Washington County Election Day Reminders and Tips
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, for the Runoff Primary Election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place call before Election Day. “We provide...
Court Report for Friday August 19, 2022
Five arraignments were heard Friday at the Washington County Courthouse that covered a variety of alleged criminal activities:. Joshua Mikel Tatum appeared on charges of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor child. Tatum is accused of strangling another adult while at a park in the City of Dewey while turning over his children as part of a custody arrangement. Tatum will be back in court on August 26 and he has a $25,000 bond.
Heated GOP CD 2 Forum Plays to a Capacity Crowd
GOP Candidates Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen squared off before a capacity crowd Wednesday during the Congressional District 2 Forum at Bartlesville City Hall. The candidates firmly and confidently answered the questions submitted by Bartlesville Radio listeners and other interested parties throughout the forum which was put on by The Green Republican Women's and the Washington County GOP.
Young Professionals Seeking New Members
Young Professionals, a sub-group of the Chamber of Commerce of Bartlesville, is seeking new members who want to engage with the community while gaining professional and personal development. The group is involved in a variety of philanthropic projects and offers networking events for all ages. There are no membership dues...
Smoke Testing of Sewers Begins This Week
Smoke testing of sewers began Thursday in the City of Bartlesville in the area north of Adams Boulevard and west of Bison Road. The testing is a regular part of the City checking for mainenance issues in its sanitation systems. The smoke testing allows city workers to detect defects in piping that may have occurred due to heavy rains or collection area overflows. Testing usually takes several weeks to be completed.
Update on Lee Lake Skate Park Lighting Project
In a recent post on the City of Bartlesville website, an article outlined where the city stands on the lighting project for Lee Lake Skate Park. City staff planned on taking bids on the lighting earlier this year but were forced to table it until after July due to the General Obligation Bond funding being unavailable. The City now hopes to be able to place a call for bids sometime in September so construction can start before winter.
Update on Osage County Deputy Involved in Collision
Bartlesville Radio received the following update Friday afternoon from the Osage County Sheriff's Office:. Captain William "Willy" Hargraves was traveling eastbound on Highway 60 on his way to the Sheriff's offfice at approximately 8 am on Friday morning when he became involved in a collision at the intersection of US Highway 60 and State Highway 18. Following the collision, Officer Hargraves succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Get Real Ministries Partners with Grand Lake Mental Health
Get Real Ministries appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday to not only promote their monthly Jesus Burger event Saturday night at 6pm at their church at 411 W 14th St, Bartlesville, but to let the community know they are now equipped to help those in crisis get the mental health attention they may need at anytime.
First Response Training Held at OKWU
Earlier this week, Oklahoma Weslayan University served as a training site for first responders who were training on an active shooter situation. Over 50 students and staff served as volunteers to be victims in the training. The volunteers were assigned various levels of injuries and placed in different locations in order to make it as accurate as possible in covering various issues that might arise.
BPSD Changes COVID Alert to GREEN
One week into the new school year and the Bartlesville Public School has been able to change the COVID-19 Alert level from YELLOW to GREEN. The announcement was made on the BPSD social media pages and website. Alert changes are made when BPSD has reviewed COVID cases within the school and city-wide and have determined that a level needs to be more restrict or that current restrictions can be lessened.
Smoke Test of the Bartesville Sanitary System is Underway
The City of Bartlesville is performing a smoke test of the sanitary sewer system in the area north of Adams Boulevard and west of Bison Road. The test is to identify any defects or improper connections on the sanitary sewer system that contribute to heavy wet weather flows and collection system overflows.
BHS Aviation Intern Takes Flight
Jack Auschwitz is a senior at Bartlesville High School. Like a number of his fellow seniors, he is participating in a career internship. Jack spends part of each school day at the Bartlesville Airport with its director, Mike Richardson. Jack is also enrolled in the new General Aviation and Aerospace...
Osage County deputy killed following a crash on US-60
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/19/22: OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart confirmed that an Osage County deputy has died in the crash. Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State...
Washington County Sheriff's Sale on August 29
The Washington County Sheriff's office periodically conducts a sale of items confiscated and collected during regular investigations and while conducting business on behalf of the county. The next sale will be on Monday, August 29 at 10 am in the front lobby of the Washington County Court House. If you...
Sheriff: Bomb detonated in dumpster near Parsons Courthouse
Sheriff Darren Einhinger confirms a person detonated a bomb near the courthouse in Parsons, Kansas.
As allegations spread, local artist sees loss of support
A successful local artist accused of predatory sexual behavior is seeing backlash in the arts community. Scott Taylor, who opened Scott Taylor Gallery on Cherry Street in Dec. 2021 and who describes himself as a contemporary pop artist, has been accused by multiple people online of a variety of offenses, including pressuring younger female artists who sought his approval into sex.
Bruins Win Ponca City Scrimmage
Bruin Football won the Exhibition Edition of the ConocoPhillips Bowl on Friday night. Bartlesville High football walked away from its only scrimmage of the preseason victorious. Bartlesville topped Ponca City 14-13 in a half-game played at Sullins Stadium in Ponca. The score doesn’t show how dominate Bartlesville was in the...
Oklahoma woman dies in train, vehicle collision
An Oklahoma woman died when a train and vehicle collided Monday.
Road closed after semi carrying liquid cranberries rolls over
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has closed the road near I-244 northbound on the ramp to go US-412 westbound after a semi and trailer rolled over, according to OHP. OHP said the semi was loaded with liquid cranberries. They also said Oklahoma Department of Transportation and a...
Oklahoma authorities trying to locate woman for questioning after man’s suspicious disappearance
Oklahoma authorities are asking for the public's help locating a young Delaware, Okla., woman so they can ask her questions about a man's suspicious disappearance.
