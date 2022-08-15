Read full article on original website
Related
douglasnow.com
GBI secures involuntary manslaughter complaint against juvenile in RYDC death investigation
A juvenile has been implicated in the death of Loyce Tucker, 17, of Douglas, who was a resident at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross. Tucker was reported unresponsive on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Two days later, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Tucker passed away from injuries sustained at the RYDC.
douglasnow.com
Officers arrest three suspects wanted in DPD's RICO case
The three wanted suspects involved in the Douglas Police Department’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) investigation, Ricky James Smith, Zacheyus Venisee, and Chance Kyrell Mack have all been arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail. DouglasNow also obtained copies of the warrants in the case, which include additional information regarding the charges.
douglasnow.com
Couple arrested, charged with trafficking meth
Devin Cole Edwards and Stephanie Amanda English, both of Douglas, have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a search at their residence. While being transported to the jail, English allegedly managed to slip out of her handcuffs and consume suspected marijuana in the patrol car. According to a report by...
douglasnow.com
GBI arrests juvenile correctional officer in Waycross RYDC death investigation
The GBI has arrested Thomas Lee Hicks, age 30, of Waycross, GA and charged him with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office in connection to the death of a juvenile at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, where Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgac.com
Georgia Correctional Officer Faces Murder Charges
According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, Georgia is facing murder charges. Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC). He is being charged with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office.
wgxa.tv
Two arrested in Laurens County after failed attempt to smuggle drugs into a prison
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after an attempt to fly a drone carrying multiple illegal items into Telfair State Prison was thwarted by the Telfair County Sheriff's Office. According to a Facebook post by the Georgia Department of Corrections, after the drone was spotted, deputies...
valdostatoday.com
Nashville Chief of Police retires
NASHVILLE – After 24 years of law enforcement, Nashville Police Department’s Chief Charles “Chuck” Edwards has announced his retirement. This will be my last official press release, as with a very heavy heart, after 20 years of military police duty, and 24 years of civilian law enforcement (and a combined 14 years as Chief of Police), I am retiring. I am submitting the following for print if you would be so kind to do so:
First Coast News
Waycross juvenile inmate who died Tuesday identified as 17-year-old; officer arrested on murder charges
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The teenager who died after being taken, unconscious, to the hospital from the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center has been identified by family as 17--year-old Loyce Tucker. A correctional officer was arrested in connection Tucker's death Wednesday. Thomas Hicks, 30, was allegedly allowing juveniles to participate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Officer charged with murder in juvenile's death after fight game at Georgia detention facility, GBI says
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The death of a juvenile in custody in a Georgia facility led to the arrest Tuesday of a correctional officer who now faces murder charges, officials said. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC), is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violation of oath of office.
Murder of Kind brothers in Georgia remains unsolved after 3 years
GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking to the public for help solving the 2019 murder of a pair of siblings from Georgia. The agency is asking anyone with information about the killings to come forward. A $5,000 reward is available. On July 13, 2019, brothers Kevin Kind, age 41, and Cedric […]
douglasnow.com
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting wife, daughter
A 74-year-old man, Jimmie Vann of Glenwood, has been charged with three counts, one felony, after allegedly assaulting his wife and his daughter, whom he reportedly threatened to kill by "blowing her head off." According to a Coffee County Sheriff's Office report, on August 8, a sergeant was dispatched to...
southgatv.com
Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax
TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valdostatoday.com
Lanier County shooting arrest update
LAKELAND -A man wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in a Lanier County shooting has been arrested. Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age...
southgatv.com
Third arrested in Savion McRae murder
LAKELAND, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the arrest of a third suspect sought in the June 18th murder of Coffee County teenager Savion McRae. Agents say 24 year old Rod Swanson was apprehended Monday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the drive-by shooting in Lanier County. Swanson is currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer
Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
News4Jax.com
Teen found dead in crash after reports of shooting in Waycross, officers say
WAYCROSS, Ga. – A teenager was found dead after the Waycross Police Department responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street near Elizabeth Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the department said. When officers arrived, they searched the scene and found a wrecked Dodge Charger in a wooded area...
douglasnow.com
DPD makes second arrest in 2021 death of Joshua Brown
The Douglas Police Department has arrested a second suspect, 20-year-old Jo-Dorn Wright, on murder charges for the 2021 death of Joshua Lashawn Brown. Brown was discovered deceased on July 15, 2021, at Georgian Wood Apartments on McNeil Drive in Douglas. He was 21 years old at the time of his death.
douglasnow.com
Third suspect arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of Savion McRae
Rodarious "Rod" Swanson, 24, was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the June 18 shooting death of Savion McRae, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Swanson is the third individual arrested and charged with murder in...
wtoc.com
Vidalia Police Chief James Jermon says they haven’t made any arrests in 3 arson cases
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than a month since two houses in Vidalia were set on fire. Then a few weeks later, on August 5 another house went up in flames. All three are under investigation for arson, but police say they haven’t made any arrests and that they only have a lead for one of the fires.
wfxl.com
Local schools react to circulating social media threats
----- Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shared a message on their Facebook page about being made aware of a vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media. According to the CCSO, the threat is not valid. Officials say the Crisp County School System is...
Comments / 1