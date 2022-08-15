POLICE: MAN WHO BROKE INTO WISCONSIN HOME WANTED A BATH. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) - A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean. He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived. Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man was filling up the tub when Chippewa Falls police, who answered the call of a stranger in the home, ordered him to come out of the bathroom. He did, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear that was inside-out. Authorities say his pants were on the bathroom floor. Police say the unbathed suspect had an odor of alcohol. He’s facing charges of burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO