There were mixed views from members of the Conservative Party in Northern Ireland after hearing from the two candidates to become the next leader.Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak were quizzed by members during a hustings event at the Culloden Hotel on the outskirts of Belfast.The Brexit protocol, the Stormont Assembly, the health service, abortion, foreign policy and support for the party in Northern Ireland were among the issues raised.I might actually not vote at all because I think the performance has been so poorTory party member Martin CraigsThere are around 600 members in Northern Ireland who can vote for the...

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO