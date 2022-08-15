Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Colorado man sentenced to 45 days in prison for participating in Jan. 6 insurrection
Another man with Colorado connections is heading to prison for his role in the Jan. 6th riot. Daniel Micheal Morrissey was handed a 45-day sentence and three years of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year. He must also pay a $2,500 fine and $500 in restitution. Authorities built...
KKTV
WATCH: Republican candidate for governor of Colorado Heidi Ganahl talks TABOR refunds
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Watch the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest addition explore its new surroundings!
coloradonewsline.com
Elbert County clerk wants access to election system copies in Colorado secretary of state’s possession
Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder is calling on the Colorado secretary of state’s office to allow him to examine the election system hard drives he turned over to the office in May in order to make sure they are still intact. “I am still the chief custodian of all...
denverite.com
‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices
A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects
Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
Colorado awarded up to $104 million in federal funds for small business loans
Colorado will receive up to $104.7 million from the State Small Business Credit Initiative for small business loans, especially to minority-owned business or those in rural areas, according to U.S. Treasury news release Friday. The initiative was initially created during the Obama Administration in 2010, then re-authorized by the American...
kiowacountyindependent.com
Tina Peters Files Suit Against Colorado Secretary of State and All 64 County Clerks
On Thursday August 11, Kiowa County Clerk & Recorder Delisa Weeks and Cheyenne County Clerk & Recorder Pat Daugherty, among others, in their official capacity, was served a Petition Under C.R.S. §§ 1-1-113 and 1-10.5-109 and for Injunctive Relief Pursuant to C.R.C.P 65 requiring Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is currently running for re-election on the Democratic ticket, to stop the recount currently under way across the state of Colorado regarding Ms. Peters’ requested recount of the GOP nomination for the office of Secretary of State for the State of Colorado. Every clerk & recorder in the state has been served with the filing.
theprowersjournal.com
CCAC Welcomes Ryan Taylor
Ryan Taylor is the new Sustainability, Research and Industry Outreach Manager for the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee. He grew up in Fort Collins, and living on the edge of town always afforded a good mix of urban and rural experiences that drove his curiosity of the natural world and propelled him to studying soil.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
CO Statehouse Candidate Proposed Dissolving America, Shared Conspiracies, & Claims Racist Economist as Mentor
Shana Black, Colorado Republican running for the state Legislature, once proposed “dissolving” the United States by exiling Democratic regions of the country. She also shared numerous conspiracy theories and told GOP delegates during her primary campaign that she was privileged to study under a notoriously racist libertarian scholar. Black, a retired family law attorney now running for House District 18 in Colorado Springs, claims Cato Institute founder Murray Rothbard as her intellectual mentor.
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
cowboystatedaily.com
Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
Colorado launches free tax clinics to help residents qualify for $750 refund checks
Though distribution of the $750 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund checks began this month, it’s not too late for Coloradans to file their taxes and qualify. The state is providing free tax clinics over the next two months to help residents file state taxes by the extended Oct. 17 deadline, Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday. If filing before Oct. 17, taxpayers should get their checks in January, $750 for individual tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers.
KKTV
Deadly stabbing in a small Colorado community under investigation, killer at large
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in a small Colorado Community. The violent act was carried out on Friday in La Junta. 11 News reached out to the La Junta Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) starting on Friday. The CBI is handling the investigation and provided a brief update for the public on Thursday.
Two Colorado Counties Rank as Being the Healthiest Nationwide
U.S. News and World Report recently released their annual rankings for the healthiest communities around the country and based on the findings, Coloradans appear to be in pretty good shape. Two counties in Colorado earned top spots on the list, but first, it's important to know how the data is...
kuer.org
Utah Gov. Cox reiterates that upper Colorado River states aren’t using their full water share
On the same day that the federal government announced new Colorado River cuts aimed at Arizona and Nevada, Gov. Spencer Cox reiterated Utah’s stance that the Lower Basin states should shoulder the blame. In a live-streamed interview with The Washington Post, the governor said Arizona, California and Nevada are overusing the water allocated to them.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado State Forest Service Accepting Applications for the Forest Restoration & Wildfire Risk Mitigation Program
The Colorado State Forest Service announced yesterday that it is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program. $15 million dollars will be available. All kinds of groups are eligible to apply for the grants, including community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profits. CSFS said...
What Colorado River usage cuts mean for Colorado
While the federal government announced water usage cuts for some states in the Colorado River watershed, the Centennial State won't have to worry about the federal government forcing cuts just yet.
earnthenecklace.com
Natasha Verma Leaving 9News: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
Natasha Verma has been a part of the morning lives and routines of residents of Colorado for the past three years as a 9News anchor. They woke up to the voice of this beautiful philanthropist every day. Fans and her KUSA-TV family are super sad to see her go. In the meantime, people are excited to see where her career will take her next. They are eager to know why Natasha Verma is leaving 9News and if she will also leave Colorado. Fortunately for her followers, Natasha Verma answered most of their questions.
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
theprowersjournal.com
Troopers Want You to Stay in Your Lane and Out of Crosswalks
(COLO) – In a contest between a vehicle vs a pedestrian or a vehicle vs. a bike, there is no debate about who has the greatest chance of survival. Yet, when the Colorado State Patrol looked at their citation data over a three-year period (2019-2021), they saw that 2021 had the highest year of citations related to pedestrians and bicycles.
