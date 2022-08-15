Read full article on original website
northeasthawks.com
HAWKS VOLLEYBALL ROUNDING INTO FORM AS SEASON NEARS
NORFOLK, Neb. – The Northeast Community College volleyball team enters a new chapter in 2022 as the roster is composed entirely of newcomers. Head coach Amanda Schultze isn't shying away from the challenge as she looks to rekindle the magic that came from 2016-2019 when the Hawks made four-straight NJCAA DII National Volleyball Tournament appearances.
northeasthawks.com
NO. 10 NORTHEAST WOMEN’S SOCCER STARTS THE SEASON WITH A VICTORY OVER CENTRAL
COLUMBUS, Neb. – The No. 10 Northeast Community College women's soccer team began their season Thursday as they traveled to Columbus, Nebraska to take on rival Central Community College. The Hawks claimed the win 1-0 and moved to 1-0 on the young campaign. Defense was the story of the...
