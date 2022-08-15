ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberling City, MO

KYTV

MUST SEE: Cat in Harrison, Ark. born with two heads

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain & t-storm chances to track this weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has a fresh look at your forecast that includes rain chances this weekend, a warm weekend and temperatures pushing back near normal for next week. Fire damages carpet shop in Republic, Mo. Updated: 9 hours...
HARRISON, AR
KYTV

DID YOU SEE THIS? Kitten in Harrison, Ark., born with two heads

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A pet owner in Harrison has a cat that just gave birth to baby kittens, one of which was born with what appears to be two heads. “I went to go do laundry, I’d seen my cat was like meowing, and then all of the sudden babies started coming out, and I started yelling for my husband,” said Ariel Contreras, the owner of the kitten. “This is the second one, so whenever he came out, my husband said, ‘honey, it has two heads,’ and I went, ‘no way!’”
HARRISON, AR
KOLR10 News

Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

New Reporter Joins Branson Tri-Lakes News

Hello, fellow Ozarkians! Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Chris Carlson, and I am the new reporter at Branson Tri-Lakes News. I was born in Springfield, Missouri back in the days of Polaroids and Pac-Man. As a child my family lived throughout the Midwest, in Arkansas and Oklahoma, and even down in Louisiana. My family moved back to the area in 1992, and I am grateful and proud to call myself a citizen of these beautiful Ozark hills.
BRANSON, MO
KTTS

Springfield Man Wins $174,000 From Missouri Lottery

(KTTS News) — A Missouri Lottery player from Springfield has won half of a $348,000 prize. The lucky ticket winner ended up with a Show Me Cash ticket worth $174,000. He bought the ticket at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield. The Lottery did not release his...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark County Times

Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line

Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
GAINESVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Famed hot dog advertisement vehicle coming to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wienermobile is steadily advancing toward Springfield for a “meat” and greet with residents, according to a pun-stuffed press release. The Queen City hasn’t been graced by Oscar Mayer’s hot dog car in a year — but the wait will soon be over. The famed advertisement vehicle will be in Springfield and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pleasant Hope shooting range to be demolished — and a new one built

After more than a year of review, the Missouri Department of Conservation has decided to build a new unstaffed public shooting range at the Pleasant Hope Conservation Area, 30 minutes north of Springfield. The existing target range, a popular spot for many Springfield shooters because it was free and relatively...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

City of Harrison, Ark. benefiting with move to new city hall building

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Officials with the city of Harrison, Arkansas, will be moving operations to a new facility along Industrial Park Road by September 8. The new building is a 14,000 square foot facility, a large increase in space compared to the current building of 3,000 square feet built in the 1950s.
HARRISON, AR
100.9 The Eagle

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

