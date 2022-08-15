Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Bret Hart Reveals He Said To Ric Flair After His Final Match
Ric Flair teased the possibility of him coming out of retirement for years, and a few weeks ago it finally happened when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to face the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in his final match. The Nature Boy managed to pick up...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches
WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
wrestlinginc.com
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Recalls Vince McMahon Screaming At Her On WWE Headsets About Call He Didn't Like
Renee Paquette made history in 2018 by becoming the first woman to call an entire episode of "WWE Raw" as part of the commentary team. The reception was positive enough that about a month later, Paquette etched her name into the history books again by being promoted to the role of WWE's first full-time female commentator, appearing each week beside Corey Graves and Michael Cole on "WWE Raw." Unfortunately, this would only continue for about a year before Paquette shifted her focus to co-hosting "WWE Backstage" on Fox Sports alongside WWE alums like current AEW World Champion CM Punk.
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb
While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
Road Dogg Reveals Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Sting was Ahead of WWE’s WrestleMania 31
Road Dogg finally answered some long-burning questions about Triple H (and DX) vs. Sting (and nWo) at WrestleMania 31. The post Road Dogg Reveals Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Sting was Ahead of WWE’s WrestleMania 31 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Asked About Having One Last Match
Ric Flair’s Last Match was a financial success for the key players involved, and Conrad Thompson appears to be planning similar shows with other legends. The ‘Last Match’ event in Nashville will go down as one of the most successful independent shows in many years, with slightly over 6,000 fans in attendance. Thompson said on Jeff Jarrett’s show recently that the “Last Match” event is part of a “Master Plan.”
wrestlinginc.com
Pete 'Butch' Dunne Reacts To Mark Andrews' WWE Release
Pete "Butch" Dunne commented on "NXT UK" star Mark Andrews' release earlier today. "Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn't get the credit he deserves," Dunne wrote on his Twitter page. "Can't wait to see what's next." Andrews' was released by WWE on Thursday, along with his Subculture stablemates Flash...
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases Retirement Announcement
Mickie James has been hinting at retirement in recent weeks, and it appears that an announcement will be made at the Impact Wrestling event, Lone Star Stampede. The promotion announced today that James will make a special announcement on Friday, August 26 during the television tapings from Dallas. James last...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Gives Update On How Her Recovery From Injury Is Going
During her "Raw" Women's Championship match at SummerSlam against reigning champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder, which ultimately ruled her out of action moving forward. While WWE reported that Lynch would be "out for several months," the Irish-born star has provided a positive update on how her rehabilitation is going. "I feel like I've gotten much more mobility in it [her shoulder]," Lynch said on an Instagram Live (on the Seven Bucks Productions account) involving her real-life husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, former WWE head writer and Seven Bucks Productions SVP of creative development Brian Gewirtz, and Seven Bucks Productions co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "When it happened, it was so painful that I was, like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long, long time.' But now, it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So, I'm hoping it won't be much time at all."
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Wants To Return To The Company
You never know when AEW might announce a new signing as the company is constantly adding to the roster. However, in recent months AEW has been letting contracts expire for certain talents and Jack Evans happened to be one of the names that the company parted ways with earlier this year.
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Teases Getting Physical With Julia Hart In AEW Following Recent Miro Angle
Rusev and Lana were an absolute force to be reckoned with at the peaks of their WWE careers, but when COVID-19 struck and WWE began to make budget cuts to their roster, the real-life married couple found themselves released by WWE and free to move on to a new chapter. Since then, Rusev has gone on to have a fairly successful run in AEW under the new persona of Miro. And though Lana (CJ Perry) hasn't debuted with AEW as of this writing, there have been many occasions where Miro has hinted that his wife and former manager could appear on the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Talked Monday Night War Star Out Of Doing Playboy
During the '90s and early 2000s, a number of former WWE female talent appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine during their tenures with the company. That list includes Sable (three times), Torrie Wilson (twice), Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, the late Chyna (twice), the late Ashley Massaro, and Candice Michelle. That list could have been expanded to feature another Monday Night War era star, but former WCW boss Eric Bischoff revealed that he managed to talk the individual in question out of posing for the famous brand.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Reveals Hilarious Interaction With Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns During Shield Beatdown
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is certainly one of the most well-known pro wrestlers to have ever competed in the pro wrestling world. The Rock has done it all when it comes to being a pro wrestler. In early 2013, The Rock began a feud with CM Punk, who...
wrestlingrumors.net
The Big Switch: WWE Announces Significant Step In Vince McMahon Investigation
That’s a big step. The most important wrestling story of the year so far and one of the biggest in wrestling history has been that of Vince McMahon retiring from WWE. That is the kind of change that is going to cause issues for the company for a very long time to come and follows an internal investigation by WWE. Now the company has reached a new point in its investigation.
Yardbarker
Drew McIntyre explains how he cut the ring ropes at WWE WrestleMania 38
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyer was interviewed on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet" to talk about his upcoming match with Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, how he reinvented himself after his days with 3MB, and many other topics. Here are a couple of highlights from the interview. Drew McIntyre...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Promoted to WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative
Shawn Michaels has been promoted in WWE. Following his retirement in 2010 after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, “HBK” spent time away from wrestling to spend time with his family and do other things, while making appearances on WWE television on occasion. Michaels began assisting at...
