Derry: Police investigate New IRA bonfire shots claim
Police are investigating claims that the New IRA was responsible for possible shots being fired during a bonfire in Londonderry on Monday. A number of items were taken away for examination as part of the investigation in the Bogside on Wednesday. It followed reports of loud bangs being heard at...
Mixed views on Tory leadership contenders from party members in Northern Ireland
There were mixed views from members of the Conservative Party in Northern Ireland after hearing from the two candidates to become the next leader.Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak were quizzed by members during a hustings event at the Culloden Hotel on the outskirts of Belfast.The Brexit protocol, the Stormont Assembly, the health service, abortion, foreign policy and support for the party in Northern Ireland were among the issues raised.I might actually not vote at all because I think the performance has been so poorTory party member Martin CraigsThere are around 600 members in Northern Ireland who can vote for the...
Northern Ireland legacy Bill open to negotiations, says Vara
The controversial Bill to tackle Northern Ireland’s troubled past is still open to negotiations, the Secretary of State has said.Shailesh Vara was speaking during a visit to Londonderry on Thursday, the day after Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine held talks with victims’ groups.The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons and heads to the House of Lords in the autumn.It proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth body, and also ends inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.Rather than ducking...
‘We’re not an army – we’re three boys from Belfast’: rap crew Kneecap laugh off their week of controversy
DJ Próvai is curiously unrecognisable without his trademark green, white and orange balaclava. The pseudonymous producer of Kneecap is sitting in a Hungarian Airbnb with his fellow band members, MCs Móglaí Bap and Mo Chara, talking over Zoom. Fifteen hundred miles from home, the Belfast hip-hop provocateurs are still processing the events of the previous weekend.
Noah Donohoe: South Belfast bridge set to be named after schoolboy
A recently-built bridge in south Belfast is set to be named after Noah Donohoe. The 14 year old was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020. The new bridge opened last year in the south of the city, connecting the Stranmillis and Annadale districts. The public...
No 10 denies ministers seeking political fight with rail unions
Denial comes as language toughens on both sides and head of RMT again warns of de facto general strike
Southend: 'It's been terrible this year for the violence'
Business owners in a seaside city have said large groups of men travelling from London are "hell-bent" on causing trouble. Arcade owner Martin Richardson, from Southend-on-Sea, said sometimes up to 3,000 people could arrive in a day. And Joan Tiney, who owns a hotel, said the violence was the worst...
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims
A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
Community Restorative Justice Ireland funding suspended
The Executive Office has suspended funding to a major restorative justice organisation in Northern Ireland. Community Restorative Justice Ireland (CRJI) describes itself as providing "a range of services aimed at resolving and reducing conflict". It has received £1.2m from the Executive Office, its biggest funder, in the last financial year....
Ellie Mason: Uncapped Lewes midfielder in Northern Ireland squad for qualifiers
Uncapped midfielder Ellie Mason has been included in Kenny Shiels' squad for Northern Ireland's final World Cup qualifiers in Luxembourg and Latvia. Lewes' Mason, 26, represented Gibraltar in a number of friendlies in February. Striker Kerry Beattie is named after returning to Glentoran along with Cliftonville's Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Mid...
UK's Truss says she is determined to deliver N. Ireland bill in full
BELFAST, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Liz Truss, Britain's foreign minister and favourite to become prime minister next month, said on Wednesday she was determined to deliver the Northern Ireland Protocol bill in full, even if it faced time-consuming opposition in parliament.
Scots mechanic turned soldier hailed a war hero by Ukrainians
A Scot fighting Russia on the Ukrainian frontline has been hailed as a hero in his adopted country. Adam Ennis, 35, left his garage business to join the international legion, with just basic training he gained from a cadet scheme at school. Since March, he has seen action in at...
Richard III: Tenth anniversary of Leicester find marked
The tenth anniversary of the uncovering of the remains of one of England's most controversial kings, in a city centre car park, is being marked. The legbone of King Richard III, who was killed in battle in 1485, was found by archaeologists in Leicester on 25 August 2012. The city's...
Mid Ulster strike: Industrial action expected to end
Strike action in Mid Ulster District Council is expected to end after unions and the council ended their pay discussions. GMB, NIPSA and Unite staff began a strike over a pay dispute in July, which was to last until 21 August. Services affected by the the industrial action has included...
Boris Johnson ‘continuing to work’ while on second holiday in two weeks, senior Tory claims
A senior Conservative MP has defended Boris Johnson's work ethic and claimed he is "continuing to work" while away on his second holiday in two weeks.The prime minister, who has less than a month left in office, has now reportedly jetted off to Greece for a week – shortly after returning from an earlier trip.The holidays are taking place despite surging inflation and the threat of a looming recession.But speaking on Monday former Cabinet minister and ex party chairman Brandon Lewis defended Mr Johnson, rejecting any suggestion that he had "thrown in the towel"."Even when you are not in the...
Tory leadership: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak target Scottish votes at Perth hustings
Leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are to pitch for the votes of Scottish Conservative members at a hustings in Perth. Both have stated their opposition to a referendum on Scottish independence and want their policies to apply UK-wide. And each has policies to challenge the Scottish government, calling...
Jack Fenton: Family tells of grief over Briton's Greek helicopter death
The family of a Briton killed by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece has spoken of the "unimaginably big and painful gap" he has left. It is believed Jack Fenton, 22, of Staplehurst, Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens on 25 July. Greek...
Wales Air Ambulance: Welshpool base could close
Wales Air Ambulance has announced plans to leave its mid Wales base in Welshpool and move crews north. The charity claimed doing this would allow it to attend more than 500 extra emergencies each year. But concerns have been expressed by politicians who said the base must be kept in...
Wakefield PCSOs authorised to use forensic spray
Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) in parts of West Yorkshire have been authorised to use forensic spray to tag offenders. The PCSOs in Wakefield are using the SmartWater spray to mark people or items with a unique forensic code. It is being used to target criminality linked to off-road bikes,...
Peterborough: St Michael's Gate families moved out as lease ends
Over the next few days, about 30 families are being moved out of their temporary housing, with some unsure where their next home will be. St Michael's Gate has been leased by Peterborough City Council for six years but says a new lease is too expensive, and it will instead relocate tenants. The BBC has spoken to two families who are affected.
