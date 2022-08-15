One week into the new school year and the Bartlesville Public School has been able to change the COVID-19 Alert level from YELLOW to GREEN. The announcement was made on the BPSD social media pages and website. Alert changes are made when BPSD has reviewed COVID cases within the school and city-wide and have determined that a level needs to be more restrict or that current restrictions can be lessened.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO