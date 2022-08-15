This weekend the Elements Music Festival is coming to Long Pond, PA. The festival is a 3-day camping, music, and art experience, unlike any other in the area. The Elements Music Festival is an immersive car camping experience set in the forests of Long Pond, PA. Each stage features different elements and artists, allowing festival goers to choose which one they want to brave first. According to Element Festival's official website, this event will be 3-days of "Top Notch" electronic music, Large-scale art installations, Interactive Performances, 3D Projection Mapping, Games, Yoga, Unique Craft Vendors, and more.

LONG POND, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO