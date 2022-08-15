Read full article on original website
Injured hiker rescued from Lanikai Pillbox Trail
The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call about a distressed hiker on Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.
Bicyclist in critical condition after accident in Pearl City
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a truck near Lehua Avenue and Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. The accident happened on Thursday, Aug. 18, at around 7:20 a.m. Police initially closed off two left lanes, eastbound, on Kamehameha Highway and reopened the […]
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Ewa Beach, a sad reminder about what can happen when homeowners are forced to leave a house unattended is also creating a community eyesore. The elderly owners have been on the mainland during the pandemic and their Realtor is stuck with the mess. Realtor Michelle Acohido-Morales...
Monk seal pup rescued from Manana Island
The Marine Mammal Center reported a rescue of a monk seal pup on Manana Island off of Oahu.
HFD evacuates residents from Makakilo townhouse fire
The Honolulu Fire Department reported a building fire on Makakilo Drive and evacuated several residents in the townhouse.
HPD arrest man for driving a stolen moped
The Honolulu Police Department reported a stolen vehicle on Monday, July 4 around 2:34 a.m. in McCully.
HPD investigating apparent robbery at a Kahaluu convenience store
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police were called out to an apparent robbery at a convenience store in Kahaluu Thursday. Officers taped off the perimeter around the Hygienic Market before 10 a.m. Police say a man went in to the store and allegedly brandished a weapon. He fled in a vehicle...
Honolulu dental office the latest target for thieves
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since his grandfather opened the family dental office in the 1920s, Dr. Jeffrey Kagihara said thieves finally broke in. Caught on surveillance video one man is shown rummaging through the office, stealing personal and business information, as well as patient records.
NOAA: Hawaiian monk seal Rocky appears to have weaned her famous Waikiki pup
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Koalani is growing up!. Federal wildlife experts say the Hawaiian monk seal pup was likely weaned at Kaimana Beach on Wednesday. NOAA confirmed Koalani’s mom, Rocky, has not been seen with her pup Koalani since 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. The two were last spotted together at the...
Caliber limitation after incident at KHSC in Honolulu
Starting on Wednesday Aug. 24, Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation will put a temporary caliber firearm limit for the three north-facing ranges at Koko Head Shooting Complex (KHSC).
Man, 25, in serious condition after assault at Chinatown park
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in serious condition after being assaulted at a park near Honolulu’s Chinatown district late Monday night. Honolulu Police officers and an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crew was called out to the scene at ‘A'ala Park just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived they found an injured 25-year-old man.
Ricochet prompts temporary limits at Oahu gun range
Bullets larger than .22 caliber will not be allowed at north-facing gun ranges starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24 after a ricochet incident.
Hawaii reports 2,696 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,886 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 338 on the Big Island, 116 on Kauai, four on Lanai, 311 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 40 diagnosed out of state.
Man who hit Hawaii flight attendant is sentenced
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
Honolulu teens accused of stealing purse, injuring 60-year-old woman in Kalihi
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two teen boys were arrested after allegedly injuring a woman and stealing her purse. The alleged incident happened at a business in the Kalihi area, Monday around 10:15 p.m.
Woman hospitalized in Waianae attempted murder case
The Honolulu Police Department has arrested a man following an alleged assault on Friday night in Waianae.
Small early-morning fire triggers evacuation at Makakilo apartment
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents at an apartment complex in Makakilo were evacuated early Wednesday morning because of a fire inside one of the units. Honolulu firefighters and police responded to the scene at around 3:15 a.m. near Makakilo Drive. Upon arrival, HFD said personnel discovered a small fire at the...
A trap on Maui intended for feral cats, mongoose turns up unexpected capture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A live skunk was captured on Maui in the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary Monday morning. The DLNR said it was found in a trap initially set to catch feral cats and mongoose. Officials don’t know where the skunk came from, though in January last year,...
Authorities renew call for information in deadly hit-and-run along H-2 Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are still searching for information that may lead to the arrest of a driver who killed a woman along the H-2 Freeway earlier this month. The victim’s body was found Aug. 6 near the Ka Uka Boulevard offramp. Authorities said the incident occurred around 4:15...
Court documents reveal new details about the brutal attack in Waianae
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday indicted Oscar Kanoa, 43, of Waianae for attempted murder. Kanoa is accused of brutally attacking and critically injuring a 51-year-old woman at her home on Leihoku Street in Waianae. Police said the two had an intimate relationship.
