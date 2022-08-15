Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Kristen Bell shares rare glimpse of her daughters in new family vacation photos
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been making sweet memories with their children this summer. On Tuesday, Bell, 42, shared on Instagram some photos of herself, Shepard, 47, and their kids, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, exploring the Snake River in Swan Valley, Idaho. In one photo, Shepard held his...
TODAY.com
Frances Bean Cobain reflects on near-death experience as she celebrates her 30th birthday
On her 30th birthday, Francis Bean Cobain is reflecting on the struggles she faced in the past decade. The daughter of the late Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love got candid about the self-loathing and trauma she’s been through, and how a near-death experience made her reevaluate her life. “I...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Guest List for Their Upcoming Wedding Celebration
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a very small ceremony in Las Vegas, but they’re reportedly hosting a bigger celebration this weekend!. Page Six reports the couple will have a three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends.”. A source shared, “It’s going to...
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
‘I lived it’: Priscilla Presley shares the ‘Elvis’ scenes that were toughest to watch
On the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, his former wife, Priscilla Presley, shared the scenes from "Elvis" that were the toughest to watch. Presley told TODAY the hardest part of watching Baz Luhrmann's biopic of her former husband's life was reliving his relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and how Elvis wanted to take his career further than music.
TODAY.com
Joe Jonas says injectables gave him the ‘confidence boost’ that he needed
Joe Jonas is opening up about using injectables and sharing why he’s decided to add them to his skincare routine. The 33-year-old singer decided he wanted to make his face look smoother after he started to see more frown lines, he told Allure magazine. He recalled the procedure being “easy and comfortable,” not stressful nor painful.
TODAY.com
100 nature names for your new baby
Parents inspired by getting outside and having a love of the great outdoors may gravitate toward a nature inspired baby name for their newest arrival. Baby names inspired by nature are popular among parents with Olivers and Olivias — both Latin odes to the olive tree — making the Social Security Administration's top 10 year after year.
NFL・
TODAY.com
Hoda and her daughters are featured on People magazine cover
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and her daughters, Haley and Hope, are featured on the cover People’s family issue. “Let’s go to the store and buy all the copies,” Savannah Guthrie exclaims. The edition is available on Friday.Aug. 16, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
See a mother-daughter duo in style rut get a fabulous makeover!
Mother-daughter duo Dewah and Tatiana Smith are in a style rut, so celebrity hairstylist Giles Robinson and style expert Melissa Garcia join TODAY to give them a “major transformation!”Aug. 16, 2022.
TODAY.com
TikTok star Jax performs ‘Victoria’s Secret’ on TODAY
Singer-songwriter Jax is in Studio 1A to perform her hit song “Victoria’s Secret,” a commentary about unrealistic body standards.Aug. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com
Grandma's karaoke performance in Goodwill store goes viral
A grandmother from Ohio is going viral after her karaoke performance in a Goodwill store was posted online. She was there shopping for a new karaoke machine, joking she had worn out her previous two. WLWT's Natalie Clark reports.Aug. 17, 2022.
TODAY.com
Hoda Kotb says she has a high bar for whoever she dates next
Actor Tracee Ellis Ross recently revealed she’s become much more selective when it comes to dating, a sentiment Hoda Kotb says she shares.Aug. 17, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neve Campbell to star in ABC detective drama 'Avalon'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Lincoln Lawyer actress Neve Campbell has signed on to star in another television project from author Michael Connelly and writer-producer David E. Kelly. The ABC show is called Avalon and is based on a short story by Connelly, who created the series with Kelly. Campbell...
The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Aug. 13-19)
"every time i watch a documentary i think 'where tf was i when all this was happening'"
16 TV Characters Who 100% Absolutely Never Should Have Died, And 17 Who Were So Bad They Needed To Be Killed Off
Every single day, I ask myself why Eddie Munson deserved his fate.
TODAY.com
‘Love Is Blind’ couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are divorcing
"Love Is Blind" couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are going their separate ways. On Wednesday, the pair, who tied the knot on the Season Two finale of the Netflix reality dating series earlier this year, announced they were divorcing in a joint statement on social media. “While we have...
‘The Sandman’ Drops Surprise Bonus Episode Starring Sandra Oh, David Tennant, and James McAvoy
Don’t sleep on “The Sandman.” Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed Netflix series premiered a two-part bonus episode exactly two weeks after the season debuted. Featuring the animated story of “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” and a live-action take on “Calliope,” the surprise drop builds out the “Sandman” universe, with both premiering August 19. Sandra Oh, David Tennant, James McAvoy, Michael Sheen, and Tom Sturridge lead “A Dream of a Thousand Cats,” along with Rosie Day, David Gyasi, Joe Lycett, Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg, Nonso Anozie, Diane Morgan, Tom Wu, and series creator Gaiman also lending his voice to the animated installment. To...
TODAY.com
Brooke Shields shares that the second year of college drop off is still ‘so hard’
Brooke Shields wants everyone to know that the second time is not the charm, at least when it comes to saying goodbye to college kids. The mom of two got emotional on social media Thursday with an update on how she was feeling in the midst of her oldest daughter, Rowan, leaving for her second year at Wake Forest.
Comments / 0