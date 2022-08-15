Read full article on original website
City of Madison Wisconsin
D10 Local, Jobs, Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of Aug 22, 2022
Thank you to all the neighbors from the Town of Madison that made it to the meeting yesterday! It was a pleasure to meet you. Special thanks to Ashley from the Arbor Hills NA who connected us with Pastor Peter. Peter let us use his church space for the gathering, gracias Peter! The City Staff and I appreciate your collaboration to make the event happen. Our City Staff absolutely rocks! They answered questions, addressed concerns, and introduced people to city services. Gracias a todos!
City of Madison Wisconsin
Town of Madison Attachment Public Information Meeting
The next in-person public information meeting for the Town of Madison Attachment is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., August 18, 2022 at Arbor Covenant Church at 2509 McDivitt Rd, Madison, WI 53713. Join us to meet City of Madison staff and learn about the Town of Madison attachment. The meeting will have free food, Spanish interpretation, and child care.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of August 22, 2022
The Common Council will not meet again until September 6, but many other committees meet the week of August 22, including the Sustainable Madison Committee, Water Utility Board, Community Services Committee and Disability Rights Commission. To see the full list of City meetings scheduled for this week, please consult the City meeting schedule.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Proposed Development - 6706-6714 Odana Road (Recording and Presentation)
On August 10, I hosted a virtual neighborhood meeting about Northpointe Development and DreamLane Real Estate's development proposal for 6706-6714 Odana Road, formerly "The White House Shoppes." The proposal is a mixed-use development with approximately 124 residential units and 5,000 square feet of commercial space in four stories over one level of parking. It would require a demolition permit and conditional use approval.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Public Safety Briefing, Remarks by the Mayor
On August 17, 2022, the Mayor was joined by City Traffic Engineer Yang Tao, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and Madison Fire Department Assistant Chief for Medical Affairs Che Stedman for a media briefing on public safety. The Mayor’s remarks are below. You can watch the full briefing by clicking...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Old Middleton Road and Craig Avenue Resurfacing
Javascript is required to view this map. Sanitary lateral installation from Gettle Ave to Whitney Way on south side of the street. This work is currently in progress and will continue for part of next week. Sanitary main installation from Glen Hwy to the west. This work is currently in...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Chief's Office
The information provided below is about some of the calls officers responded to over the last twenty-four (24) hours. Most narratives represent early and preliminary information that was gathered from those in the field who were actively working the cases. In many instances, facts and circumstances, even the type of crime listed, can change as the investigation unfolds.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports
A veteran sergeant with the Madison Police Department was injured Friday morning while responding to a domestic incident on the city's east side. A woman called 911 concerned for a female friend around 8:40 a.m. Officers were initially dispatched to the 2400 block of Winnebago St. before being sent to...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Two Transported Following Single-Vehicle Crash
Engine Co. 3 and Medic 3 were dispatched to the intersection of Atwood Avenue & Elmside Boulevard for a single-vehicle crash. Crews arrived to find a small SUV resting on its roof, and firefighters noted significant damage to the vehicle. One vehicle occupant was located lying on the ground several feet away from the SUV. A second occupant was located amid a crowd of bystanders, and a second ambulance was dispatched to treat and transport this patient. Both individuals were taken to the hospital with injuries. Engine Co. 3 surveyed the scene and confirmed there were no additional patients.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Live at The Glen: Vince Sweeney
Madison Parks Foundation is happy to sponsor free live music and other events at The Glen Golf Park throughout the summer. Starting around 5:30pm, enjoy the relaxing music of acoustic guitarist and singer Vince Sweeney, a native Madisonian whose expansive song list spans decades. From Neil Young to The Beatles, from the Eagles to Dylan, Springsteen, Petty and many more, Sweeney strings together great cover songs that add up to an enjoyable evening of free live music on the patio at The Glen Golf Park.
