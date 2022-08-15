Read full article on original website
Garth Brooks concert here in the Ozarks, Big Cedar Lodge new outdoor arena
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Announced on Wednesday, undoubtedly the the biggest star in country music is coming here to the Ozarks to showcase a newly expanded outdoor arena at Big Cedar Lodge. “Garth Brooks to OPEN the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar...
KYTV
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozarks region
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Some state leaders want to know what you think about renaming some of our state’s most scenic roads. They want to take several Missouri highways and turn them into a new byway. The hope is to get more tourists. Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start...
KYTV
MUST SEE: Cat in Harrison, Ark. born with two heads
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain & t-storm chances to track this weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has a fresh look at your forecast that includes rain chances this weekend, a warm weekend and temperatures pushing back near normal for next week. Fire damages carpet shop in Republic, Mo. Updated: 9 hours...
thv11.com
Meet Harvey, the two-headed cat born in Arkansas
A cat with two heads was born in Harrison, Arkansas on Wednesday. The family named him Harvey, after Harvey Dent from the Batman Comics.
Expanded Missouri arena to reopen with Garth Brooks concert
A newly expanded arena in Missouri will reopen with a Garth Brooks concert, and tickets go on sale next week.
KYTV
DID YOU SEE THIS? Kitten in Harrison, Ark., born with two heads
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A pet owner in Harrison has a cat that just gave birth to baby kittens, one of which was born with what appears to be two heads. “I went to go do laundry, I’d seen my cat was like meowing, and then all of the sudden babies started coming out, and I started yelling for my husband,” said Ariel Contreras, the owner of the kitten. “This is the second one, so whenever he came out, my husband said, ‘honey, it has two heads,’ and I went, ‘no way!’”
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
New Reporter Joins Branson Tri-Lakes News
Hello, fellow Ozarkians! Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Chris Carlson, and I am the new reporter at Branson Tri-Lakes News. I was born in Springfield, Missouri back in the days of Polaroids and Pac-Man. As a child my family lived throughout the Midwest, in Arkansas and Oklahoma, and even down in Louisiana. My family moved back to the area in 1992, and I am grateful and proud to call myself a citizen of these beautiful Ozark hills.
KTTS
Springfield Man Wins $174,000 From Missouri Lottery
(KTTS News) — A Missouri Lottery player from Springfield has won half of a $348,000 prize. The lucky ticket winner ended up with a Show Me Cash ticket worth $174,000. He bought the ticket at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield. The Lottery did not release his...
Ozark County Times
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Famed hot dog advertisement vehicle coming to the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wienermobile is steadily advancing toward Springfield for a “meat” and greet with residents, according to a pun-stuffed press release. The Queen City hasn’t been graced by Oscar Mayer’s hot dog car in a year — but the wait will soon be over. The famed advertisement vehicle will be in Springfield and […]
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
sgfcitizen.org
Pleasant Hope shooting range to be demolished — and a new one built
After more than a year of review, the Missouri Department of Conservation has decided to build a new unstaffed public shooting range at the Pleasant Hope Conservation Area, 30 minutes north of Springfield. The existing target range, a popular spot for many Springfield shooters because it was free and relatively...
KYTV
City of Harrison, Ark. benefiting with move to new city hall building
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Officials with the city of Harrison, Arkansas, will be moving operations to a new facility along Industrial Park Road by September 8. The new building is a 14,000 square foot facility, a large increase in space compared to the current building of 3,000 square feet built in the 1950s.
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
This is how many illegal Airbnb properties are operating in the Springfield area
KOLR 10 Investigates looked at data from Springfield, Nixa and Branson. All three cities have rules about permits or licensing for short-term rentals, and found there are likely hundreds of people renting out short-term stays with no city oversight.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple steals lawn equipment from neighborhood near McBride Elementary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a southwest Springfield neighborhood. The crime happened on August 4 in the 33-hundred block of West Van Owen Street. A homeowner’s security camera captured video of a woman and man walking into the backyard between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos […]
ksmu.org
Around 100 properties to be sold at Greene County 2022 Tax Sale
A tax sale Monday, August 22, in Greene County will feature property owned by people who are at least two years behind in paying real estate taxes. The 2022 Tax Sale will start at 10 a.m. in Room 212 of the Historic Greene County Courthouse. Greene County Collector Allen Icet...
