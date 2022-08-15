Read full article on original website
Chip sealing of Redwood Falls streets to start Monday, Aug. 22
Sunday and Monday August 21st and 22nd, 2022 no parking signs will be deployed along boulevards. Monday August 22nd, 2022, Chip Sealing will begin. All paved alleys and streets will be sealed in the described area and crews will move from street to street in rapid succession. Grove Street through...
Bail lowered for Willmar woman accused of assisting in the rape of 13-year-old
Bail for a Renville County rape suspect was lowered Wednesday. Kelsey Jones, age 20, of Willmar is accused of helping Jordan Freitag rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24. In Renville County District Court yesterday, bail for Jones was lowered from 75,000 to 50,000 with conditions. Typically a 10% bond is required for released from jail. A settlement conference for Jones was set for August 26th at 1:30 p.m.
Granite Falls, Garvin women injured in collision near Marshall Tuesday evening
Women from Granite Falls and Marshall were injured when their vehicles collided near Marshall Tuesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Aug. 16, Krista June Fulghum, age 38, of Granite Falls, was driving a 2022 Kia Sportage eastbound on Highway 23, while Kelly Ann Jacob, age 54, of Garvin was driving a Ford pickup southbound on Highway 59. At about 9:22 p.m., their vehicle collided at the intersection of the two roads.
Emily Brown
Emily Brown, age 104, of Sanborn, MN died on August 1, 2022, at Valley View Manor Care Center in Lamberton, MN. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. A private family service will be held following...
Update: Winthrop Girl Struck By Pickup In Stable But Critical Condition
A nine-year-old girl was critically injured Monday night when she was struck by a pickup in Winthrop. The child’s name has not been released. She was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol. The girl’s mother, Kelsey...
Ronald Revier
Ronald Revier, age 80, of Olivia, MN died on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Olivia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A memorial service will be on Sunday, August 21, at 2:00 p.m. at the Revier Farm, 36129 760th Ave. Olivia, MN with Pastor Matt Hausken officiating. Burial will be before the service at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Olivia. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia. Memorials are preferred to American Lung Association and American Heart Association.
