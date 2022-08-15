ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Party at the Park to be held in memory of Jason Kutt

Party at the Park, a Jason Kutt Legacy event, is set to take place 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at The Univest Performance Center, 301 W. Mill St., Quakertown. Music will be provided by: Strange Culture (Bucks County rock cover band), Clean Slate (Lehigh Valley rock and dance cover band), Street Survivors (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band), Van Halen Nation (tribute band) and The Land of Ozz (Ozzy Osbourne tribute band).
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Musikfest sees record attendance in 2022

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest saw record attendance in 2022, beating the record set in 2019, according to a news release from ArtsQuest. The festival saw some 1.24 million attendees from 39 states, Washington, DC, and eight countries in 2022, as opposed to 1,226,000 in 2019. This year’s festival featured approximately...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Pocono Update

Brave The "Elements Music Festival" In The Poconos

This weekend the Elements Music Festival is coming to Long Pond, PA. The festival is a 3-day camping, music, and art experience, unlike any other in the area. The Elements Music Festival is an immersive car camping experience set in the forests of Long Pond, PA. Each stage features different elements and artists, allowing festival goers to choose which one they want to brave first. According to Element Festival's official website, this event will be 3-days of "Top Notch" electronic music, Large-scale art installations, Interactive Performances, 3D Projection Mapping, Games, Yoga, Unique Craft Vendors, and more.
LONG POND, PA
muhlenberg.edu

Theatre Students on the Fringe

Fiona McGrath '22 leads a group of theatre students and alumni to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. Theatre alum Fiona McGrath ’22 is the founder of the Los Angeles Theatre Initiative, a touring theatre company based in Los Angeles. This summer, the company will take a group of Muhlenberg students and recent alums to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, to perform Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind. The show ran ten performances, Aug. 5-13.
ALLENTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester Native, ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Has ‘Never Felt Better’

Bam Margera at his Chester County skate park in 2011.Image via Charles Fox, Philadelphia Inquirer. Following his firing from Jackass Forever last year and recent substance-abuse treatment, West Chester native Bam Margera said he has “never felt better” in an episode of Jackass co-star Steve-O’s podcast that was released this month, writes Nick Vadala for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 26+ Summer Festivals, Markets, Tours and More

Music Festivals, car shows, outdoor markets and more. There is so much to do this weekend in Bucks County!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar. FRIDAY,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

The Streets of Bethlehem: Fountain Hill

As we travel through the streets of Fountain Hill, each name will tell a part of Fountain Hill’s story of developing from farmland into a charming borough. Strap on some boots and let’s take a hike up the hill. Ostrum Street. This street is named for Andrew Ostrum,...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
wlvr.org

Countdown is on for long-awaited Bethlehem Food Co-Op

After years of planning, the Bethlehem Food Co-Op plans to open its community-owned grocery store next summer at 250 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem. WLVR’s Brad Klein speaks with Carol Ritter, board chair of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. She says organizers are still raising funds, and notes that there...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

West Reading serves up another Restaurant Week

WEST READING, Pa. — Everybody has a favorite restaurant. "My favorite place is probably Say Cheese!" said Sue Johnston of West Reading. Now, a number of restaurants in West Reading are teaming up for Restaurant Week. "We're standing outside Say Cheese! and Adam at Say Cheese! helped coordinate Restaurant...
WEST READING, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Grace Church Bethlehem Funds New Floor for the Allentown Rescue Mission

(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission is pleased to announce it received a $15,120 donation from Grace Church Bethlehem to replace its’ aging kitchen floor. The donation resulted from the church’s special offering at its Christmas Eve Service 2021. With the donation, the Allentown Rescue Mission...
BETHLEHEM, PA

