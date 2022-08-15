Read full article on original website
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
What will the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas look like exactly?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The world-famous Randy's Donuts is finally coming to Las Vegas next weekEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Strip Close to Welcoming Back Huge Star
Las Vegas has all the stars. Whereas the city was once home mostly to kitschy performers like Donny & Marie, Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and a whole lot of magicians, it now hosts some of the biggest stars in the world for extended residencies. Yes, most of those old-school performers are still there (well, Donny but not Marie) but many, if not most, of the biggest acts of the past few decades have Las Vegas Strip residencies.
"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency
Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
Adele Reveals She Canceled Vegas Residency Because It Had 'No Soul'
Adele said that she agonized over the decision and had been awake for 30 hours before posting her tearful announcement.
Adele Reveals Why She ‘Went Into Hiding’ After Last Minute Las Vegas Residency Cancellation: ‘I Was Embarrassed’
When Adele took the stage at the 2022 BRIT Awards to perform “I Drink Wine,” a power ballad from her fourth studio album, 30, she half expected the audience to erupt into booing when she finished – and was surprised when she was instead met with applause. “It felt strange receiving so much love when I’d let people down,” the singer told ELLE in a recent interview that finds her opening up, at length, for the first time about the sudden cancellation of her Las Vegas residency earlier this year. In January, the night before her 24-date residency billed Weekends With...
Las Vegas Strip May Lose Major Headline Act
Las Vegas’ post covid comeback has been rolling along lately. But soon, it might lose a headliner who has made Sin City her base of operations for the past year. For most of the 20th century, the phrase a “Vegas residency” usually brought to mind the image of a crooner like, say, Perry Como, an artist in advancing years there to serve up a gentle musical style that won’t jostle the retirees who flock to Vegas that much. And, to be clear, there’s nothing wrong with that. Retirees have just as much right to be entertained as the rest of us, and everyone likes to seek comfort by reconnecting with the music of their youth.
Shania Twain’s Staggering Net Worth Will Impress You Much! The Singer Has Built a Massive Fortune
If there’s one thing that does impress us much, it’s Shania Twain‘s incredible career. Over the years, the “You’re Still the One” songstress has blown fans away with all her memorable performances and record-breaking albums — but it seems her net worth of $400 million speaks for itself.
International Business Times
Kevin Federline's Lawyer Addresses Sam Asghari's 'Attack,' Claims Britney Spears' Kids Miss Grandfather Jamie
Kevin Federline's lawyer has addressed his client's heated situation with Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari. After Asghari slammed Federline for speaking publicly about the pop star and their kids, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan shared his thoughts on the matter with a photographer who interviewed him outside Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood Monday.
What is Britney Spears’ Net Worth?
Despite her recent familial troubles, not all pop singers can boast a fortune quite like Britney Spears. Thanks to an estimated 90 million albums sold worldwide, more than 4.8 million tour tickets...
Britney Spears Slams Mom Lynne Spears After Leaked Texts, Claims She Was ‘Abused’: You’re Not a ‘Perfect Parent’
Not holding back. Britney Spears slammed her mother, Lynne Spears, for allegedly lying about her involvement in the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship after she shared their old text messages online. “Yo ma did you also let people know that’s one of the only times you text me back ???”...
Adele Opens Up About Rich Paul Relationship, Engagement Rumors & Her Postponed Las Vegas Residency In ELLE Cover Story
Adele is giving fans some insight into the most talked-about parts of her personal and professional life in a new interview.
NBC News
U.K. singer Darius Campbell Danesh, ‘Pop Idol’ runner-up, found dead in Minnesota at 41
Darius Campbell Danesh, the “Pop Idol” runner-up and West End Star has died, police said. He was 41. The singer, who was Scottish, was found dead in an apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on Thursday, Aug. 11. A spokesperson for the Rochester Police Department told Variety his death is currently the subject of “an open investigation.”
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Madonna appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about her wardrobe malfunction at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards, which she said nearly ended her career. The 63-year-old went on the show Wednesday night to promote her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50...
musictimes.com
Jonas Brothers Las Vegas Residency 2022: Here's Everything We Know So Far
The Jonas Brothers are making their way back to Las Vegas for three more nights for their unfinished residency. On Joe's 33rd birthday, the trio announced that they would return to Sin City for the Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas Residency. Jonas Brothers Las Vegas Residency: Here's What We Know So...
Olivia Newton-John Honored By Coldplay With Gorgeous ‘Summer Night’s Rendition On Tour
The love for the late Olivia Newton-John is undeniable as amazing tributes keep pouring in one week after her death. During a Coldplay concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday, August 17, lead singer Chris Martin joined forces with iconic “Torn” singer Natalie Imbruglia to sing a rousing rendition of “Summer Nights” from the movie Grease, which catapulted Olivia to fame back in 1978. Watch below!
startattle.com
The Brown Brothers AGT 2022 Semifinals “A Million Dreams” The Greatest Showman, Season 17
Gabriel and Nate Brown deliver a jaw-dropping performance to “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman. Watch as The Brown Brothers bring their best impressions of Mickey Mouse, Elmo, Gollum, Simon Cowell, Blake Shelton, and more. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. The...
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline: A complete timeline of their relationship amid custody battle
It may be over a decade since Britney Spears and Kevin Federline ended their marriage, but the former couple continue to have their ups and downs amid a public custody battle over their two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden.Their co-parenting struggles took a turn this week when Kevin Federline claimed their children were keeping their distance from Spears, who has been embracing her newfound freedom following the end of her 13-year long conservatorship and posting several nude images on social media. What’s more, the drama continues to grow as Spears’s current husband, Sam Asghari, speaks out against Federline...
Billboard
Natalie Imbruglia Plays Sandy to Chris Martin’s Danny During ‘Summer Nights’ Cover Honoring Olivia Newton-John
Coldplay have hosted a series of stars on the intimate stadium-floor stage during their Music of the Spheres world tour. But on Tuesday night (Aug. 16) at the band’s headlining gig at Wembley Stadium, they went a step further during a surprise duet with Natalie Imbruglia. A week after...
