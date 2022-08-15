Read full article on original website
DL-Online
Touring band holding free, all ages concert at Detroit Mountain
DETROIT LAKES — A free, all-ages concert at Detroit Mountain is set for Saturday, Aug. 20, starting at 2 p.m. The first band to take the stage will be Foxby, followed by Pat Lenertz at 3:30 p.m. and the Detroit Lakes-based headliner, Rootz Within , at 4:30 p.m. The...
DL-Online
'There's still quite a bit of work to do:' Official shortage a growing concern heading into new athletic year
DETROIT LAKES – Craig Richie, an umpire in the Fargo-Moorhead area, stood in the heat of summer for three straight days behind the plate and down the first-base line at Matson Field in Moorhead. Richie has officiated games for decades and was looking for a lighter load this year....
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
DL-Online
Congregational Church in Detroit Lakes celebrates 150 years with outdoor service on Aug. 21
DETROIT LAKES — To celebrate 150 years, Congregational United Church of Christ in Detroit Lakes will be holding an outdoor service at the church's original location off Washington Avenue on Aug. 21. The service will be held at G.A.R. Park at: 317 Washington Avenue, and begin at 10 a.m....
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Frazee man arrested in domestic assault; woman injured after being thrown from horse
5:40 a.m., near Lake Park, a gray 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen. 7:48 a.m., near Front Street, Detroit Lakes, debit cards were stolen from a vehicle. The cards were canceled. 10:18 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. One transported to Essentia St. Mary’s with possible injuries.
lakesarearadio.net
Heavy Rains Cause Minor Street Flooding in Parts of Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Heavy rains flooded streets in Detroit Lakes, Thursday. A strong line of storms swept through the Lakes Area, Thursday morning dumping several inches of rain. Streets along the Washington Ave. Roundabouts were inundated with water making it hard for vehicles to navigate the road. The...
hpr1.com
The Battle of Moorhead’s Bar Burgers
It’s Mick’s Office vs. Vic’s Lounge for best beef over in spud town. How will these fierce competitors stack up, and which will come out on top?. Because it’s legendary, let’s start with Mick’s. On weekends, this college bar is home to many Concordia and Minnesota State University Moorhead students. I’d guess that the amount of burgers slung over the years at Mick’s would make for an interesting conversation in a college math class. At least one that I’d like to be in.
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
DL-Online
Court news: DL woman meets conditions, theft charge dropped; charge dismissed for Battle Lake man
DETROIT LAKES — Desi Rose Swanson, 20, of Detroit Lakes, has had a felony theft charge dismissed because she has met the conditions in Becker County District Court. According to court records, she stole $2,200 in cash from the Detroit Lakes JC Penney store while working there as a cashier between March and October of 2020. She admitted to the theft and signed a confession in the police investigator’s presence.
kvrr.com
Lake Park Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fargo Found Not Guilty
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury in Fargo finds a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December and he entered a not guilty plea in February. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
theanalyst.com
FCS College Football Preview: Missouri Valley Conference
North Dakota State is the first program in college football history – NCAA, NAIA or NJCAA – to claim nine national championships in an 11-season span, and the Bison’s FCS dynasty doesn’t appear done anytime soon heading into the 2022 season. If coach Matt Entz’s squad...
DL-Online
Becker County tables pig feedlot permit after township complaints
DETROIT LAKES — A proposed feedlot for pigs in Spring Creek Township has been tabled for three weeks by the Becker County Board, after township officials raised concerns about wear and tear on the roads, potential odor problems and other issues. Applicants Erica and Eric Zurn of rural Callaway...
DL-Online
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT Court File No. 03-PR-22-1538 Estate of Larry Dean Tretbar, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 14, 202_3, at 1:15 p.m. , a hearing will be held in this Court at 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Jean A. Tretbar, whose address is 49177 County Highway 26, Ponsford, MN, 56575 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY COURT Dated: 8/5/22 /s/ Referee Susan Solheim District Court Dated: 8/5/22 /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff, Deputy Court Administrator, Renelle Fenno Attorney for Petitioner Amy L. Jenson Haugen Jenson PLLC 1009 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes, MN, 56501 Attorney License No: 0390673 Telephone: (218) 844-8900 Email: amy@haugenjenson.com (August 17 & 24, 2022) 91817.
fargoinc.com
We’re Excited For These Developments! And you should be as well.
There are a lot of great things happening in the Fargo-Moorhead area to be excited about, and the plethora of real estate development is a big part of that. The list below is by no means comprehensive or a “best of” list, and we encourage you to look for more development highlights in future issues. However, the following developments are certainly ones we should all be excited about!
trfradio.com
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
DL-Online
Court news: Rochert man sentenced for domestic assault; improper search leads to dismissal for Perham woman
DETROIT LAKES — Anthony Britton Nelson, 45, of rural Rochert, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. A felony domestic assault by strangulation charge was dropped in a plea agreement. According to court records, on June 1, he began hitting a woman while...
valleynewslive.com
Two in custody after Fargo stabbing
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to a call of a stabbing, Wednesday evening, in the 3400 block of 13th Avenue South. Police say officers chased down two individuals, on-foot, who are now in custody. Fargo Police say the victim was transferred to a local healthcare facility...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo teacher recruitment letter goes viral. Crime suspect scuffles with Chief. White teachers laid off first.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A teacher recruitment letter for Fargo Public Schools is causing a stir. A crime suspect gets into a scuffle with a police chief, who receives help from citizens in making the arrest. How and why white teachers in one school district will be the first to face layoffs.
fargounderground.com
Before Heading To Nashville For Solo Career, Gina Powers To Play Last Fargo Gig With Band
The Gina Powers Band, who have been a popular staple on the local Fargo-Moorhead music scene for the past 10+ years will play their last show together as a band this Friday, August 19th. The band is the featured performer at the Broadway Square Bash, the Fargo Park District’s end-of-summer celebration at the downtown park.
