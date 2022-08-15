STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT Court File No. 03-PR-22-1538 Estate of Larry Dean Tretbar, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 14, 202_3, at 1:15 p.m. , a hearing will be held in this Court at 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Jean A. Tretbar, whose address is 49177 County Highway 26, Ponsford, MN, 56575 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY COURT Dated: 8/5/22 /s/ Referee Susan Solheim District Court Dated: 8/5/22 /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff, Deputy Court Administrator, Renelle Fenno Attorney for Petitioner Amy L. Jenson Haugen Jenson PLLC 1009 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes, MN, 56501 Attorney License No: 0390673 Telephone: (218) 844-8900 Email: amy@haugenjenson.com (August 17 & 24, 2022) 91817.

