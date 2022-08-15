ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

KDA awarded $5.4M grant to help food-insecure Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has been awarded a $5.4 million grant to help underserved residents in Kentucky. The $5,491,119 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will be used to purchase food for food banks throughout Kentucky, and expand frozen meal preparation and distribution programs at nonprofit organizations.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentuckians to receive more than $25 million for housing, education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving more than $25 million for housing, food and education. The AmeriCorps federal grants, along with private and public matching funds, will help organizations across the state. In addition to housing and food, the funding will provide tutoring and education services for students in all grades.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Breathitt County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Breathitt County, KY
Government
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 Kentucky teens in top-10 for USA Mullet Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four teen mullets are now representing the commonwealth in the top 10 of the USA Mullet Championships. This includes Josh Scott, who's a native of Frankfort. He says if he wins, he will use some of the money to help those impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding.
ARTEMUS, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Baker
wdrb.com

Marion County man wins $225,000 cash ball 225 lottery prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Bradfordsville, Kentucky, won $225,000 from the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game. According to a news release, he purchased a set of numbers for $1 at the Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville on Saturday. The man has decided to remain anonymous.
MARION COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Western Kentucky#Funerals#Politics State#Kentucky State Police#The Lost Creek Community
wdrb.com

AM Prep-Kickers

POLICE: MAN WHO BROKE INTO WISCONSIN HOME WANTED A BATH. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) - A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean. He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived. Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man was filling up the tub when Chippewa Falls police, who answered the call of a stranger in the home, ordered him to come out of the bathroom. He did, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear that was inside-out. Authorities say his pants were on the bathroom floor. Police say the unbathed suspect had an odor of alcohol. He’s facing charges of burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
wdrb.com

Chick-fil-A set to test new breakfast item in 7 cities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chick-fil-A will start testing out a new breakfast item next week. The new chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with Mexican-style chorizo sausage, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and eggs. Each order comes with four egg bites baked in-house each morning. Chick-fil-A said it'll offer the...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy