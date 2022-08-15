Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. DeSantis’ recent hissy fit is the latest in a growing list | Column
Are you beginning to get the sneaking suspicion Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has thinner skin than Aunt Bee stumbling into a Dave Chappelle stand-up routine?. It certainly doesn’t take much to get the Beaver of the Fox News green room all flummoxed and pouty before he starts to stomp and whine and clutch his pearls unless he gets his way, whichever way that may be.
Miami Rep. Bush III invokes ‘Jim Crow-ism’ against Sen. Pizzo in bizarre press conference
Miami state Rep. James Bush III, who is in a contentious primary race, shot back against a fellow Democratic legislator on Tuesday over using words he said had racist undertones to describe his cozy relationship with Florida Republicans and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Three candidates seek to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in District 24
Three candidates, one Democrat and two Republicans, are running to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in the 24th Congressional District. The 79-year-old Democrat has been well-entrenched in the district since she was elected in 2010. District 24 encompasses much of northeast and north-central Miami-Dade County, including North Miami, Miami...
Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum's trial moved to April
TALLAHASSEE - A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its initially scheduled August 16 date is "reasonable and appropriate" in the case, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor wrote in the order. "This takes into account the volume of discovery and the time defense counsel seeks for adequate preparation," Winsor's order said. A one-time rising star in national Democratic politics, Gillum, who narrowly lost the 2018 governor's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Ron DeSantis Refused To Appear On ‘The View’ After Show’s Hosts Called Him “Fascist,” “Bigot,” and “Homicidal”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war against The View. The Republican politician’s deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said that the show invited DeSantis to join them as a guest on an upcoming episode, but the governor turned down the offer after being publicly blasted by The View co-hosts on multiple occasions, The New York Post reports.
BET
Florida Teacher Quits After Posters Of Black Leaders Were Seized By School District Employee
A Florida teacher said he quit his new job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School in Pensacola on Tuesday (Aug. 9) after a school district employee allegedly removed pictures of Black leaders from his bulletin board. Michael James, 61, told the Pensacola News Journal that the images included depictions of Martin...
Florida prosecutor identifies two alleged killers in 1983 cold cases – hours after Ron DeSantis suspended him for being 'woke'
Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Florida's 13th district, said his office had DNA evidence linking two men to rapes and murders in 1983.
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida Teacher Quits, Complains Staff Took Images Of Black Icons Off His Wall
The teacher resigned after a school district employee wanted to take down "age-inappropriate" pictures from a classroom bulletin board.
POLITICO
Waiting for the next legal battle with DeSantis
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. On the docket — It looks like today will be the next chapter in the seemingly never-ending legal battles against Gov. Ron DeSantis. Next steps — Andrew Warren, the state attorney from Hillsborough County suspended by DeSantis earlier this month, is holding press conferences in both Tallahassee and Tampa with his legal team where he will discuss “developments” in his fight to be restored to office. DeSantis earlier this month removed Warren from office, citing, in part, his pledge that he would not prosecute people under Florida’s new ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Florida Candidate Janelle Perez Aims To Be First LGBTQ Woman in the State Senate: ‘Bring It’
For Janelle Perez, a seat in the Florida state senate is not a matter of if, but when. “I am openly gay,” she told HollywoodLife in an interview ahead of the mid-term elections. “So When I win, I’ll be the first LGBTQ parent in our Florida legislature. I’ll be the first LGBTQ Latina in the state senate, and the first LGBTQ woman in the state senate. And it’s a huge responsibility, but representation matters.”
Donald Trump endorses second candidate in Miami-Dade County Commission races
Doral Mayor Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez won an endorsement Wednesday for his County Commission race from a local business owner: former President Donald Trump.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Florida's Choice Of State Dessert Has People In A Tizzy
The state of Florida may be best known for its citrus fruit, but when it comes to dessert, the Sunshine State wants you to know that a part of its heart belongs to strawberry shortcake. At least that's what it indicated in March, when Governor Ron de Santis signed SB 1006, which anoints strawberry shortcake "made with Florida strawberries and topped with whipped cream from Florida dairies" as the state's official dessert, per WUSF. Well, Florida's other state official dessert, really, as key lime pie was given the same title in 2006, per Change.org.
POLITICO
The FBI raid in Florida heard around the world
Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Lightning— A political thunderbolt struck Florida with the news Monday that former President Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach — Mar-a-Lago — had been raided by FBI agents in a move that is unprecedented and has immediately turned into a maelstrom that could suddenly upend the midterm elections. One Republican state legislator was already calling for an emergency special session.
Comments / 0