ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum's trial moved to April

TALLAHASSEE - A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its initially scheduled August 16 date is "reasonable and appropriate" in the case, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor wrote in the order. "This takes into account the volume of discovery and the time defense counsel seeks for adequate preparation," Winsor's order said. A one-time rising star in national Democratic politics, Gillum, who narrowly lost the 2018 governor's...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
State
Florida State
Broward County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Decider.com

Ron DeSantis Refused To Appear On ‘The View’ After Show’s Hosts Called Him “Fascist,” “Bigot,” and “Homicidal”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war against The View. The Republican politician’s deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said that the show invited DeSantis to join them as a guest on an upcoming episode, but the governor turned down the offer after being publicly blasted by The View co-hosts on multiple occasions, The New York Post reports.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Book
POLITICO

Waiting for the next legal battle with DeSantis

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. On the docket — It looks like today will be the next chapter in the seemingly never-ending legal battles against Gov. Ron DeSantis. Next steps — Andrew Warren, the state attorney from Hillsborough County suspended by DeSantis earlier this month, is holding press conferences in both Tallahassee and Tampa with his legal team where he will discuss “developments” in his fight to be restored to office. DeSantis earlier this month removed Warren from office, citing, in part, his pledge that he would not prosecute people under Florida’s new ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Florida Candidate Janelle Perez Aims To Be First LGBTQ Woman in the State Senate: ‘Bring It’

For Janelle Perez, a seat in the Florida state senate is not a matter of if, but when. “I am openly gay,” she told HollywoodLife in an interview ahead of the mid-term elections. “So When I win, I’ll be the first LGBTQ parent in our Florida legislature. I’ll be the first LGBTQ Latina in the state senate, and the first LGBTQ woman in the state senate. And it’s a huge responsibility, but representation matters.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Florida Politics#State Senate#Abc Local 10 News#Democrats
Mashed

Why Florida's Choice Of State Dessert Has People In A Tizzy

The state of Florida may be best known for its citrus fruit, but when it comes to dessert, the Sunshine State wants you to know that a part of its heart belongs to strawberry shortcake. At least that's what it indicated in March, when Governor Ron de Santis signed SB 1006, which anoints strawberry shortcake "made with Florida strawberries and topped with whipped cream from Florida dairies" as the state's official dessert, per WUSF. Well, Florida's other state official dessert, really, as key lime pie was given the same title in 2006, per Change.org.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

The FBI raid in Florida heard around the world

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Lightning— A political thunderbolt struck Florida with the news Monday that former President Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach — Mar-a-Lago — had been raided by FBI agents in a move that is unprecedented and has immediately turned into a maelstrom that could suddenly upend the midterm elections. One Republican state legislator was already calling for an emergency special session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy