.com
Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View
This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
The Stranger
Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning
After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
Tri-City Herald
Washington is at high risk of tsunamis and waves up to 42 feet tall, here’s how to prepare
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, and although tsunamis are rarer than earthquakes, they have happened in Washington and will likely happen again. Washington is at a higher risk for tsunamis and earthquakes because of the Cascadia Subduction...
seattlemet.com
How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle
The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
KUOW
Not as many apples are coming from Washington this year
This may not be a big apple year in Washington, a state renowned for its apples. Washington's apple crop is expected to be smaller than average this year, thanks to a cool and wet spring, and a slow start to the summer. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association announced this...
High clouds keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon
High clouds might keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon. Slight chance of mountain storm and lowland rain shower or sprinkles tonight and early Friday. Milder Friday and for several days after before warming temperatures later next week. SEATTLE — While it’s well into the 90s in Olympia and Chehalis at...
q13fox.com
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food
NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
How largest moth in the world could cause problems after sighting in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — State agriculture officials and entomologists are asking the public to be on the lookout for the world’s largest known moth after one was seen in Bellevue last month. A University of Washington professor initially reported a sighting of the atlas moth, which has a wingspan...
KUOW
Do the right thing and go check out this MoPOP exhibit: Today So Far
Good news for Washington's green and clean businesses. Tacoma gardeners have a solution to the "zucchini problem." MoPOP's newest exhibit shines a spotlight on Ruth Carter's iconic costume designs from Hollywood classics. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 17, 2022. You feel that? Excitement...
