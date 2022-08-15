LATROBE (KDKA) - Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin let us know what the "division of labor" will be against Jacksonville on Saturday at the quarterback position. "In regards to the quarterbacks, we intend to play all three in this game," Tomlin said. "Mitch will start, Kenny will be next, and Mason will finish it off. All three guys have performed well. The main emphasis and mentality regarding how we structured it this week, is we simply want to see Kenny in more varsity action."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO