Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Bicyclist in critical condition after accident in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a truck near Lehua Avenue and Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. The accident happened on Thursday, Aug. 18, at around 7:20 a.m. Police initially closed off two left lanes, eastbound, on Kamehameha Highway and reopened the […]
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD investigating apparent robbery at a Kahaluu convenience store

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police were called out to an apparent robbery at a convenience store in Kahaluu Thursday. Officers taped off the perimeter around the Hygienic Market before 10 a.m. Police say a man went in to the store and allegedly brandished a weapon. He fled in a vehicle...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu dental office the latest target for thieves

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since his grandfather opened the family dental office in the 1920s, Dr. Jeffrey Kagihara said thieves finally broke in. Caught on surveillance video one man is shown rummaging through the office, stealing personal and business information, as well as patient records.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man, 25, in serious condition after assault at Chinatown park

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in serious condition after being assaulted at a park near Honolulu’s Chinatown district late Monday night. Honolulu Police officers and an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crew was called out to the scene at ‘A'ala Park just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived they found an injured 25-year-old man.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Small early-morning fire triggers evacuation at Makakilo apartment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents at an apartment complex in Makakilo were evacuated early Wednesday morning because of a fire inside one of the units. Honolulu firefighters and police responded to the scene at around 3:15 a.m. near Makakilo Drive. Upon arrival, HFD said personnel discovered a small fire at the...
HONOLULU, HI

