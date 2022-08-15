ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
douglasnow.com

Officers arrest three suspects wanted in DPD's RICO case

The three wanted suspects involved in the Douglas Police Department’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) investigation, Ricky James Smith, Zacheyus Venisee, and Chance Kyrell Mack have all been arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail. DouglasNow also obtained copies of the warrants in the case, which include additional information regarding the charges.
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

Couple arrested, charged with trafficking meth

Devin Cole Edwards and Stephanie Amanda English, both of Douglas, have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a search at their residence. While being transported to the jail, English allegedly managed to slip out of her handcuffs and consume suspected marijuana in the patrol car. According to a report by...
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

GBI arrests juvenile correctional officer in Waycross RYDC death investigation

The GBI has arrested Thomas Lee Hicks, age 30, of Waycross, GA and charged him with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office in connection to the death of a juvenile at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, where Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer.
WAYCROSS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coffee County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Coffee County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wgac.com

Georgia Correctional Officer Faces Murder Charges

According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, Georgia is facing murder charges. Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC). He is being charged with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office.
WAYCROSS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Nashville Chief of Police retires

NASHVILLE – After 24 years of law enforcement, Nashville Police Department’s Chief Charles “Chuck” Edwards has announced his retirement. This will be my last official press release, as with a very heavy heart, after 20 years of military police duty, and 24 years of civilian law enforcement (and a combined 14 years as Chief of Police), I am retiring. I am submitting the following for print if you would be so kind to do so:
NASHVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#In Contempt#Dating Violence#Stalking#The Magistrate Court#Superior Court
WYFF4.com

Officer charged with murder in juvenile's death after fight game at Georgia detention facility, GBI says

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The death of a juvenile in custody in a Georgia facility led to the arrest Tuesday of a correctional officer who now faces murder charges, officials said. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC), is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violation of oath of office.
WAYCROSS, GA
douglasnow.com

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting wife, daughter

A 74-year-old man, Jimmie Vann of Glenwood, has been charged with three counts, one felony, after allegedly assaulting his wife and his daughter, whom he reportedly threatened to kill by "blowing her head off." According to a Coffee County Sheriff's Office report, on August 8, a sergeant was dispatched to...
GLENWOOD, GA
southgatv.com

Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax

TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
TIFTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
valdostatoday.com

Lanier County shooting arrest update

LAKELAND -A man wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in a Lanier County shooting has been arrested. Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Third arrested in Savion McRae murder

LAKELAND, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the arrest of a third suspect sought in the June 18th murder of Coffee County teenager Savion McRae. Agents say 24 year old Rod Swanson was apprehended Monday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the drive-by shooting in Lanier County. Swanson is currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
LANIER COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

DPD makes second arrest in 2021 death of Joshua Brown

The Douglas Police Department has arrested a second suspect, 20-year-old Jo-Dorn Wright, on murder charges for the 2021 death of Joshua Lashawn Brown. Brown was discovered deceased on July 15, 2021, at Georgian Wood Apartments on McNeil Drive in Douglas. He was 21 years old at the time of his death.
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

Local schools react to circulating social media threats

----- Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shared a message on their Facebook page about being made aware of a vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media. According to the CCSO, the threat is not valid. Officials say the Crisp County School System is...
CRISP COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy