Engine Co. 3 and Medic 3 were dispatched to the intersection of Atwood Avenue & Elmside Boulevard for a single-vehicle crash. Crews arrived to find a small SUV resting on its roof, and firefighters noted significant damage to the vehicle. One vehicle occupant was located lying on the ground several feet away from the SUV. A second occupant was located amid a crowd of bystanders, and a second ambulance was dispatched to treat and transport this patient. Both individuals were taken to the hospital with injuries. Engine Co. 3 surveyed the scene and confirmed there were no additional patients.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO