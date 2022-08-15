Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Minnesota State Patrol investigating after 2 killed in McLeod County crash
HALE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a McLeod County crash that killed two people. Authorities report the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 150 on Highway 7 near Hale Township. The Minnesota State Patrol is still investigating the crash and says...
myklgr.com
Chip sealing of Redwood Falls streets to start Monday, Aug. 22
Sunday and Monday August 21st and 22nd, 2022 no parking signs will be deployed along boulevards. Monday August 22nd, 2022, Chip Sealing will begin. All paved alleys and streets will be sealed in the described area and crews will move from street to street in rapid succession. Grove Street through...
myklgr.com
Bail lowered for Willmar woman accused of assisting in the rape of 13-year-old
Bail for a Renville County rape suspect was lowered Wednesday. Kelsey Jones, age 20, of Willmar is accused of helping Jordan Freitag rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24. In Renville County District Court yesterday, bail for Jones was lowered from 75,000 to 50,000 with conditions. Typically a 10% bond is required for released from jail. A settlement conference for Jones was set for August 26th at 1:30 p.m.
krwc1360.com
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash
MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
myklgr.com
Emily Brown
Emily Brown, age 104, of Sanborn, MN died on August 1, 2022, at Valley View Manor Care Center in Lamberton, MN. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. A private family service will be held following...
myklgr.com
Granite Falls, Garvin women injured in collision near Marshall Tuesday evening
Women from Granite Falls and Marshall were injured when their vehicles collided near Marshall Tuesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Aug. 16, Krista June Fulghum, age 38, of Granite Falls, was driving a 2022 Kia Sportage eastbound on Highway 23, while Kelly Ann Jacob, age 54, of Garvin was driving a Ford pickup southbound on Highway 59. At about 9:22 p.m., their vehicle collided at the intersection of the two roads.
myklgr.com
Mankato Teen Catches Monster Catfish On The Blue Earth River
A Mankato teen caught a monster flathead catfish on the Blue Earth River Wednesday. Leroy McClelland IV had begun fishing for walleye on the river just moments before he felt what he believed was a snagged line. “I started whipping my pole up, to try and get it out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myklgr.com
Ronald Revier
Ronald Revier, age 80, of Olivia, MN died on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Olivia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A memorial service will be on Sunday, August 21, at 2:00 p.m. at the Revier Farm, 36129 760th Ave. Olivia, MN with Pastor Matt Hausken officiating. Burial will be before the service at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Olivia. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia. Memorials are preferred to American Lung Association and American Heart Association.
Comments / 0