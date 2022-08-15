ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

q101online.com

Evan Turkish added to JMU Women’s Basketball staff

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The James Madison women’s basketball program has added Evan Turkish as the new women’s basketball director of player development & recruiting for the 2022-23 season, announced Head Coach Sean O’Regan Tuesday afternoon. Turkish joins the Dukes following a season at Nicholls State University...
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

Dukes tied for first in Sun Belt East Preseason Volleyball poll

NEW ORLEANS – James Madison volleyball tied for first in the Sun Belt East Division, while Miëtte Veldman and Sophie Davis picked up Preseason All-Sun Belt honors, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes tied for first with Costal Carolina in the Preseason Coaches Poll, receiving six first...
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

Harvey’s HR lifts Stuarts Draft past Bridgewater in Game 4 of RCBL finals

Stuarts Draft defeated Bridgewater, 6-4, in 11 innings Tuesday in game four of the Rockingham County Baseball League Championship Series as the series is now tied 2-2. Diamondbacks catcher and RCBL MVP Chaz Harvey hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning to give the Stuarts Draft the lead and they held on to even the series.
q101online.com

Dukes tied for fifth in Sun Belt preseason men’s soccer poll

NEW ORLEANS – James Madison men’s soccer redshirt senior Luca Erhardt and redshirt junior Rodrigo Robles were both named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team, as the Dukes were picked tied at fifth in the coaches poll voted on by the nine head coaches in the league, the Sun Belt Conference announced on Monday afternoon.
q101online.com

Eagles’ Graves named First Team Preseason All-American

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Bridgewater College senior punter Garrett Graves has been named a 2022 D3football.com First Team Preseason All-American, which was announced by the website on Monday afternoon. Graves, a native of Chester, Virginia, saw a career season a year ago as he led the ODAC and ranked among...
NBC 29 News

New Tonsler League spices up basketball in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the best basketball in Charlottesville can be found at a downtown park. Games happen on Thursday and Sundays nights at Tonsler Park, though it’s more of a party. Summer league games have been played at the park for years, but this year, the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

Bridgewater hammers Stuarts Draft to take 2-1 series lead

Bridgewater won at Stuarts Draft Monday night, 18-4, in game three of the Rockingham County Baseball League Championship Series as the Reds now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Bridgewater jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after one inning and they quickly pulled away with a six-run...
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
LEXINGTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville considering demolishing Brown’s Lock and Safe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 16, Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review requested the demolition of the building that houses Browns Lock and Safe. The space next to the building has already been approved for demolition in order to build a nine-story residential building. The future of the Browns...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

Swayne resigns from school board

It’s official. Nick Swayne has resigned from the Harrisonburg School Board. Swayne submitted his letter of resignation Monday after taking the position of President of North Idaho College. Now the school board begins the task of appointing a member to fill the vacant seat. School Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Dispatch

Va. Man Sentenced To 10 Years Following Truck Theft

OCEAN CITY – One half of a Virginia couple arrested in April for motor vehicle theft of a truck allegedly stolen from a funeral home and cemetery after a license plate reader on the Route 50 bridge alerted resort police pleaded guilty to multiple counts last week and was sentenced to a combined 10 years in jail.
OCEAN CITY, MD
theriver953.com

News Maker Lenny Millholland on Frederick County August

Frederick County has a couple of issues that need to be addressed recently. We check in with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland for a couple of reminders in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Lenny tells us about a...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Man accused of 2017 Edinburg stabbing appears in court

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Samuel Jacob Homer who was accused of brutally stabbing a woman and two of her children at a park in Edinburg five years ago appeared in Shenandoah County Circuit Court for a mental health examination. Back on May 18, 2017, Whitney Rice and two...
EDINBURG, VA
q101online.com

Page County solar farm proposal pulled

It appears that one of the proposed solar farms in Page County will not take place. According to a post yesterday on the county’s Facebook page, Urban Grid has withdrawn their special use permit application for Cape Solar. The Richmond-based company submitted an application several years ago for a...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The TSA says one of its officers stopped a Waynesboro man from carrying a gun onto a flight at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. TSA says a .38 caliber gun was spotted in the man’s carry-on items Tuesday, August 16. Authorities say the gun was not loaded,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing and better shelter conditions Sunday. “Affordable housing for everybody, because no matter if you have a good paying job or not housing is hard to afford. It’s gonna take three of us at the shelter for us to get a place,” Alex Dickey, who is currently experiencing homelessness said.
HARRISONBURG, VA

