The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
TODAY.com

‘I lived it’: Priscilla Presley shares the ‘Elvis’ scenes that were toughest to watch

On the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, his former wife, Priscilla Presley, shared the scenes from "Elvis" that were the toughest to watch. Presley told TODAY the hardest part of watching Baz Luhrmann's biopic of her former husband's life was reliving his relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and how Elvis wanted to take his career further than music.
TODAY.com

Joe Jonas says injectables gave him the ‘confidence boost’ that he needed

Joe Jonas is opening up about using injectables and sharing why he’s decided to add them to his skincare routine. The 33-year-old singer decided he wanted to make his face look smoother after he started to see more frown lines, he told Allure magazine. He recalled the procedure being “easy and comfortable,” not stressful nor painful.
TODAY.com

100 nature names for your new baby

Parents inspired by getting outside and having a love of the great outdoors may gravitate toward a nature inspired baby name for their newest arrival. Baby names inspired by nature are popular among parents with Olivers and Olivias — both Latin odes to the olive tree — making the Social Security Administration's top 10 year after year.
TODAY.com

Grandma's karaoke performance in Goodwill store goes viral

A grandmother from Ohio is going viral after her karaoke performance in a Goodwill store was posted online. She was there shopping for a new karaoke machine, joking she had worn out her previous two. WLWT's Natalie Clark reports.Aug. 17, 2022.
UPI News

Neve Campbell to star in ABC detective drama 'Avalon'

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Lincoln Lawyer actress Neve Campbell has signed on to star in another television project from author Michael Connelly and writer-producer David E. Kelly. The ABC show is called Avalon and is based on a short story by Connelly, who created the series with Kelly. Campbell...
IndieWire

‘The Sandman’ Drops Surprise Bonus Episode Starring Sandra Oh, David Tennant, and James McAvoy

Don’t sleep on “The Sandman.” Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed Netflix series premiered a two-part bonus episode exactly two weeks after the season debuted. Featuring the animated story of “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” and a live-action take on “Calliope,” the surprise drop builds out the “Sandman” universe, with both premiering August 19. Sandra Oh, David Tennant, James McAvoy, Michael Sheen, and Tom Sturridge lead “A Dream of a Thousand Cats,” along with Rosie Day, David Gyasi, Joe Lycett, Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg, Nonso Anozie, Diane Morgan, Tom Wu, and series creator Gaiman also lending his voice to the animated installment. To...
