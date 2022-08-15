Read full article on original website
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBC Sports
Pistons’ Dumars, Mavericks’ Cuban thought they had Kobe trades done
Kobe Bryant gets credit for staying loyal to the Lakers for two decades, never playing for another franchise — but he came so very close. A frustrated Kobe wanted out in 2007, told Jerry Buss that, then went on pretty much every sports talk radio show in the city at the time and said so publicly. Kobe was at the peak of his powers but was being dragged down by a Smush Parker/Kwame Brown/Chris Mihm roster. It took everything Kobe had just to drag that team into the playoffs. Kobe famously flirted with the Clippers but Jerry West warned him about playing for Donald Sterling.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Always Wanted Pau Gasol’s Jersey To Be Retired By The Lakers: “When Pau Retires, He Will Have His Number In The Rafters Next To Mine… I Don’t Win Those Championships Without Pau.”
The late NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of the most amazing players to play in the NBA. When Kobe retired from the league, he had five rings to his name and numerous other accolades that he achieved throughout his career. Evidently, it was only a matter of time before...
BREAKING: Alize Johnson Signing With San Antonio Spurs
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the San Antonio Spurs are signing Alize Johnson. The NBA veteran has played for the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.
LeBron James agrees to history-making $97.1m contract extension with Lakers
LeBron James has agreed to a two-year extension with a third-year player option that will likely keep the Lakers star in Los Angeles as long as he chooses
John Stockton Named Better Passer Than Magic: NBA World Reacts
On Wednesday, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins really stirred the pot by declaring that Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton was a better passer than Magic Johnson. That statement was made as part of a segment on NBA Today, where he ranked Stockton as the best passer of all-time, followed by Magic, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Rajon Rondo.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"
Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
Draymond Green Had Blunt Bar at Wedding
Draymond spared no expenses on the greener things in life as he tied the knot this weekend
Notable Kobe Bryant teammate to have jersey retired by Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers will add a 13th number to the rafters this season, the team announced Wednesday. The Lakers will retire Pau Gasol’s No. 16 on March 7, 2023, fittingly against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol spent six-and-a-half seasons with the Lakers, winning two NBA titles alongside Kobe Bryant.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Los Angeles Lakers Announce the Retirement of Pau Gasol’s Number
The Los Angeles Lakers have announced the retirement of Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey number. The ceremony will occur during the March 7, 2023, game against the Memphis Grizzlies. During his seven-season run with the Lakers, Gasol aided Los Angeles in capturing back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. He...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Nets, Kevin Durant, Heat, Clippers
As crazy as it sounds, it appears the Nets have not given up on the possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the team in 2022-23. At least, not entirely. “What’s kind of developed over those 47 days is we now kind of have two different negotiations,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today, via RealGM. “One, of course, is with all those teams interested in Kevin Durant and the Nets. We just haven’t seen significant traction with any of those deals. The Nets’ asking price is very high. Their leverage for getting those teams who are interested in offering so much just hasn’t materialized.
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan To Induct Manu Ginobili Into The Basketball Hall Of Fame
Manu Ginobili is one of the most iconic guards of the 2000s. He is in conversation to be the greatest sixth man in NBA history, playing a pivotal role on the San Antonio Spurs his entire career as the backup to Tony Parker. While he played off the bench, Ginobili was one of the best guards in the NBA during his prime and was crucial to the Spurs dynasty that won multiple championships.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Makes Appearance At Dolphins Camp
Last year Spoelstra almost led the Heat to their second NBA Finals appearances in three seasons. They lost to to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Spoelstra is considered one of the top coaches in league history. He won two championships in 2012 and 2013 during the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh years. Last year he was named one of the top 15 coaches in history by the NBA, joining the likes of Pat Riley, Doc Rivers and Gregg Popovich.
Three former NBA stars weigh in on the recruitment of Bronny James
Bronny James is only a junior in high school, but he's already dominating the headlines like a seasoned pro. In the same week James threw down a dunk in Paris and was predicted to commit to the Oregon Ducks, the talented hooper is now being actively recruited by former NBA stars during an ESPN ...
And-Ones: Election Day, Free Agent History, Kurucs, Hall Of Fame
In an effort to encourage fans, players, staff members and arena workers to vote in the midterm elections, the NBA will not play any games on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, the league’s communications department tweets. The scheduling decision came out of the league’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement. Some of the league’s practice facilities and arenas have been used as polling places.
Bronny James and Memphis basketball? Why Penny Hardaway has a shot with LeBron's son
Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway has never been one to shy away from the big names. Why should Bronny James be any different?
Lakers News: Pau Gasol ‘Beyond Thankful And Honored’ After Jersey Retirement Announcement
The Los Angeles Lakers will be holding another jersey retirement ceremony during the 2022-23 NBA season, celebrating the career of the great No. 16, Pau Gasol. Gasol is yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but the Lakers decided to go ahead and send the Spaniard’s jersey up to the rafters before he gets to put the Naismith Orange blazer on in Springfield, Mass. The 42-year-old will be honored on March 7, the day the Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies — Gasol’s first NBA team.
On This Day In NBA History: August 18 - Larry Bird Retires After 13 Season
On this day in 1992, 12-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA forward and 3-time NBA champion Larry Bird announced his retirement from the NBA as a player after 13 seasons.
