NASHVILLE – After 24 years of law enforcement, Nashville Police Department’s Chief Charles “Chuck” Edwards has announced his retirement. This will be my last official press release, as with a very heavy heart, after 20 years of military police duty, and 24 years of civilian law enforcement (and a combined 14 years as Chief of Police), I am retiring. I am submitting the following for print if you would be so kind to do so:

NASHVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO