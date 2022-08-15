ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The Spun

Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player

When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA
NBC Sports

Pistons’ Dumars, Mavericks’ Cuban thought they had Kobe trades done

Kobe Bryant gets credit for staying loyal to the Lakers for two decades, never playing for another franchise — but he came so very close. A frustrated Kobe wanted out in 2007, told Jerry Buss that, then went on pretty much every sports talk radio show in the city at the time and said so publicly. Kobe was at the peak of his powers but was being dragged down by a Smush Parker/Kwame Brown/Chris Mihm roster. It took everything Kobe had just to drag that team into the playoffs. Kobe famously flirted with the Clippers but Jerry West warned him about playing for Donald Sterling.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Always Wanted Pau Gasol’s Jersey To Be Retired By The Lakers: “When Pau Retires, He Will Have His Number In The Rafters Next To Mine… I Don’t Win Those Championships Without Pau.”

The late NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of the most amazing players to play in the NBA. When Kobe retired from the league, he had five rings to his name and numerous other accolades that he achieved throughout his career. Evidently, it was only a matter of time before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

John Stockton Named Better Passer Than Magic: NBA World Reacts

On Wednesday, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins really stirred the pot by declaring that Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton was a better passer than Magic Johnson. That statement was made as part of a segment on NBA Today, where he ranked Stockton as the best passer of all-time, followed by Magic, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Rajon Rondo.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"

Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Nets, Kevin Durant, Heat, Clippers

As crazy as it sounds, it appears the Nets have not given up on the possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the team in 2022-23. At least, not entirely. “What’s kind of developed over those 47 days is we now kind of have two different negotiations,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today, via RealGM. “One, of course, is with all those teams interested in Kevin Durant and the Nets. We just haven’t seen significant traction with any of those deals. The Nets’ asking price is very high. Their leverage for getting those teams who are interested in offering so much just hasn’t materialized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Tim Duncan To Induct Manu Ginobili Into The Basketball Hall Of Fame

Manu Ginobili is one of the most iconic guards of the 2000s. He is in conversation to be the greatest sixth man in NBA history, playing a pivotal role on the San Antonio Spurs his entire career as the backup to Tony Parker. While he played off the bench, Ginobili was one of the best guards in the NBA during his prime and was crucial to the Spurs dynasty that won multiple championships.
NBA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Makes Appearance At Dolphins Camp

Last year Spoelstra almost led the Heat to their second NBA Finals appearances in three seasons. They lost to to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Spoelstra is considered one of the top coaches in league history. He won two championships in 2012 and 2013 during the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh years. Last year he was named one of the top 15 coaches in history by the NBA, joining the likes of Pat Riley, Doc Rivers and Gregg Popovich.
MIAMI, FL
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Election Day, Free Agent History, Kurucs, Hall Of Fame

In an effort to encourage fans, players, staff members and arena workers to vote in the midterm elections, the NBA will not play any games on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, the league’s communications department tweets. The scheduling decision came out of the league’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement. Some of the league’s practice facilities and arenas have been used as polling places.
NBA
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Pau Gasol ‘Beyond Thankful And Honored’ After Jersey Retirement Announcement

The Los Angeles Lakers will be holding another jersey retirement ceremony during the 2022-23 NBA season, celebrating the career of the great No. 16, Pau Gasol. Gasol is yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but the Lakers decided to go ahead and send the Spaniard’s jersey up to the rafters before he gets to put the Naismith Orange blazer on in Springfield, Mass. The 42-year-old will be honored on March 7, the day the Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies — Gasol’s first NBA team.
LOS ANGELES, CA

