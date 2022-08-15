Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
KDA awarded $5.4M grant to help food-insecure Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has been awarded a $5.4 million grant to help underserved residents in Kentucky. The $5,491,119 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will be used to purchase food for food banks throughout Kentucky, and expand frozen meal preparation and distribution programs at nonprofit organizations.
wdrb.com
Kentuckians to receive more than $25 million for housing, education
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving more than $25 million for housing, food and education. The AmeriCorps federal grants, along with private and public matching funds, will help organizations across the state. In addition to housing and food, the funding will provide tutoring and education services for students in all grades.
wdrb.com
Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
wdrb.com
'The wait is over' l Indiana tax refund checks to hit mailboxes starting this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana has started printing the first group of $200 tax refund checks for Hoosiers. The universal tax refund was approved recently in a 37-9 vote during a special legislative session to help taxpayers deal with rising expenses from inflation. The payments will be...
wdrb.com
4 Kentucky teens in top-10 for USA Mullet Championships
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four teen mullets are now representing the commonwealth in the top 10 of the USA Mullet Championships. This includes Josh Scott, who's a native of Frankfort. He says if he wins, he will use some of the money to help those impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding.
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man arrested on charges he scammed woman for home improvement project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was charged with theft, accused of scamming a woman for a home improvement project. Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Kyron Anderson for theft by deception of $10,000 or more. Police said he operates K Construction and failed to complete work at a woman's Louisville home.
wdrb.com
Marion County man wins $225,000 cash ball 225 lottery prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Bradfordsville, Kentucky, won $225,000 from the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game. According to a news release, he purchased a set of numbers for $1 at the Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville on Saturday. The man has decided to remain anonymous.
wdrb.com
3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
AM Prep-Kickers
POLICE: MAN WHO BROKE INTO WISCONSIN HOME WANTED A BATH. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) - A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean. He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived. Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man was filling up the tub when Chippewa Falls police, who answered the call of a stranger in the home, ordered him to come out of the bathroom. He did, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear that was inside-out. Authorities say his pants were on the bathroom floor. Police say the unbathed suspect had an odor of alcohol. He’s facing charges of burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass.
wdrb.com
Guns on buses, disruptive passengers force TARC employees to protest conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transportation Authority of River City employees are protesting their working conditions as their union contracts are set to expire at the end of this month. A dozen TARC union members chanted "What do we want? Safe work. When do we want it? Now!" outside of the...
wdrb.com
Chick-fil-A set to test new breakfast item in 7 cities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chick-fil-A will start testing out a new breakfast item next week. The new chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with Mexican-style chorizo sausage, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and eggs. Each order comes with four egg bites baked in-house each morning. Chick-fil-A said it'll offer the...
Comments / 0