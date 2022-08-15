Read full article on original website
buckscountyherald.com
Party at the Park to be held in memory of Jason Kutt
Party at the Park, a Jason Kutt Legacy event, is set to take place 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at The Univest Performance Center, 301 W. Mill St., Quakertown. Music will be provided by: Strange Culture (Bucks County rock cover band), Clean Slate (Lehigh Valley rock and dance cover band), Street Survivors (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band), Van Halen Nation (tribute band) and The Land of Ozz (Ozzy Osbourne tribute band).
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest sees record attendance in 2022
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest saw record attendance in 2022, beating the record set in 2019, according to a news release from ArtsQuest. The festival saw some 1.24 million attendees from 39 states, Washington, DC, and eight countries in 2022, as opposed to 1,226,000 in 2019. This year’s festival featured approximately...
Brave The "Elements Music Festival" In The Poconos
This weekend the Elements Music Festival is coming to Long Pond, PA. The festival is a 3-day camping, music, and art experience, unlike any other in the area. The Elements Music Festival is an immersive car camping experience set in the forests of Long Pond, PA. Each stage features different elements and artists, allowing festival goers to choose which one they want to brave first. According to Element Festival's official website, this event will be 3-days of "Top Notch" electronic music, Large-scale art installations, Interactive Performances, 3D Projection Mapping, Games, Yoga, Unique Craft Vendors, and more.
muhlenberg.edu
Theatre Students on the Fringe
Fiona McGrath '22 leads a group of theatre students and alumni to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. Theatre alum Fiona McGrath ’22 is the founder of the Los Angeles Theatre Initiative, a touring theatre company based in Los Angeles. This summer, the company will take a group of Muhlenberg students and recent alums to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, to perform Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind. The show ran ten performances, Aug. 5-13.
Musikfest 2022 has been ‘surreal’ for father-daughter duo on Bart Cooper’s poster, mug design
As Musikfest 2022 enters its final weekend, Devon Francis is still shocked seeing people drink out of a mug with his face on it. “It’s very surreal,” the Allentown resident said. “That’s the only thing I can say about it.”. Francis and his 7-year-old daughter Amelia,...
Polka, mugs and plenty of people: Crowds celebrate last day of Musikfest 2022
With the sweet sounds of polka pumping from Festplatz, nothing could keep the crowds of Musikfest 2022 revelers from closing Bethlehem’s annual outdoor music festival on Sunday with mugs in hand. Scheduled bands took their stages as planned Sunday after gunfire and panicked crowds fleeing Plaza Tropical closed the...
West Chester Native, ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Has ‘Never Felt Better’
Bam Margera at his Chester County skate park in 2011.Image via Charles Fox, Philadelphia Inquirer. Following his firing from Jackass Forever last year and recent substance-abuse treatment, West Chester native Bam Margera said he has “never felt better” in an episode of Jackass co-star Steve-O’s podcast that was released this month, writes Nick Vadala for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 26+ Summer Festivals, Markets, Tours and More
Music Festivals, car shows, outdoor markets and more. There is so much to do this weekend in Bucks County!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar. FRIDAY,...
Baseball Helps Reality Television Star — a Doctor from Pottstown — Come to Terms with His Sexuality
Brad Schaeffer.Image via Outsports. Before becoming a successful doctor known for his role on the TLC reality show My Feet Are Killing Me, Pottstown native Brad Schaeffer played baseball as he struggled to come to terms with his sexuality, according to an essay he wrote for Outsports.
Meet the 2022 Liberty High School Grenadier Band (PHOTOS)
A new season is fast approaching, and The Liberty High School Grenadier Band is back at it again. The band practiced Wednesday outside the high school in Bethlehem. This year’s total number of band and color guard members is 180. They will be led by Drum Major Christopher Giannaras.
Phillymag.com
The Worst of Philly 2022: From Jawn Morgan to Pete Rose to Wawa Soft Pretzels
The 20 people, places and, yes, Wawa menu items that made us utterly cringe. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Now that we’ve given you enough time to properly digest the utterly extensive and unimpeachably awesome...
Royersford Bakery Proves to Be Really Thumbthing for Fans of Hand Pies
Hand pies may be somewhat foreign to Montgomery County palates more used to dessert-style pies mass manufactured by the likes of TastyKake or Hostess. Instead, these versions are savory, meat-based, cute and fluffy entrée-style creations. And True Blue Bakery in Royersford excels at them, as reported by Timothy Walton at 6abc.
lvpnews.com
The Streets of Bethlehem: Fountain Hill
As we travel through the streets of Fountain Hill, each name will tell a part of Fountain Hill’s story of developing from farmland into a charming borough. Strap on some boots and let’s take a hike up the hill. Ostrum Street. This street is named for Andrew Ostrum,...
wlvr.org
Countdown is on for long-awaited Bethlehem Food Co-Op
After years of planning, the Bethlehem Food Co-Op plans to open its community-owned grocery store next summer at 250 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem. WLVR’s Brad Klein speaks with Carol Ritter, board chair of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. She says organizers are still raising funds, and notes that there...
Geoffrey the Giraffe Resurrected! Toys R Us Bounces Back in Willow Grove
Toys R Us, and corporate mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, are returning to the Willow Grove Mall's Macy's in time for the holiday season.Image via Toys R Us at YouTube. After going bankrupt in 2017, Toys R Us is back in Montgomery County as a store-within-a-store at Macy’s in Willow Grove Mall. Erin Arvedlund unwrapped the story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WFMZ-TV Online
West Reading serves up another Restaurant Week
WEST READING, Pa. — Everybody has a favorite restaurant. "My favorite place is probably Say Cheese!" said Sue Johnston of West Reading. Now, a number of restaurants in West Reading are teaming up for Restaurant Week. "We're standing outside Say Cheese! and Adam at Say Cheese! helped coordinate Restaurant...
thevalleyledger.com
Grace Church Bethlehem Funds New Floor for the Allentown Rescue Mission
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission is pleased to announce it received a $15,120 donation from Grace Church Bethlehem to replace its’ aging kitchen floor. The donation resulted from the church’s special offering at its Christmas Eve Service 2021. With the donation, the Allentown Rescue Mission...
‘I Want to Be Different, Better’: Former QVC Beautician Seizes Pandemic Opportunity to Build Own Brand
Marcia Williams, a former hair and makeup artist at West Chester-based QVC, used the opportunity when work all but dried up during the early days of the pandemic to build her beauty brand, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Williams launched Embellish Beauty in 2011, but soon she...
fox29.com
Section of pre-built home slides off flat bed truck on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Traffic on a Philadelphia highway was brought to a standstill Tuesday afternoon when part of a pre-built home slid off the back of a tractor-trailer. The crash happened on the ramp that connects I-95 southbound to I-676 westbound sometime after 4 p.m., according to officials. SkyFOX flew over...
Visit Bucks County to Close Physical Location, Open Traveling Visitor Center in the Spring
The tourism information center will switch to a mobile location in the spring.Image via Visit Bucks County. Visit Bucks County will be taking their tourist services mobile in 2023 as they replace their brick and mortar location with a traveling visitor center. Jodi Spiegel Arthur wrote about the driving business for the Bucks County Herald.
