Women from Granite Falls and Marshall were injured when their vehicles collided near Marshall Tuesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Aug. 16, Krista June Fulghum, age 38, of Granite Falls, was driving a 2022 Kia Sportage eastbound on Highway 23, while Kelly Ann Jacob, age 54, of Garvin was driving a Ford pickup southbound on Highway 59. At about 9:22 p.m., their vehicle collided at the intersection of the two roads.

MARSHALL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO