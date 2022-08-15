NORFOLK, Neb. – The Northeast Community College volleyball team enters a new chapter in 2022 as the roster is composed entirely of newcomers. Head coach Amanda Schultze isn't shying away from the challenge as she looks to rekindle the magic that came from 2016-2019 when the Hawks made four-straight NJCAA DII National Volleyball Tournament appearances.

